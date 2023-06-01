Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland sparred with ring great Liam Smith to prepare for Granite City fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland sparred with ring great Liam Smith to prepare for Granite City fight

Ahead of his homecoming fight at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom on Saturday, Dean Sutherland has revealed how he gave everything "physically, mentally, emotionally and financially" during a 10-week training camp in London.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland sparred with former world champion Liam Smith. Image: Dean Sutherland.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland sparred with former world champion Liam Smith. Image: Dean Sutherland.

Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland is ready to make an emphatic statement on his home city ring return after 10 weeks of intensive training in London.

The 24-year-old will face Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes in a top-of-the-bill showdown at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

A former WBF Intercontinental super-lightweight champion, Denes, 28, boasts a pro record of nine wins (6KO) and three losses (2KO).

It is Sutherland’s first fight in the Granite City since suffering a shock Commonwealth title loss to Louis Greene at the same venue last November.

A multiple title-winner, Sutherland underwent a gruelling training camp in London to get ready to fight Denes.

He insists he gave everything – “physically, mentally, emotionally and financially” – during the 70 days of preparations.

Sutherland racked up sparring sessions including rounds with former WBO light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith.

He also sparred with IBO world champ James Metcalf and WBC International light-welterweight title-winner O’Hara Davies.

Aberdeen welterweight Dean with  O’Hara Davies and Bilal Ali (r). Image: Dean Sutherland.

Sutherland said: “I gave absolutely everything I have to the 10 weeks in London, physically, mentally, emotionally, financially – everything.

“I was fully invested in it so that the best version of myself will be on show on Saturday.

“And it will be absolutely outstanding.

“I was away for 70 days, but it passed very quick as each day was like Groundhog Day.

“It was wake up, out the door, train, go back home and recover.

“My life was eat, sleep, boxing.”

‘I was out of my comfort zone’

Boasting a pro record of 14 wins (four by stoppage) and just one defeat, Sutherland was based at Great Britain Top Team in South London.

It is a mixed martial arts gym owned by UFC legend Brad Pickett.

During his time in London, southpaw Sutherland worked under highly-rated trainer Barry Healy.

Dean Sutherland (black/yellow shorts) against Louis Greene in their Commonwealth title fight. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Sutherland said: “There were no distractions in London.

“It made me that extra bit hungrier.

“There were no excuses such as having a lie-in, watching TV, playing the Xbox or spending time with my girlfriend.

“During my time down in London I saw my girlfriend twice and my mum and dad twice over 10 weeks.

“It was a really immersive time and I was out of my comfort zone.”

Dean Sutherland is back on track and targeting title glory after first pro loss. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Sparring with ex-world champion Smith

During his time in London, Sutherland – a.k.a. “Deadly” – also travelled north to Liverpool to spar with Smith.

Smith won the vacant WBO Intercontinental light-middleweight title by defeating Jessie Vargas last April at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

His most recent fight was a TKO stoppage of Chris Eubank Jnr in January.

Sutherland also sparred with IBO light-middleweight champion Metcalf and WBC International light-welterweight title winner Davies, and shared the ring with WBA Continental light-welterweight champion Adam Azim.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland after sparring with WBA Continental light-welterweight champion Adam Azim. Image: Dean Sutherland.

Sutherland said: “It was an outstanding experience sparring with Liam Smith.

“Liam is a top fighter who can really punch and is nasty in the right as well.

“After sparring was completed and I was finishing up on the bag, Liam came over to me to chat and gave me some pointers – on some things I was doing really well and some little adjustments I could make.

“We also chatted about some of the experiences Liam had in his fights.

“It was a privilege to get those rounds in with him.

“In London I sparred with Adam Azim and his brother Hasan.

“I was sparring with the Fail brothers (Carl and Ben)

“With each sparring session I got better and better.

“I have maximised every opportunity and taken them all.”

Ben Fail (left), Dean Sutherland and Carl Fail (after a sparring session. Image: Dean Sutherland.

Plenty of punches from weird angles

Sutherland has won three title belts and is desperate to see off Denes to set up another title shot.

The Aberdonian secured a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1) for the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021.

Earlier that year, he also stopped highly-rated Mexican Jose Delgado Velazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title

However, he suffered title despair when losing by fifth round stoppage to Greene in their Commonwealth bout last year.

Sutherland returned to winning ways when beating Ramiro Blanco in Glasgow in February.

He is determined to mark his Granite City return with an emphatic defeat of Denes.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Sutherland said: “Denes is top opposition and a boxer that is game.

“I have watched footage of him and he throws plenty of punches from weird and awkward angles.

“It is a tough test and a dangerous fight.

“Denes is coming with big ambitions and has been on some big shows recently.

“He will be fully expecting to try to do a number on me.

“But I am full of confidence.

“It will not be for a title, but it will be great way to mark my return to welterweight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Jason, left, and Carla Banks from Inverurie who have been selected for the 2023 World Bowls Championship in Gold Coast Australia. Pictures courtesy of Bowls Scotland
Inverurie siblings Carla and Jason Banks selected for World Bowls Championship
Cycle touring is becoming more popular
Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures
CR0043152 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Opening of a brand new bespoke padel tennis centre at Westburn Park. Pictured - Lawn Tennis Association president Sandi Proctor with Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson. Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen padel tennis centre can provide platform for future stars to emerge
Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Quarter Final Draw at Inverness Castle. Pictured from left to right: Tulloch Homes Managing Director Sandy Grant, Camanachd Association President Steven MacKenzie and Springfield Properties CEO Innes Smith. Image courtesy of Neil Paterson
Draw made for Camanachd Cup quarter-finals
Huntly's captain Jack Mitchell guided his side to victory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to bottom of the table; Huntly make it sweet 16
Andy Douglas.
Athletics: Andy Douglas turns attention to World Mountain Running Championships
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042957 Story by Danny Law / Jack Nixon Stoneywood Dyce Cricket Club, Aberdeen Stoneywood-Dyce CC v Carlton Pictured is Stoneywood-Dyce's Jack Lambley Saturday 13th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cricket: Jack Lambley and Stoneywood-Dyce looking to find batting groove
Cain Boxing club star Leo Jamieson with his gold medal. Photo DCTT Media
Aberdeen teen boxer Leo Jamieson follows in footsteps of ring legends Mike Tyson and…
Players joust during the recent Great Glen Open bike polo event. Image Lizzy Wood
Bike polo: How the quirky sport is building momentum in Inverness
Pictured is the head coach of the Scotland cricket team Doug Watson, right. Pictures courtesy of Cricket Scotland
Cricket: Scotland's World Cup qualifying fixtures announced as coach Doug Watson relishes challenge

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]