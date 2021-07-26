Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Rugby

Rugby League: Aberdeen Warriors head coach upbeat despite Scottish Cup exit

By Finn Nixon
July 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Rugby League: Aberdeen Warriors head coach upbeat despite Scottish Cup exit

Aberdeen Warriors head coach Craig Parslow feels his side can take many positives from their first Scottish Cup appearance in four years, despite being knocked out at the hands of Edinburgh Eagles at Westdyke.

With more game time under their belts, the Eagles ran away with it in the second-half to chalk up a 60-16 win as a resilient Warriors fought hard in an often physical encounter.

The hosts had opened the scoring within the first five minutes through Archie Andrade, but the Eagles cancelled that out with five tries of their own to lead 26-6 at the interval.

Warriors then weathered a rough third quarter, before rallying after four more Eagles tries to snatch two well-worked scores back through Ollie Nash.

Nash’s first try was superbly converted by Bryn Perrot, before he took full advantage of an Eagles error under a high ball to add the Warriors’ third of the day.

The visitors added two more tries to their tally but Warriors head coach Parslow recongnised the positives in defeat.

He said: “It’s a great achievement that we’ve been able to return this season.

“I didn’t put too much pressure on the lads because I knew it would be tough and I saw a lot of positives in our first half performance.

“The Eagles are a good side, having recently competed strongly in the North-East Cup. We’re looking forward to competing in the National League as well next season.”

This was only the second time the Warriors had participated in a competitive match since 2017. Their previous fixture being an impressive 84-10 win against the Forth Valley Vikings in the first round.

