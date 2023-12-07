Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club recognised as one of the world’s top scuba diving clubs after landing prestigious Heinke Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club recognised as one of the world’s top scuba diving clubs after landing prestigious Heinke Trophy

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua club have more than 100 members, a thriving U-18 section and a 'Diving for All' programme to allow those living with disabilities to experience the underwater world

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club at Carpenwary Island dive. Image supplied by Aberdeen Sub-Aqua club
Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club at Carpenwary Island dive. Image supplied by Aberdeen Sub-Aqua club

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club has been recognised as one of the top scuba diving clubs in the world.

The club have been awarded the globally coveted Heinke Trophy.

Launched in 1958 the prestigious Heinke Trophy is awarded by the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC).

The Heinke Trophy is regarded as one of the highest accolades in the diving community.

Presented annually the trophy acknowledges the significant contribution a club and its members make to the growth and development of scuba diving.

The trophy is presented to the club considered to have done the most to further the interests of the sport, its members and of BSAC.

Club chair Jim Burke hailed the passion and dedication of Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club members.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club diving at Scapa Flow. Supplied by Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club

He said: “It (Heinke Trophy) reflects the hard work and commitment we have put into fostering a community that values safety, exploration and environmental stewardship in the world of sub-aqua activities.

“Winning the Heinke Trophy is a testament to the passion, dedication, and expertise of our members.”

‘We are so proud of what we have achieved’

The Heinke Trophy is awarded based on a variety of criteria including safety records, training initiatives and community outreach.

Other factors include notable underwater discoveries and providing value for money to club members.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club’s exemplary performance in these areas set them apart as a leader in the diving community.

The award of the Heinke Trophy is testament to the progress of the club in recent years.

Burke revealed the club was struggling four years ago with only 20 members.

However a strategy to grow the club has paid off with membership having increased more than five-fold.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club also boast a thriving U’18’s section.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club at Loch Duich . Loch Duich. Supplied by Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club

He said: “In 2019 the club was struggling along with around 20 members of which only a handful were diving regularly.

“Efforts were made to attract new members and set out a strategy to grow the club.

“To be more diverse, do more diving and more training.

“To have more adventures and most of all have more fun.

“Four years on we are so proud of what we have achieved.

“The club now has over 100 members from all areas of the community with over 40% female membership.

“We have a thriving under 18’s section and a strong Diving for All programme to allow those living with disabilities to experience the underwater world.”

‘Safe and enjoyable diving experiences’

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club is a dynamic and inclusive community of underwater enthusiasts dedicated to promoting safe and enjoyable diving experiences.

With a strong emphasis on education, conservation, and camaraderie the club strives to create a supportive environment for divers of all levels of expertise.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club have been awarded the Prestigious Heinke Trophy. Image supplied by Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club.

Burke said: “Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club’s dedication to promoting safe and enjoyable diving experiences, coupled with a strong commitment to environmental conservation, has earned them this esteemed honour.”

For more information about the Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club and its recent achievement, contact Absac67@gmail.com

 

