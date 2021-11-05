Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Caithness bid to close the gap on Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney

By Jack Nixon
November 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Caithness meet Orkney in the pick of the weekend's games.

Caithness will be the only top four team in action in Caley Division 1 on Saturday, giving them the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Orkney who crashed to a shock 52-19 defeat at Ellon last weekend.

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd will, however, not be taking a win for granted against Aberdeen Wanderers who have lost their last two games but are still likely to pose a threat, given their philosophy of being committed to attacking rugby.

Boyd said: “Wanderers have shown their mettle in this very competitive league and we will not be taking them lightly. We have a number of injury concerns but will be fielding a robust side.”

In the only other game in the top Caley league, Dunfermline will be bidding to push back into the top four when they host Blairgowrie.

In Caley 2 North, new leaders Moray would rather be in action after their solid 36-28 win last week at Mackie FPs but will instead have to watch on as second-placed 2nd Highland try to take over at the head of affairs if they can beat 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at Canal Park.

Moray player-coach Cameron Hughes expressed his frustration at not having a game.

He said: “With there being an odd number of teams in the league, there is always at least one team having no fixture every week.

“It’s quite exasperating but we’re still top and have yet to lose a game. We are in a good place and learning every week.”

In the same division, the most progressive team in recent weeks has been Aberdeenshire who have moved into third place, scoring 148 points in their last three games, making the Woodsiders the top scoring team in the division to the delight of their new head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “Our defence is solid but our attacking set up is fantastic.

“We have Banff away on Saturday but then have the top two 2nd Highland and Moray at home in December . I am confident of taking something out of all these games.”

In Caley 3 North, RAF Lossiemouth will move into second place behind runaway leaders 2nd Gordonians should they win their game at home to winless Stornaway.

In Caley 4 North, Peterhead entertain 2nd Ellon, while Aberdeen Taexali have the task of attempting to halt the progress of unbeaten 3rd Highland in Aberdeen.

