RAAC: List of affected buildings in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands

In recent weeks the issue of RAAC has gained national attention as hundreds of buildings could close due to safety concerns.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was commonly used between the 1950s and 1990s as a lighter and cheaper alternative.

However, the material was found to crumble, putting many buildings containing the concrete at risk.

The Press and Journal previously reported that more than 70 NHS buildings across the north and north-east were at risk due to the use of RAAC.

Last week, it was reported that hundreds of schools throughout England may close as they are at risk of collapse.

There have been buildings in Scotland found to contain RAAC, however, many have undergone safety surveys to identify high-risk areas which need to be repaired.

Some repairs have been carried out during the summer recess, with unsafe areas remaining off-limits to pupils.

Here is a list stating whether or not the material has been found in buildings across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen

Regent Building, Aberdeen University

Polwarth Building, Aberdeen University

Hillhead Boiler House, Aberdeen University

Abbotswell Primary, Aberdeen

Cornhill Primary, Aberdeen

Hazlehead Academy, Aberdeen

Northfield Academy, Aberdeen

Quarryhill Primary School, Aberdeen

St Machar Academy, Aberdeen

Westpark School, Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Mackie Academy

Westhill Academy

Highlands

Nairn Academy

Charleston Academy, Inverness

Moray

Forres Academy

UHI Moray, Speyside Wing in Elgin

Western Isles

No RAAC found after extensive surveys carried out

Orkney

No RAAC found in any buildings

Shetland

No RAAC found in any buildings