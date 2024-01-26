Curling: Aberdonian Ethan Brewster hoping to follow in father’s footsteps at Winter Youth Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Curling: Aberdonian Ethan Brewster hoping to follow in father’s footsteps at Winter Youth Olympics

The 16-year-old Aberdonian is teaming up with Callie Soutar from Forfar in the mixed doubles at the Gangneung Arena.

By Danny Law
Ethan Brewster is following in his father Tom's footsteps. Image supplied by British Curling.
Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster is bidding to follow in his father’s footsteps at the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea.

Brewster, the son of 2014 Sochi Olympic silver medallist Tom, is very much taking to the family business as he and Forfar 15-year-old Soutar team up in the 32-team contest.

“Coming from a curling family, mother, father, grandmother, uncle all curled I had no chance of doing anything other than curling,” he said.

“I was seven years old when I watched my dad win his Olympic medal sitting in the ice rink at Curl Aberdeen with family.

“I think going all around the world when I was young, seeing live curling and watching him play I thought this is what I want to do when I am older, so I am buzzing about getting this chance.”

The youngster hopes this can be the start of a similar career to that of his father, who played in two World Championship finals, as well as claiming that Olympic medal.

“It would be the biggest goal of my career to do what my dad has done, to go to a World Champs and also a Winter Olympics and big international events like that. The Youth Olympics is a good stepping stone towards that hopefully,” he said.

“I am really excited about being part of that Olympic multi sport team and seeing other events and a little disappointed to be missing the ski jumping, but I am really excited to meet other athletes and see how other sports operate and to get to see a few live sports at the Games.”

The mixed doubles pairing of Ethan Brewster and Callie Soutar. Image supplied by British Curling.

Brewster senior said the chance to compete at a Winter Youth Olympics is just one of many things that have changed since his own junior days as the sport has been professionalised.

“When I was his age, there were no events like this other than the World Juniors, so it is fantastic that they get this opportunity to be part of a multi sport event like this and get an understanding and exposure to all the support you get, which again I didn’t have until I was in my late twenties,” said Tom.

“I think, you see the benefits of all of that back room support throughout the whole of the system with players like Ross Whyte and (reigning men’s world champion skip) Bruce Mouat that have experience of all of the support available to them at a much younger age, it gives them a much better starting point.

“I have tried to give Ethan as many opportunities as I can and put him on the ice crew for the last couple of World Mixed Champs at Curl Aberdeen and he was on the ice crew at this season’s European Championships.

“That has given him a better understanding of how stones react and what happens on the ice so he knows what to look out for when it comes to reading the ice. All these little things add up and make a difference.”

Brewster and Soutar take on Nigeria in their opening match on Saturday before facing hosts Korea on Sunday.

 

