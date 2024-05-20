The Aberdeenshire cricket club who the royals and prime ministers come to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Aberdeenshire cricket club who the royals and prime ministers come to watch

Crathie Cricket Club might play in the bottom tier of the Aberdeenshire Grades - but they have some very famous followers.

Crathie Cricket Club playing against Aberdeen Super Kings, at their ground on the Balmoral Estate on Saturday July 29, 2017.

By Danny Law

They may play in North East Scotland Cricket’s Grade Three but some of the most well-known people in the country have been spectators at Crathie Cricket Club.

The Aberdeenshire club, who play their home games on Balmoral Estate, are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.

The club’s location on the royal residence has meant a trip to face Crathie Cricket Club can be an interesting occasion for opposition teams – especially as they never know who could be watching.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was made patron of the club in 1952, once caused a game to be temporarily paused when he landed on the pitch in a helicopter.

A number of Prime Ministers have stopped to watch Crathie games during their visits to Balmoral, including Sir John Major, an enthusiastic cricket fan.

The club also boasts what is believed to be the only heather-thatched pavilion in the United Kingdom.

Club treasurer Mark Henzell, who also plays for the team, said: “The royals have stopped to watch a few of our games, albeit just for a short time.

“Last year the King drove past while we were playing and he was waving out of the car, while Prince Andrew stopped to watch one of our games a few years ago.

“There have been prime ministers watching games over the years.

“With where the pitch is located, it is just the type of thing that can happen.”

Crathie Cricket Club play their home games on the Balmoral Estate.

No substitute for experience

Crathie are likely to be one of the most experienced teams in the Aberdeenshire Grades.

At a match a couple of seasons ago, they fielded a team with an average age of 63.

Henzell said: “We get some father and sons playing for us which takes the average age down.

“On a regular basis the average age would probably still be in the 60s – and we have a few players knocking into their 70s now.

“But we have had some younger players along as well. We had a 17-year-old playing for us recently.

“We aren’t able to practise much at all. It’s more a case of putting your name down to play on the Saturday and away you go.

“The club draws people from across Aberdeenshire who can travel a long way just to play for Crathie Cricket Club.

“The vice-captain, who is in his early 30s, lives and works on the Balmoral Estate and we have one player, who is 70, and he lives in Crathie.

“We have a couple from Ballater and some players from Banchory, Aboyne and Dinnet.

“We are always looking for new players.

“There was a point before Covid when we were looking at putting together a youth team, but unfortunately it didn’t come to fruition.”

Crathie Cricket Club play their home games on the Balmoral Estate. Image supplied by Crathie Cricket Club.

A long day for the bowlers

In September 2005, the club hit the headlines after it was discovered the wicket was the wrong length – by some distance.

Following a mix-up, the club played the majority of the season with the wicket measured at 22 metres rather than 22 yards before the mistake was discovered during a home match against Methlick.

News of the wicket at the Queen’s Estate being more than six feet too long ended up across the media from the Press and Journal to the Daily Telegraph – and was even mentioned by Terry Wogan on his radio show and by Peter Alliss’ during the BBC’s golf coverage.

The novelty of being able to play at Balmoral Estate has meant Crathie Cricket Club has become a popular destination for touring sides.

As part of the club’s 75th anniversary celebrations, they are taking on an Australian touring side at Balmoral Estate this Wednesday.

Henzell said: “We are used to have touring sides from outside Aberdeenshire coming to play friendlies against us.

“The Australian team last toured Scotland in 2019 and they were due to face us Crathie, but it was called off last minute.

“Most of the Australian players are retired and they come over and play lots of games against local teams.

“There are about 60 Australians coming over with their partners, which is quite a big number for a friendly, so we are doing two games.

“We have got more than 20 Crathie Cricket Club players, which isn’t bad for a Wednesday, so we’re all looking forward to it.”

