‘My son sent a text saying ‘I’m scared”: Arrests made after police called to ‘distressing’ knife incident near Aberdeen school

Parents have relived their shock at being asked to collect "traumatised" youngsters from St Machar Academy.

By Ellie Milne
Police car outside St Machar Academy
Police outside St Machar Academy on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Two men have been arrested following a “distressing situation” near an Aberdeen school.

Police were called to a disturbance on Bedford Avenue at about 10.45am on Friday.

It is understood the “isolated” incident took place near the St Machar Academy building while pupils were on their morning break at 10.45am.

Officers remain in the area and pupils have been gathered in the hall or collected by their parents.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of a disturbance on Bedford Avenue.

Officers attended and two men, aged 18 and 27, were arrested in connection with assault.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the community.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

‘Traumatic’ for pupils

Police car on Bedford Avenue
Police are patrolling the Bedford Avenue area following the disturbance. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A parent of one of the school pupils, who did not wish to be named, said the incident has been “traumatic”.

“I heard about it when my wife phoned to say she’d received an email from the school just after midday,” he said.

“You hear about a police incident near the school and immediately panic. I tried to get in contact with my son and eventually exchanged messages. He sent a message saying ‘I’m scared’.

“You just want your kids home to make sure they are ok.

“The school has been very good and taken all the kids into the hall and told parents they could come and take them home. But it’s very traumatic for them.

“It will stick with them for quite a while.”

Another parent has told the Press & Journal how her daughter called her in a “panicked state”.

She said: “Some of the kids (including my daughter) had gone to the Bedford shop at break time and stated they saw several men with blades in balaclavas.

“She called me in a panicked state and I went to collect her. They got quite a fright as you can imagine.”

Safety is a ‘priority’ following police incident near St Machar Academy

Martin Greig
Councillor Martin Greig has said the incident near the school is “worrying”. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

A message shared with parents by the school states: “Following an incident in the community several arrests have been made.

“However, police remain within the school and the community, and will maintain a presence at lunchtime.

“Many young people may however prefer to stay within the school and we will make the main hall available for those who wish to take up this facility.

“If a parent would prefer to collect you they should come to the front reception area of the school.”

Councillor Martin Greig, convener of the city’s education committee, said the news of the disturbance is “worrying”.

He said: “It is a really distressing situation. Everyone is doing their best to protect the pupils, staff and everyone in the school community.”

Councillor Jessica Mennie, vice convener of the education committee, added: “This is a very concerning situation and the absolute priority must be the safety of everyone in the school.

“Going forward, there will have to be wellbeing support put in place for all staff and pupils affected given how scary this must have been to experience.”

