Ewan MacDonald leads local curlers to last-stone skins victory in Inverness

Three-time world champion Ewan MacDonald led his team to victory on home ice in the Johnny Foxes Inverness Skins Curling competition.

The weekend saw 24 strong teams from throughout Scotland compete for the silverware at the city’s Ice Centre and it came down to the last stone to decide the outcome.

MacDonald with Duncan Fernie, Andy Reid and Ewan Byers beat another local rink skipped by Richard Mackenzie with Andrew Deeth, Malcolm Murray and Neil Campbell.

It was a great contest and MacDonald played the winning shot to take home the trophy.

It kicks off what will be a brilliant week for MacDonald, who also is a three-time Olympian and double European champion, as he is the star of a Highland Council civic reception at Inverness Town House this Thursday.

Teams from Aberdeen, Glasgow, Ayr, Dumfries, Beith, Perth, Angus, Tain, Edinburgh and Fife competed in the skins competition.