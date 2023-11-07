Ewan MacDonald leads local curlers to last-stone skins victory in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Ewan MacDonald leads local curlers to last-stone skins victory in Inverness

Triple world champion delivers winning shot as teams from across Scotland compete in annual competition at Inverness Ice Centre.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
The winners of the Johnny Foxes Inverness Skins Curling competition, from left: Ewan MacDonald with Duncan Fernie, Andy Reid and Ewan Byers. Image: Brenda Macintyre
The winners of the Johnny Foxes Inverness Skins Curling competition, from left: Ewan MacDonald with Duncan Fernie, Andy Reid and Ewan Byers. Image: Brenda Macintyre

Three-time world champion Ewan MacDonald led his team to victory on home ice in the Johnny Foxes Inverness Skins Curling competition.

The weekend saw 24 strong teams from throughout Scotland compete for the silverware at the city’s Ice Centre and it came down to the last stone to decide the outcome.

MacDonald with Duncan Fernie, Andy Reid and Ewan Byers beat another local rink  skipped by Richard Mackenzie with Andrew Deeth, Malcolm Murray and Neil Campbell.

It was a great contest and MacDonald played the winning shot to take home the trophy.

It kicks off what will be a brilliant week for MacDonald, who also is a three-time Olympian and double European champion, as he is the star of a Highland Council civic reception at Inverness Town House this Thursday.

Teams from Aberdeen, Glasgow, Ayr, Dumfries, Beith, Perth, Angus, Tain, Edinburgh and Fife competed in the skins competition.

 

More from Other sports

George Stewart, the new Scottish Super Featherweight champion. Image: Courtesy of St Andrew's Sporting Club/Dean Cohen
George Stewart's delight after making history as first Inverness boxer to win professional title
Inverness boxer George Stewart in action
Inverness boxer George Stewart focused on winning Scottish title bout - not potential to…
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.
Beauly's Oliver Stewart eager to carry on GB3 Championship momentum
Three-times world champion curler from Inverness, Ewan MacDonald, left, and his friend and former coach Tom Pendreigh are all set for the civic reception in the curler's honour in Inverness this week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Curling star Ewan MacDonald set for Inverness civic reception reflection
To go with story by Danny Law. Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). Picture shows; Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). . Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling Date; 31/10/2023
Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming for podium place at European Championships in Aberdeen
Great Britain's Zoey Clark running at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Image: PA.
Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark retains hopes of Paris 2024 Olympics qualification despite losing…
George Taylor is planning on taking on a white collar boxing match at the Beach Ballroom. George is pictured in his boxing gloves.
Ex-Aberdeen 'gangster' puts crime and drugs behind him to make boxing debut at 63
Fraserburgh have welcomed a number of Afghan players to their club. From L-R back row: Abdul Rahman, Omar, Waseem, Ziaudin, Hasmuthulla, Aziz. Image: Fraserburgh Cricket Club.
Fraserburgh Cricket Club president on the 'success story' of welcoming talented Afghan refugees to…
Great Britain's Zoey Clark running at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Image: PA.
Aberdeen sprint star Zoey Clark has lottery funding cut
Charles Bannerman, with his book, A Running Jump, which explores north athletics' development. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Charles Bannerman details north of Scotland athletics' revolution in latest book