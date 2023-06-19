Inverness’ Natalie Main selected for Scotland squash squad travelling to Junior World Championships in Australia

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness squash player Natalie Main will represent Scotland at the Junior World Championships in Australia next month.

Main, who is a member at Inverness Tennis and Squash club, is among four players who have been selected for individual events.

Scotland are also sending a girls team to the championships for the first time since 2005.

The tournament is based in Melbourne and will begin on July 18, coming to an end 11 days later.

Scottish Squash pathway manager/coach Kylie Lindsay said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for our U19 junior players to compete against some of the best players in the world.

“It will give them invaluable experience at the top level of junior squash and hopefully give them things they can take away and implement into their squash after the event.”

An initial fundraising target of £30,000 was established, more than 70% of which has already been achieved.

Scottish Squash President Paul Macari said: “It has been wonderful to see Scotland’s squash community pulling together to raise funds for the team to compete at the World Junior Squash Championships.

“With generous donations from individuals, clubs, regional associations and partners, the entirety of squash in Scotland has mobilised to help make the ambition of Scotland’s young players a reality.”