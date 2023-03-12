Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada

By Danny Law
March 12, 2023, 9:38 pm
Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023.
Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023.

Elgin’s Gregor Ewan helped Scotland to a podium finish at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada.

Scotland’s wheelchair curlers met Sweden in the bronze medal match after losing 5-2 against hosts Canada in the semis.

The Scottish team of Ewan, Hugh Nibloe, Gary Logan, Meggan Dawson Farrell and Butterfield recovered from a sluggish start to end the championships on a high with a 7-4 success against the Swedes to finish third.

It was a performance that epitomised the way the quintet had held firm in adversity throughout the week, having reached the play-offs in spite of finishing the round-robin section of the competition with a record of five wins and six losses.

The result was particularly sweet for lead Butterfield, the Paralympic gold medallist who switched to curling from athletics only last year and has now won medals on the global stage in two different and very contrasting sports.,

She said: “It feels amazing and I am really proud of the five of us.

“We are very inexperienced as a quintet, as a new team, but we have shown some real determination and some real potential this week.

“Nobody expected us to do anything here but we believed in ourselves and we dug deep.

“We have had some big ups and downs in terms of our own performances, but ultimately we pulled together when we had to and we are coming home with that medal.

“Although it may not be the one we all wanted it is a great feeling and I for one will take it in my first season in competitive curling. I am delighted to be taking home a world medal.”

 

