RAAC: List of affected buildings in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands

In recent weeks the issue of RAAC has gained national attention as hundreds of buildings could close due to safety concerns.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was commonly used between the 1950s and 1990s as a lighter and cheaper alternative.
However, the material was found to crumble, putting many buildings containing the concrete at risk.
The Press and Journal previously reported that more than 70 NHS buildings across the north and north-east were at risk due to the use of RAAC.
Last week, it was reported that hundreds of schools throughout England may close as they are at risk of collapse.
There have been buildings in Scotland found to contain RAAC, however, many have undergone safety surveys to identify high-risk areas which need to be repaired.
Some repairs have been carried out during the summer recess, with unsafe areas remaining off-limits to pupils.
Here is a list stating whether or not the material has been found in buildings across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen
- Regent Building, Aberdeen University
- Polwarth Building, Aberdeen University
- Hillhead Boiler House, Aberdeen University
- Abbotswell Primary, Aberdeen
- Cornhill Primary, Aberdeen
- Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen
- Northfield Academy, Aberdeen
- Quarryhill Primary School, Aberdeen
- St Machar Academy, Aberdeen
- Westpark School, Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
- Mackie Academy
- Westhill Academy
Highlands
- Nairn Academy
- Charleston Academy, Inverness
Moray
- Forres Academy
- UHI Moray, Speyside Wing in Elgin
Western Isles
- No RAAC found after extensive surveys carried out
Orkney
- No RAAC found in any buildings
Shetland
- No RAAC found in any buildings
- Repairs and inspections are currently under way to resolve the issue of RAAC in buildings.
