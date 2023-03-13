Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after ‘gutting’ points defeat in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after ‘gutting’ points defeat in Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart has called for a Scottish title rematch after a “gutting” points defeat to Robbie Graham.

Smart suffered a 97-94 loss in the “Last Man Standing” title showdown at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Both fighters put their undefeated records on the line in the top-of-the-bill clash.

Smart was confident he had won the title after the regulation 10 rounds, but was left “gutted” when the decision on the referee’s scorecard went against him.

He felt the national belt had been “ripped away” from him after a dramatic clash.

Now the 29-year-old wants another chance to claim the prestigious title by facing Graham again.

Smart said: “I want a rematch.

“It is gutting as after all those years of training – the Scottish title was going to be the icing on the cake.

“However, it has been ripped away from me.

“This loss has fired me up to try to become even better.

“I just have to keep going and get the rematch.”

Smart’s frustration at title decision

Four boxers put their undefeated records on the line for a shot at the Scottish title.

Smart overcame Paul Deas 57-56 at the Ice Centre, Inverness, last September to secure his place in the title showdown.

Graham defeated Kyle Boyd 58-56 in Paisley the following month.

In the title clash, Smart overcame the setback of an early knockdown and standing count to assert himself in the bout.

Smart used his accurate left jab effectively and regularly landed a heavy right over the top.

The Elgin boxer also connected with a number of punishing body shots.

Smart is adamant he did enough to win the title.

Andrew Smart. Image: Scott Baxter

He said: “I felt I had won pretty clearly by a few rounds, but the referee obviously didn’t think so.

“The referee could have done more.

“When he said break, both of us are meant to take a step back.

“I was taking a step back and he was taking a step forward and the ref wasn’t doing anything about it.

“It is what it is, Graham got the win.”

‘I was the far better boxer’

Following a distinguished amateur career, Smart, of Northern Sporting Club, turned professional in 2018.

He had a flawless record of six wins from six fights prior to facing Graham.

Edinburgh-based Graham, 28, also went into the bout with a 100% return of four wins from four fights.

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart. Image: Scott Baxter

Smart said: “I was the far better boxer as I kept it tight and hurt him.

“I had him hurt four or five times to the body, but just didn’t capitalise on it.

“I was battering him around all the time, the 97-94 score doesn’t even make sense.

“I felt good and still strong in the last couple of rounds.

“However, I can complain all I want, but it is not going to change anything.

“I will keep training and come out better.”

Graham open to rematch with Smart

Graham has confirmed he would be open to facing Smart in a Scottish welterweight title rematch – however, any rematch would have to be on his home soil this time.

Graham said: “I would like to defend my title probably next, but there could now be other opportunities out there for me.

“I would be up for a rematch, but I would want it in Edinburgh, on my home soil.

“I’ve earned that right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Natasha Phillips, 2023, women's Inverness Half Marathon winner. Image: Paul Campbell
Record breaking run secures first Inverness Half Marathon win for Natasha Phillips
Aberdeen Uni pull clear of rivals RGU in the 2023 Boat Race. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University retain boat race title with victory over Robert Gordon University
Focused winning skipper Andreas Flammer in action. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ice-cool Swiss curler caps fourth win at international competition in Inverness
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart lost the Scottish title fight. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targeting knockout win to claim Scottish title glory
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness. Image: PA.
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness inducted into Hall of Fame
Fionnuala Ross after winning the Inverness half marathon in 2017.
Athletics: Fionnuala Ross draws on memories of 2017 in bid for Inverness Half Marathon…
Hamish Hickey representing Scotland in a cross country international in Stirling. Image: Scottish Athletics/Bobby Gavin.
Athletics: Strathpeffer's Hamish Hickey hoping for happy homecoming at Inverness Half Marathon

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County's…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane

Editor's Picks

Most Commented