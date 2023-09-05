RAAC: List of affected buildings in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Higher Education

RAAC: List of affected buildings in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands

It has been reported that a number of buildings have been constructed using the unsafe material.

By Ross Hempseed
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
Several buildings contain RAAC including Charleston, Forres and Mackie Academies and Aberdeen University. Image: DC Thomson.

In recent weeks the issue of RAAC has gained national attention as hundreds of buildings could close due to safety concerns.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was commonly used between the 1950s and 1990s as a lighter and cheaper alternative.

However, the material was found to crumble, putting many buildings containing the concrete at risk.

The Press and Journal previously reported that more than 70 NHS buildings across the north and north-east were at risk due to the use of RAAC.

Last week, it was reported that hundreds of schools throughout England may close as they are at risk of collapse.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was found to have 14 areas in which RAAC may have been used. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was found to have 14 areas in which RAAC may have been used. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There have been buildings in Scotland found to contain RAAC, however, many have undergone safety surveys to identify high-risk areas which need to be repaired.

Some repairs have been carried out during the summer recess, with unsafe areas remaining off-limits to pupils.

Here is a list stating whether or not the material has been found in buildings across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen

  • Regent Building, Aberdeen University
  • Polwarth Building, Aberdeen University
  • Hillhead Boiler House, Aberdeen University
  • Abbotswell Primary, Aberdeen
  • Cornhill Primary, Aberdeen
  • Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen
  • Northfield Academy, Aberdeen
  • Quarryhill Primary School, Aberdeen
  • St Machar Academy, Aberdeen
  • Westpark School, Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

  • Mackie Academy
  • Westhill Academy

Highlands

  • Nairn Academy
  • Charleston Academy, Inverness

Moray

  • Forres Academy
  • UHI Moray, Speyside Wing in Elgin

Western Isles

  • No RAAC found after extensive surveys carried out

Orkney

  • No RAAC found in any buildings

Shetland

  • No RAAC found in any buildings
  • Repairs and inspections are currently under way to resolve the issue of RAAC in buildings.

More from Higher Education

Pictured in one of the rescue craft as part of a new course at RGIT's offshore safety and survival unit in 1977 are (left to right) Ian Milne, George Masson, Carl Rolaston, and Moray Souter. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Robert Gordon's Institute of Technology was at cutting-edge of oil and gas education
Moray College UHI. Image:Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
UHI Moray closes one of its buildings as a 'precautionary measure' amid concerns over…
Virgin Galactic completes first private astronaut spaceflight 'Galactic 02.' NEW MEXICO - A rocket plane has taken off from New Mexico carrying an 80-year-old British former Olympian, an Aberdeen student and her mother into space. Anastatia Mayers and her mother Keisha Schahaff won the tickets to board the Virgin Galactic flight in a competition. Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, will become the second person with Parkinson's disease to go to space. The mission will be seen as another test of how viable space tourism is. The launch window for the Virgin Galactic 02 flight opens at 08:30 local time (15:30 BST). It is Virgin Galactic's second commercial flight. The first was in June when the Italian Air Force and scientists conducted experiments in weightless conditions on a 70-minute mission. The Unity rocket plane is carried on the first stage of its journey slung underneath a carrier jet, known as Eve. Unity will then aim to ignite its engine and travel to an altitude of 279,000ft (85km). The advertised price for a place on a Virgin Galactic flight has been as high as $450,000 (£350,000). Mr Goodwin, who competed in the 1972 Olympics as a canoeist, paid $250,000 for his ticket in 2005 but had feared his diagnosis would mean he could not take part. He said he wanted to prove that his condition - Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged - did not define him. Around 100 people will watch him travel into space at a party in Stoke-on-Trent organised by Parkinson's UK. Image: Virgin Galactic
'I've been to space - and it all started with studying at Aberdeen University'
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students
Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been investigating students for cheating with artificial intelligence. Image: Roddy Reid/ DC Thomson.
Students access artificial intelligence chatbot 2,400 times every month at RGU
Forests like this one at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point can help encourage pupils into land-based jobs. Image: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Could linking schools to forests help tackle an industry workforce shortage?
Graduates hold their scrolls with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations
Linda Bauld was one of the Scottish Government's most senior advisors during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gregor Townsend and Linda Bauld receive honorary graduations from RGU
Proud graduate poses for a photo with loved ones. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Hundreds celebrate as RGU graduations begin
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government

Conversation