Curling: Aberdonian Ethan Brewster hoping to follow in father’s footsteps at Winter Youth Olympics

Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster is bidding to follow in his father’s footsteps at the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea.

The 16-year-old Aberdonian is teaming up with Callie Soutar in the mixed doubles at the Gangneung Arena.

Brewster, the son of 2014 Sochi Olympic silver medallist Tom, is very much taking to the family business as he and Forfar 15-year-old Soutar team up in the 32-team contest.

“Coming from a curling family, mother, father, grandmother, uncle all curled I had no chance of doing anything other than curling,” he said.

“I was seven years old when I watched my dad win his Olympic medal sitting in the ice rink at Curl Aberdeen with family.

“I think going all around the world when I was young, seeing live curling and watching him play I thought this is what I want to do when I am older, so I am buzzing about getting this chance.”

The youngster hopes this can be the start of a similar career to that of his father, who played in two World Championship finals, as well as claiming that Olympic medal.

“It would be the biggest goal of my career to do what my dad has done, to go to a World Champs and also a Winter Olympics and big international events like that. The Youth Olympics is a good stepping stone towards that hopefully,” he said.

“I am really excited about being part of that Olympic multi sport team and seeing other events and a little disappointed to be missing the ski jumping, but I am really excited to meet other athletes and see how other sports operate and to get to see a few live sports at the Games.”

Brewster senior said the chance to compete at a Winter Youth Olympics is just one of many things that have changed since his own junior days as the sport has been professionalised.

“When I was his age, there were no events like this other than the World Juniors, so it is fantastic that they get this opportunity to be part of a multi sport event like this and get an understanding and exposure to all the support you get, which again I didn’t have until I was in my late twenties,” said Tom.

“I think, you see the benefits of all of that back room support throughout the whole of the system with players like Ross Whyte and (reigning men’s world champion skip) Bruce Mouat that have experience of all of the support available to them at a much younger age, it gives them a much better starting point.

“I have tried to give Ethan as many opportunities as I can and put him on the ice crew for the last couple of World Mixed Champs at Curl Aberdeen and he was on the ice crew at this season’s European Championships.

“That has given him a better understanding of how stones react and what happens on the ice so he knows what to look out for when it comes to reading the ice. All these little things add up and make a difference.”

Brewster and Soutar take on Nigeria in their opening match on Saturday before facing hosts Korea on Sunday.