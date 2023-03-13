Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after ‘gutting’ points defeat in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart has called for a Scottish title rematch after a “gutting” points defeat to Robbie Graham.

Smart suffered a 97-94 loss in the “Last Man Standing” title showdown at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Both fighters put their undefeated records on the line in the top-of-the-bill clash.

Smart was confident he had won the title after the regulation 10 rounds, but was left “gutted” when the decision on the referee’s scorecard went against him.

He felt the national belt had been “ripped away” from him after a dramatic clash.

Now the 29-year-old wants another chance to claim the prestigious title by facing Graham again.

Smart said: “I want a rematch.

“It is gutting as after all those years of training – the Scottish title was going to be the icing on the cake.

“However, it has been ripped away from me.

“This loss has fired me up to try to become even better.

“I just have to keep going and get the rematch.”

Smart’s frustration at title decision

Four boxers put their undefeated records on the line for a shot at the Scottish title.

Smart overcame Paul Deas 57-56 at the Ice Centre, Inverness, last September to secure his place in the title showdown.

Graham defeated Kyle Boyd 58-56 in Paisley the following month.

In the title clash, Smart overcame the setback of an early knockdown and standing count to assert himself in the bout.

Smart used his accurate left jab effectively and regularly landed a heavy right over the top.

The Elgin boxer also connected with a number of punishing body shots.

Smart is adamant he did enough to win the title.

He said: “I felt I had won pretty clearly by a few rounds, but the referee obviously didn’t think so.

“The referee could have done more.

“When he said break, both of us are meant to take a step back.

“I was taking a step back and he was taking a step forward and the ref wasn’t doing anything about it.

“It is what it is, Graham got the win.”

‘I was the far better boxer’

Following a distinguished amateur career, Smart, of Northern Sporting Club, turned professional in 2018.

He had a flawless record of six wins from six fights prior to facing Graham.

Edinburgh-based Graham, 28, also went into the bout with a 100% return of four wins from four fights.

Smart said: “I was the far better boxer as I kept it tight and hurt him.

“I had him hurt four or five times to the body, but just didn’t capitalise on it.

“I was battering him around all the time, the 97-94 score doesn’t even make sense.

“I felt good and still strong in the last couple of rounds.

“However, I can complain all I want, but it is not going to change anything.

“I will keep training and come out better.”

Graham open to rematch with Smart

Graham has confirmed he would be open to facing Smart in a Scottish welterweight title rematch – however, any rematch would have to be on his home soil this time.

Graham said: “I would like to defend my title probably next, but there could now be other opportunities out there for me.

“I would be up for a rematch, but I would want it in Edinburgh, on my home soil.

“I’ve earned that right.”