Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison targets play-offs as she prepares to lead Scotland rink at World Women’s Curling Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison targets play-offs as she prepares to lead Scotland rink at World Women’s Curling Championship

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins

Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison says her rink’s “first goal” at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship is to secure a play-off berth.

Team Morrison fly out to Sweden on Wednesday, ahead of the competition in Sandviken getting under way on Saturday.

The back-to-back Scottish champions suffered worlds heartache on their event debut in Canada in 2022, with Morrison ruled out of the tournament by Covid during the pre-tournament camp and the rest of the side beginning the round-robin phase before they, too, tested positive.

So the coming days represent their first real chance to test themselves – and show how they stack up – against the globe’s best teams.

Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women’s curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling

Skip Morrison, 26, is determined to make an impact following last year’s aborted worlds mission, as they aim to become one of six teams to progress from the opening 13-team group stage to the knock-out phase.

She said: “We’re aiming for play-offs and we’ll take it from there if we make them.

“If we make the play-offs, we can talk about our next goal.”

Kincorth’s Morrison and her rink – vice-skip Gina Aitken, second Sophie Sinclair and lead Sophie Jackson – won European bronze on their major tournament debut in Sweden in November, and it is a source of confidence for them heading into worlds.

Morrison said: “I think a lot of the experiences we got at Europeans will stand us in good stead for the world championships – especially getting wins against some of the other good teams.

Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki

“That gives us confidence for the games we’re going to have.

“Playing in a medal game and having that kind of pressure is something I hadn’t experienced before, so to get that kind of experience back in November was really good.”

Taking on curling’s global elite

Still, some of the sides the Scots will come up against in the round-robin phase – where every team plays each once – will be new to them, while others have the medals to prove their pedigree.

Morrison added: “I think Switzerland, having won the last three worlds, they’re a big name and will be a tough one to take down.

“Alongside that, you’ve got Japan, who won the Pan-Continental Championships, so they’ve had a good season, and have won a slam as well.

“Of course, you’ve got the home nation Sweden as well – they had a disappointing Europeans, but at any championships they’re expected to do very well.

Switzerland’s triple world title-winning rink, led by Silvana Tirinzoni (top), competing at last year’s Beijing Winter Olympics. Image: PA

“So there are lots of great teams there we’re expecting to be difficult challenges.

“We’ve played some of these teams on tour, but there are others we’ve never played against.

“It poses a new challenge when you play teams and don’t know what moves they’re going to make next and stuff like that.”

Support in Sweden –and at home

After flying into Stockholm today, Team Morrison will make the two-hour drive north to Sandviken on Thursday.

The relatively near-at-hand location of this year’s worlds to home means the players will have friends and family, including Morrison’s mum Fiona, cheering them on from the stands when they begin their tournament against Germany in Saturday’s evening session.

The north-east curling star also knows, should they build winning momentum at the event, the backing for the team in Scotland will intensify – boosting not only her rink, but the sport itself.

She said: “It’s really nice to have your parents there when things are going well or tough, as either way you’re going to want your support system there, so we’re really excited about that.

“We’ve all got parents coming or other family members.

“It’s great as well, because it gives you a bit of motivation when people are in the stands and cheering you on.”

“I’m sure once it gets to the play-off stage – if we’re there – the interest back home will be really high.

“It was the same for the World Junior Championships which just occurred – as soon as Team Scotland were in both the play-offs, everyone back home, including my team, were so excited to tune in and watch the girls and the boys play.

“I reckon if we do get to the play-offs there will be a huge interest. Amongst curlers there definitely will be, but hopefully outside the curling community there will be a little bit as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport': Short Mat Bowls World Championships head…
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after 'gutting' points defeat in…
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Natasha Phillips, 2023, women's Inverness Half Marathon winner. Image: Paul Campbell
Record breaking run secures first Inverness Half Marathon win for Natasha Phillips
Aberdeen Uni pull clear of rivals RGU in the 2023 Boat Race. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University retain boat race title with victory over Robert Gordon University
Focused winning skipper Andreas Flammer in action. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ice-cool Swiss curler caps fourth win at international competition in Inverness

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Post Thumbnail
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage
BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy CEO Oliver Taylor. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for hydrogen hub

Editor's Picks

Most Commented