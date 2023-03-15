What to expect at Badenoch’s in Elgin as it reopens under new ownership tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What to expect at Badenoch’s in Elgin as it reopens under new ownership tomorrow

By Karla Sinclair
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am
Badenoch's new owners Ashlyn, left, and Nathan, right, standing at each side of the bar with shelves of drinks on display behind them.
Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn have taken over Badenoch's in Elgin. Image: Angus McLennan

The new owners of Badenoch’s in Elgin say it is set to bring “a diverse and unique experience” to the town as it reopens to the public tomorrow.

Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn have taken over the High Street venue which closed its doors around four months ago due to the rise in financial costs.

It comes after the couple collaborated with SpeyLife and a line-up of local street food vendors to host a month-long Christmas pop-up event at Badenoch’s in December.

The menus will feature small plates, burgers, cocktails, and more. Image: Angus McLennan

Appreciating the space’s potential, they discussed the possibility of taking it on full-time with the landlord – and the rest is history.

“With the hunger and desire to create something new and exciting for Elgin, it was an opportunity that I could not pass on,” says Nathan.

Nathan and Ashlyn are already well-known in the area for their mobile bar service The Cocktail Den, which they launched in February 2022.

What’s new at the Elgin bar?

Badenoch’s will boast a four-strong kitchen team with plans for expansion in the summer and eight front-of-house members.

In terms of the interior, Ashlyn has been working closely with Carline and Bev from Forres-based florist Wild Blossom to add a tropical jungle feel to the building. A range of art pieces have also been added.

Badenoch’s in Elgin now boasts a tropical jungle feel. Image: Angus McLennan

However, the couple says the most noticeable change will be the addition of their original bar from The Cocktail Den replacing the pool table.

Nathan said: “This was a hit in the pop-up.”

On the topic of menus, he went on to say: “We have changed the whole concept of the offering at Badenoch’s creating a more diverse and unique experience that is affordable and of a high standard.

“Using local suppliers in Moray across both food and drink menus, we are showcasing what is on offer.

“We have a number of small plates such as slow-cooked pork belly bites and satay chicken skewers. Main dishes include a range of burgers and we have a range of homemade flatbreads.”

Guests can opt for wine to accompany their dishes and, of course, an extensive cocktail list will be available.

The list mixes classics and quirky concoctions made by Nathan and Ashlyn at The Cocktail Den.

They include the Flirtini – featuring Edinburgh Rhubarb and Ginger Gin, Boe Strawberry and Basil Gin, cranberry juice, and fresh lemon – and the Roxanne – the duo’s signature drink combining Local Red Door Gin, Chambord, peach essence, fresh lemon, and muddled berries.

Badenoch’s will be open from noon to 11.30pm on weekdays – initially excluding Mondays – and from noon to 1.30am on weekends.

Boozy brunches, steak and wine nights, and more

Nathan and Ashlyn already have a line-up of plans in store for Badenoch’s which may not have come to fruition had it not been for the festive pop-up.

“It is such a large venue with so much potential to do events,” Nathan adds.

“For example, lady’s nights, boozy brunches, and steak and wine nights. And not forgetting about the weekly live music we have booked in and various DJ nights.

Wines sitting on a table with food in Badenoch's
Expect an impressive wine selection. Image: Angus McLennan

“The outdoor space was a big attraction. It offers what I think is Elgin’s biggest beer garden and the potential with it is endless.

“The kitchen space is really big and creates an ideal workspace for kitchen operations.”

Badenoch’s refurbishment plans already in place

Not only does the couple have events lined up, but they also revealed there will be an extensive refurbishment at Badenoch’s a few months down the line.

Nathan has worked at several respected establishments across the north-east and Moray since relocating to Scotland in 2018.

They include The Craigallchie Hotel, which is where he “fell in love with Scottish hospitality”, and The Seafield Arms in Cullen. This is where he met Ashlyn whose background involved working in high-end establishments and who (like Nathan) relocated from England.

Nathan and Ashlyn outside the High Street venue. Image: Angus McLennan

“We are planning a big refurb for Badenoch’s after the summer inside and out to make it something Elgin has never seen before,” Nathan went on to say.

They are also hoping to expand The Cocktail Den further in other parts of Scotland towards the central belt. It offers a bespoke bar service for weddings, hen parties, and cooperate events.

