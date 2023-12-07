Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club recognised as one of the world’s top scuba diving clubs after landing prestigious Heinke Trophy

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club has been recognised as one of the top scuba diving clubs in the world.

The club have been awarded the globally coveted Heinke Trophy.

Launched in 1958 the prestigious Heinke Trophy is awarded by the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC).

The Heinke Trophy is regarded as one of the highest accolades in the diving community.

Presented annually the trophy acknowledges the significant contribution a club and its members make to the growth and development of scuba diving.

The trophy is presented to the club considered to have done the most to further the interests of the sport, its members and of BSAC.

Club chair Jim Burke hailed the passion and dedication of Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club members.

He said: “It (Heinke Trophy) reflects the hard work and commitment we have put into fostering a community that values safety, exploration and environmental stewardship in the world of sub-aqua activities.

“Winning the Heinke Trophy is a testament to the passion, dedication, and expertise of our members.”

‘We are so proud of what we have achieved’

The Heinke Trophy is awarded based on a variety of criteria including safety records, training initiatives and community outreach.

Other factors include notable underwater discoveries and providing value for money to club members.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club’s exemplary performance in these areas set them apart as a leader in the diving community.

The award of the Heinke Trophy is testament to the progress of the club in recent years.

Burke revealed the club was struggling four years ago with only 20 members.

However a strategy to grow the club has paid off with membership having increased more than five-fold.

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club also boast a thriving U’18’s section.

He said: “In 2019 the club was struggling along with around 20 members of which only a handful were diving regularly.

“Efforts were made to attract new members and set out a strategy to grow the club.

“To be more diverse, do more diving and more training.

“To have more adventures and most of all have more fun.

“Four years on we are so proud of what we have achieved.

“The club now has over 100 members from all areas of the community with over 40% female membership.

“We have a thriving under 18’s section and a strong Diving for All programme to allow those living with disabilities to experience the underwater world.”

‘Safe and enjoyable diving experiences’

Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club is a dynamic and inclusive community of underwater enthusiasts dedicated to promoting safe and enjoyable diving experiences.

With a strong emphasis on education, conservation, and camaraderie the club strives to create a supportive environment for divers of all levels of expertise.

Burke said: “Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club’s dedication to promoting safe and enjoyable diving experiences, coupled with a strong commitment to environmental conservation, has earned them this esteemed honour.”

For more information about the Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club and its recent achievement, contact Absac67@gmail.com