Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland sparred with ring great Liam Smith to prepare for Granite City fight

Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland is ready to make an emphatic statement on his home city ring return after 10 weeks of intensive training in London.

The 24-year-old will face Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes in a top-of-the-bill showdown at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

A former WBF Intercontinental super-lightweight champion, Denes, 28, boasts a pro record of nine wins (6KO) and three losses (2KO).

It is Sutherland’s first fight in the Granite City since suffering a shock Commonwealth title loss to Louis Greene at the same venue last November.

A multiple title-winner, Sutherland underwent a gruelling training camp in London to get ready to fight Denes.

He insists he gave everything – “physically, mentally, emotionally and financially” – during the 70 days of preparations.

Sutherland racked up sparring sessions including rounds with former WBO light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith.

He also sparred with IBO world champ James Metcalf and WBC International light-welterweight title-winner O’Hara Davies.

Sutherland said: “I gave absolutely everything I have to the 10 weeks in London, physically, mentally, emotionally, financially – everything.

“I was fully invested in it so that the best version of myself will be on show on Saturday.

“And it will be absolutely outstanding.

“I was away for 70 days, but it passed very quick as each day was like Groundhog Day.

“It was wake up, out the door, train, go back home and recover.

“My life was eat, sleep, boxing.”

‘I was out of my comfort zone’

Boasting a pro record of 14 wins (four by stoppage) and just one defeat, Sutherland was based at Great Britain Top Team in South London.

It is a mixed martial arts gym owned by UFC legend Brad Pickett.

During his time in London, southpaw Sutherland worked under highly-rated trainer Barry Healy.

Sutherland said: “There were no distractions in London.

“It made me that extra bit hungrier.

“There were no excuses such as having a lie-in, watching TV, playing the Xbox or spending time with my girlfriend.

“During my time down in London I saw my girlfriend twice and my mum and dad twice over 10 weeks.

“It was a really immersive time and I was out of my comfort zone.”

Sparring with ex-world champion Smith

During his time in London, Sutherland – a.k.a. “Deadly” – also travelled north to Liverpool to spar with Smith.

Smith won the vacant WBO Intercontinental light-middleweight title by defeating Jessie Vargas last April at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

His most recent fight was a TKO stoppage of Chris Eubank Jnr in January.

Sutherland also sparred with IBO light-middleweight champion Metcalf and WBC International light-welterweight title winner Davies, and shared the ring with WBA Continental light-welterweight champion Adam Azim.

Sutherland said: “It was an outstanding experience sparring with Liam Smith.

“Liam is a top fighter who can really punch and is nasty in the right as well.

“After sparring was completed and I was finishing up on the bag, Liam came over to me to chat and gave me some pointers – on some things I was doing really well and some little adjustments I could make.

“We also chatted about some of the experiences Liam had in his fights.

“It was a privilege to get those rounds in with him.

“In London I sparred with Adam Azim and his brother Hasan.

“I was sparring with the Fail brothers (Carl and Ben)

“With each sparring session I got better and better.

“I have maximised every opportunity and taken them all.”

Plenty of punches from weird angles

Sutherland has won three title belts and is desperate to see off Denes to set up another title shot.

The Aberdonian secured a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1) for the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021.

Earlier that year, he also stopped highly-rated Mexican Jose Delgado Velazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title

However, he suffered title despair when losing by fifth round stoppage to Greene in their Commonwealth bout last year.

Sutherland returned to winning ways when beating Ramiro Blanco in Glasgow in February.

He is determined to mark his Granite City return with an emphatic defeat of Denes.

Sutherland said: “Denes is top opposition and a boxer that is game.

“I have watched footage of him and he throws plenty of punches from weird and awkward angles.

“It is a tough test and a dangerous fight.

“Denes is coming with big ambitions and has been on some big shows recently.

“He will be fully expecting to try to do a number on me.

“But I am full of confidence.

“It will not be for a title, but it will be great way to mark my return to welterweight.”