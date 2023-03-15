What to expect at Badenoch’s in Elgin as it reopens under new ownership tomorrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new owners of Badenoch’s in Elgin say it is set to bring “a diverse and unique experience” to the town as it reopens to the public tomorrow.

Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn have taken over the High Street venue which closed its doors around four months ago due to the rise in financial costs.

It comes after the couple collaborated with SpeyLife and a line-up of local street food vendors to host a month-long Christmas pop-up event at Badenoch’s in December.

Appreciating the space’s potential, they discussed the possibility of taking it on full-time with the landlord – and the rest is history.

“With the hunger and desire to create something new and exciting for Elgin, it was an opportunity that I could not pass on,” says Nathan.

Nathan and Ashlyn are already well-known in the area for their mobile bar service The Cocktail Den, which they launched in February 2022.

What’s new at the Elgin bar?

Badenoch’s will boast a four-strong kitchen team with plans for expansion in the summer and eight front-of-house members.

In terms of the interior, Ashlyn has been working closely with Carline and Bev from Forres-based florist Wild Blossom to add a tropical jungle feel to the building. A range of art pieces have also been added.

However, the couple says the most noticeable change will be the addition of their original bar from The Cocktail Den replacing the pool table.

Nathan said: “This was a hit in the pop-up.”

On the topic of menus, he went on to say: “We have changed the whole concept of the offering at Badenoch’s creating a more diverse and unique experience that is affordable and of a high standard.

“Using local suppliers in Moray across both food and drink menus, we are showcasing what is on offer.

“We have a number of small plates such as slow-cooked pork belly bites and satay chicken skewers. Main dishes include a range of burgers and we have a range of homemade flatbreads.”

Guests can opt for wine to accompany their dishes and, of course, an extensive cocktail list will be available.

The list mixes classics and quirky concoctions made by Nathan and Ashlyn at The Cocktail Den.

They include the Flirtini – featuring Edinburgh Rhubarb and Ginger Gin, Boe Strawberry and Basil Gin, cranberry juice, and fresh lemon – and the Roxanne – the duo’s signature drink combining Local Red Door Gin, Chambord, peach essence, fresh lemon, and muddled berries.

Badenoch’s will be open from noon to 11.30pm on weekdays – initially excluding Mondays – and from noon to 1.30am on weekends.

Boozy brunches, steak and wine nights, and more

Nathan and Ashlyn already have a line-up of plans in store for Badenoch’s which may not have come to fruition had it not been for the festive pop-up.

“It is such a large venue with so much potential to do events,” Nathan adds.

“For example, lady’s nights, boozy brunches, and steak and wine nights. And not forgetting about the weekly live music we have booked in and various DJ nights.

“The outdoor space was a big attraction. It offers what I think is Elgin’s biggest beer garden and the potential with it is endless.

“The kitchen space is really big and creates an ideal workspace for kitchen operations.”

Badenoch’s refurbishment plans already in place

Not only does the couple have events lined up, but they also revealed there will be an extensive refurbishment at Badenoch’s a few months down the line.

Nathan has worked at several respected establishments across the north-east and Moray since relocating to Scotland in 2018.

They include The Craigallchie Hotel, which is where he “fell in love with Scottish hospitality”, and The Seafield Arms in Cullen. This is where he met Ashlyn whose background involved working in high-end establishments and who (like Nathan) relocated from England.

“We are planning a big refurb for Badenoch’s after the summer inside and out to make it something Elgin has never seen before,” Nathan went on to say.

They are also hoping to expand The Cocktail Den further in other parts of Scotland towards the central belt. It offers a bespoke bar service for weddings, hen parties, and cooperate events.