Were YOU at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024? The 100 best pictures and video from the night

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 took place at P&J Live on Thursday night – and you now see all of the pictures and footage our photographers and videographers caught on camera!

Freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir won the flagship Sports Achiever of the Year prize in recognition of the 19-year-old’s double bronze medals at the 2023 X Games, as well as her dual podium success in World Cup competition last year.

There were several other prestigious prizes handed out on the night across categories including Lifetime Achievement, Inspiration, Club of the Year and more.

The images below capture not just those award winners, but all of the other moments of the Evening Express-organised annual sports celebration – which was backed this time around by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions.

