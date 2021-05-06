Rugby: Eight Scots selected for British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Warren Gatland and his staff have named eight Scots in their squad for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa this summer.

Backs Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, Ali Price, Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe, as well as forwards Zander Fagerson, Rory Sutherland and Hamish Watson have all been included in the travelling party, following a Six Nations campaign where they beat both England and France.

Of the eight selected, only full-back Hogg and fly-half Russell were involved in the Lions’ last tour – a tied series with New Zealand in 2017.

Exeter Chiefs’ Hogg, the Scotland skipper, was forced home early with an injury suffered before the first meeting with the All Blacks, while Racing 92’s Russell was called up as cover during the tour.

The Lions, with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend also involved as attack coach, will play Japan in the 1888 Cup on June 26 before travelling to South Africa to begin their preparations for the first Test against the Springboks, which takes place on July 24.