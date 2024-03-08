Were YOU at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024? The 100 best pictures and video from the night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Were YOU at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024? The 100 best pictures and video from the night

Aberdeen Sports Awards took place at P&J Live on Thursday night - see if you can spot yourself in our pictures and video.

The Bounty Competitions table at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Bounty Competitions table at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 took place at P&J Live on Thursday night – and you now see all of the pictures and footage our photographers and videographers caught on camera!

Freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir won the flagship Sports Achiever of the Year prize in recognition of the 19-year-old’s double bronze medals at the 2023 X Games, as well as her dual podium success in World Cup competition last year.

There were several other prestigious prizes handed out on the night across categories including Lifetime Achievement, Inspiration, Club of the Year and more.

The images below capture not just those award winners, but all of the other moments of the Evening Express-organised annual sports celebration – which was backed this time around by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions.

See if you can spot yourself (or your friends) below…

Drinks reception

Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests, including Aberdeen FC legend Joe Harper, at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Guests at the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 opening drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 get under way…

The calm before Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 got started at P&J Live. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 host Rob Maclean. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Opening remarks at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 from Evening Express/Press and Journal editor Craig Walker. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Opening remarks at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 from Evening Express/Press and Journal editor Craig Walker. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.

The first half of the awards

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 School Innovation Award – Loirston Primary School. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 School Innovation Award – Loirston Primary School. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Community Sports Project – Russell Anderson Foundation. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Community Sports Project – Russell Anderson Foundation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Young Coach – Adam Lambert. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Young Coach – Adam Lambert. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Student Sports Achiever – Faye Rogers (collected by Faye’s mum). Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Student Sports Achiever – Faye Rogers (collected by Faye’s mum). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Young Sports Achiever – Noah Penman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Young Sports Achiever – Noah Penman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Performance Coach – Anna Sless. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Performance Coach – Anna Sless. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Inspiration Award – Joanna Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Inspiration Award – Joanna Robertson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Some of the tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024

Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tables at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Guest speakers panel, and raffle with Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock

Evening Express/Press and Journal joint sports editor Ryan Cryle introduces the evening’s entertainment – a conversation with freestyle skier Kirsty Muir, para-triathlete/cyclist Colin Wallace and Fit Like Joggers’ organiser David Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Evening Express/Press and Journal joint sports editor Ryan Cryle in conversation with freestyle skier Kirsty Muir, para-triathlete/cyclist Colin Wallace and Fit Like Joggers’ organiser David Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Kirsty Muir during the panel at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle and Kirsty Muir. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The crowd at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Colin Wallace during the panel at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Colin Wallace during the panel at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The crowd at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
David Scott during the panel at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A question from the audience at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
David Scott during the panel at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle during the panel at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock draws the raffle at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 with host Rob Maclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Praying for a raffle win. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Raffle winners collect their prizes from Neil Warnock at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Raffle winners collect their prizes from Neil Warnock at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Raffle winners collect their prizes from Neil Warnock at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Raffle winners collect their prizes from Neil Warnock at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Raffle winners collect their prizes from Neil Warnock at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Raffle winners collect their prizes from Neil Warnock at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The second half of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Veteran/Master Sports Achiever – Kelly McIntosh. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Veteran/Master Sports Achiever – Kelly McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Adult Community Coach – Phil Owens. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Adult Community Coach – Phil Owens. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Club Of The Year – Aberdeenshire RFC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024  Judges’ Choice – Jane Davidson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024  Judges’ Choice – Jane Davidson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Sports Achiever of the Year – Kirsty Muir. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Sports Achiever of the Year – Kirsty Muir. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Sports Achiever of the Year – Kirsty Muir. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Duncan Little. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Duncan Little. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Max Singer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Max Singer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Tony Dawson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Tony Dawson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement – Tony Dawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 winners. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

Video highlight reel from Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024:

Conversation