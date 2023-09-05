Inverurie’s Carla Banks has mixed emotions after World Bowls bronze medal

Inverurie’s Carla Banks admitted she had mixed emotions after winning a bronze medal on her World Outdoor Bowls Championship debut.

The 24-year-old was part of the Scotland team that won bronze in the women’s fours at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Banks and teammates Claire Anderson, Stacey McDougall and Caroline Brown looked on course to play in the gold medal match when they stormed into a 12-0 advantage in their semi-final against Australia and then led 18-8 with only a few ends left to play.

But the hosts came surging back and pipped the Scots with a 19-18 victory.

The Aussies went on to lose to England in the final.

Banks said: “I was really chuffed with the girls. They had a great first week.

“It is a bit of mixed emotions as we are delighted to be here and we did so well to make it out of the group.

“We had a good game against Canada and Caroline dug us out in the last couple of ends.

“It was great to get into the medal positions.

“We had a great start against Australia and we did so well to be leading all the way so it was pretty disappointing to not make it over the line.

“But we are delighted to come away with a medal.”

Her teammate Anderson added: “We had a couple of tough games in the group stages but we all played absolutely fantastic in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

“Looking back, we wouldn’t have changed much in terms of our game management as we played excellent all day.”

Banks now teams up with McDougall and Brown in the women’s triples.

Her brother Jason made it to the quarter-finals of the men’s pairs alongside Iain McLean.

They had a perfect record in their section but were beaten 19-2 by Australia in the last eight of the competition.