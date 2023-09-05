Inverurie’s Carla Banks has mixed emotions after World Bowls bronze medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie’s Carla Banks has mixed emotions after World Bowls bronze medal

The 24-year-old is competing in the World Outdoor Bowls Championship for the first time.

By Danny Law
Carla Banks from Inverurie. Image: Bowls Scotland.
Carla Banks from Inverurie. Image: Bowls Scotland.

Inverurie’s Carla Banks admitted she had mixed emotions after winning a bronze medal on her World Outdoor Bowls Championship debut.

The 24-year-old was part of the Scotland team that won bronze in the women’s fours at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Banks and teammates Claire Anderson, Stacey McDougall and Caroline Brown looked on course to play in the gold medal match when they stormed into a 12-0 advantage in their semi-final against Australia and then led 18-8 with only a few ends left to play.

But the hosts came surging back and pipped the Scots with a 19-18 victory.

The Aussies went on to lose to England in the final.

Banks said: “I was really chuffed with the girls. They had a great first week.

“It is a bit of mixed emotions as we are delighted to be here and we did so well to make it out of the group.

“We had a good game against Canada and Caroline dug us out in the last couple of ends.

“It was great to get into the medal positions.

“We had a great start against Australia and we did so well to be leading all the way so it was pretty disappointing to not make it over the line.

“But we are delighted to come away with a medal.”

Carla Banks will now take part in the women’s triples in Gold Coast. Image: Bowls Scotland.

Her teammate Anderson added: “We had a couple of tough games in the group stages but we all played absolutely fantastic in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

“Looking back, we wouldn’t have changed much in terms of our game management as we played excellent all day.”

Banks now teams up with McDougall and Brown in the women’s triples.

Her brother Jason made it to the quarter-finals of the men’s pairs alongside Iain McLean.

They had a perfect record in their section but were beaten 19-2 by Australia in the last eight of the competition.

 

 

