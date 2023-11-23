European Curling Championships: Team Morrison miss out on semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Curling Championships: Team Morrison miss out on semi-final spot

Morrison's rink, who won bronze in the event last year, suffered a 9-7 defeat against Norway in their final round robin game.

By Danny Law
It was disappointment for Scotland's Team Morrison at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.
It was disappointment for Scotland's Team Morrison at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling.

Rebecca Morrison was proud of her team’s performance despite missing out on a semi-final spot at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.

Morrison’s rink, who won bronze in the event last year, suffered a 9-7 defeat against Norway in their final round robin game to narrowly miss out on a place in the last four.

Rebecca Morrison picked the perfect line to keep her team in contention for a semi-final spot, but a fraction too much weight on her final delivery saw it bounce off the Norwegian shot stone to end the host nation’s bid for a medal in the women’s event.

It was all the more painful for the Scottish skip who was playing in front of friends and family at the venue where she was introduced to the sport as an eight-year-old and had hoped to at least match her medal winning performance of a year ago.

They had gone into the meeting with Norway knowing that the winners would be assured of a semi-final spot, while even in defeat the Scots might also have squeezed through had Sweden lost their final round-robin match to Turkey, but in the end both results went the wrong way for the home team.

The meeting with Norway was a topsy-turvy affair with both teams creating opportunities throughout, but ultimately it came down to that one final stone.

“It was a really tough shot, but I was just determined to give it my all,” said the Scottish skip.

“I gave it a shot, but just played a little too much weight at it, which is something that can creep in when you’ve got all those nerves building up inside you, but that’s a learning loop for us.

“It felt very tight all the way through the game.

“We didn’t start off our strongest, but then we managed to come on to our game and get a steal of three in the fourth end.

“That felt brilliant and we felt really positive after that, but then they came straight back with a three and it was one of those games that was going back and forth… a bit of a rollercoaster.

“It was a tough game, but well fought.

“I felt that nerves could have come into it a bit for both sides.

“Personally, I didn’t feel it until the later stages, but that 10th end was definitely very nerve-wracking because the further the game goes on the more nerve-wracking it does get, but I’m sure with a bit more experience we’ll deal with those situations a lot better.”

Positives to take from event

With Olympic champion Jen Dodds having joined the established quartet of Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson this season, they finished on the same record of five wins and four losses that was enough to get them through a year ago when they went on to claim a bronze medal on their debut at the Euros.

However, Morrison reckoned that they had demonstrated considerable advancement in the year in between.

“You know coming into the week that a five and four record could make it and it might not, so it’s just one of those things that you know you have to get the six wins to be guaranteed and we just didn’t,” she said.

“The thing is, whilst we haven’t medalled, we’ve made huge improvements from last year and I’d say it’s a much better team out on the ice than it was last year, so I’m really proud of the team’s performance and we’ll look forward to the rest of the season and hopefully the World Championships.”

She also re-stated her belief in the innovative approach her team is taking this season, with all five players regularly taking to the ice during tournaments which represents a change to the conventional approach of having a settled quartet and inviting a player from another team to help them out as alternate for major championships.

Rebecca Morrison in action at the European Curling Championships. Supplied by British Curling

“Every player out there deserves to be on the ice, so I’m glad we’ve done what we’ve done this week,” said Morrison.

“The people on the bench are still working hard throughout every game and having the same five players through the season means we don’t have someone new coming in as an alternate and having to learn our processes, we just know each other inside out.

“In terms of results and the team’s performance I’m super-proud of the team and really glad to see how far we’ve come since last year.”

A ‘fabulous’ venue for curling

She also took enormous pride in the staging of the championships at a venue she knows so well.

The Aberdonian added: “I would have loved to have made the fans proud, that’s for sure, so I guess that did add to the pressure, but it also really spurs you on when you’ve got your fans in the crowd, so it’s a mixture, but Curl Aberdeen is like home to me so this is really special.

“I’m so pleased that I got to play in a European Championships here.

“Curl Aberdeen has put on such an amazing event. It looks just like we’re in an arena, which is fabulous.

“The ice conditions have been brilliant, so we couldn’t have asked for much more from the event.”

