The Aberdeenshire cricket club who the royals and prime ministers come to watch

They may play in North East Scotland Cricket’s Grade Three but some of the most well-known people in the country have been spectators at Crathie Cricket Club.

The Aberdeenshire club, who play their home games on Balmoral Estate, are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.

The club’s location on the royal residence has meant a trip to face Crathie Cricket Club can be an interesting occasion for opposition teams – especially as they never know who could be watching.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was made patron of the club in 1952, once caused a game to be temporarily paused when he landed on the pitch in a helicopter.

A number of Prime Ministers have stopped to watch Crathie games during their visits to Balmoral, including Sir John Major, an enthusiastic cricket fan.

The club also boasts what is believed to be the only heather-thatched pavilion in the United Kingdom.

Club treasurer Mark Henzell, who also plays for the team, said: “The royals have stopped to watch a few of our games, albeit just for a short time.

“Last year the King drove past while we were playing and he was waving out of the car, while Prince Andrew stopped to watch one of our games a few years ago.

“There have been prime ministers watching games over the years.

“With where the pitch is located, it is just the type of thing that can happen.”

No substitute for experience

Crathie are likely to be one of the most experienced teams in the Aberdeenshire Grades.

At a match a couple of seasons ago, they fielded a team with an average age of 63.

Henzell said: “We get some father and sons playing for us which takes the average age down.

“On a regular basis the average age would probably still be in the 60s – and we have a few players knocking into their 70s now.

“But we have had some younger players along as well. We had a 17-year-old playing for us recently.

“We aren’t able to practise much at all. It’s more a case of putting your name down to play on the Saturday and away you go.

“The club draws people from across Aberdeenshire who can travel a long way just to play for Crathie Cricket Club.

“The vice-captain, who is in his early 30s, lives and works on the Balmoral Estate and we have one player, who is 70, and he lives in Crathie.

“We have a couple from Ballater and some players from Banchory, Aboyne and Dinnet.

“We are always looking for new players.

“There was a point before Covid when we were looking at putting together a youth team, but unfortunately it didn’t come to fruition.”

A long day for the bowlers

In September 2005, the club hit the headlines after it was discovered the wicket was the wrong length – by some distance.

Following a mix-up, the club played the majority of the season with the wicket measured at 22 metres rather than 22 yards before the mistake was discovered during a home match against Methlick.

News of the wicket at the Queen’s Estate being more than six feet too long ended up across the media from the Press and Journal to the Daily Telegraph – and was even mentioned by Terry Wogan on his radio show and by Peter Alliss’ during the BBC’s golf coverage.

The novelty of being able to play at Balmoral Estate has meant Crathie Cricket Club has become a popular destination for touring sides.

As part of the club’s 75th anniversary celebrations, they are taking on an Australian touring side at Balmoral Estate this Wednesday.

Henzell said: “We are used to have touring sides from outside Aberdeenshire coming to play friendlies against us.

“The Australian team last toured Scotland in 2019 and they were due to face us Crathie, but it was called off last minute.

“Most of the Australian players are retired and they come over and play lots of games against local teams.

“There are about 60 Australians coming over with their partners, which is quite a big number for a friendly, so we are doing two games.

“We have got more than 20 Crathie Cricket Club players, which isn’t bad for a Wednesday, so we’re all looking forward to it.”