Caithness bid to close the gap on Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney

Caithness will be the only top four team in action in Caley Division 1 on Saturday, giving them the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Orkney who crashed to a shock 52-19 defeat at Ellon last weekend.

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd will, however, not be taking a win for granted against Aberdeen Wanderers who have lost their last two games but are still likely to pose a threat, given their philosophy of being committed to attacking rugby.

Boyd said: “Wanderers have shown their mettle in this very competitive league and we will not be taking them lightly. We have a number of injury concerns but will be fielding a robust side.”

In the only other game in the top Caley league, Dunfermline will be bidding to push back into the top four when they host Blairgowrie.

In Caley 2 North, new leaders Moray would rather be in action after their solid 36-28 win last week at Mackie FPs but will instead have to watch on as second-placed 2nd Highland try to take over at the head of affairs if they can beat 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at Canal Park.

Moray player-coach Cameron Hughes expressed his frustration at not having a game.

He said: “With there being an odd number of teams in the league, there is always at least one team having no fixture every week.

“It’s quite exasperating but we’re still top and have yet to lose a game. We are in a good place and learning every week.”

In the same division, the most progressive team in recent weeks has been Aberdeenshire who have moved into third place, scoring 148 points in their last three games, making the Woodsiders the top scoring team in the division to the delight of their new head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “Our defence is solid but our attacking set up is fantastic.

“We have Banff away on Saturday but then have the top two 2nd Highland and Moray at home in December . I am confident of taking something out of all these games.”

In Caley 3 North, RAF Lossiemouth will move into second place behind runaway leaders 2nd Gordonians should they win their game at home to winless Stornaway.

In Caley 4 North, Peterhead entertain 2nd Ellon, while Aberdeen Taexali have the task of attempting to halt the progress of unbeaten 3rd Highland in Aberdeen.