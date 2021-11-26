Gordonians targeting Newton Stewart scalp on their return from three-week break

Gordonians return from a three-week break due to the Autumn Tests looking for a pre-Christmas boost of their own.

The Dons are second bottom of National 2, four points behind Kirkcaldy and 14 behind Newton Stewart, who are the visitors to Countesswells on Saturday.

With his side having home advantage for two of the remaining three matches of 2021, scrum-half Matt Hillier is eager to finish the year on a high.

He said: “We go into every game looking to take points from it and that will be the case in the three matches we face before the winter break.

“But certainly Newton Stewart is a game we are targeting. They are a team we know well from recent seasons and we know what to expect from them, but if we play we can get a result.

“The three-week break has been productive for us. It certainly feels that way as the numbers attending training have remained high, even though we haven’t had games and there is a good feeling among the group.”

Jim Greenwood’s side have won two of their 10 games in what has been a testing return to club rugby following the loss of last season due to the Covid pandemic.

But Hillier is far from downbeat and points to the increased numbers at training and the vibrant mood at Countesswells as cause for optimism.

Clearly he believes the future, both in the short and long-term, is positive for the Aberdeen side.

Hillier said: “It has been a challenging start to the season for us, but we’ve got a lot of young guys who are being exposed to this level of rugby for the first time.

“It’s been great having those new faces around the place and there has been a real buzz around the club. Jim Greenwood is doing a great job bringing these guys through.

“It’s been tough at times, but I think we can take a lot from the games we’ve played so far and I’ve no doubt we’re moving in the right direction. We can look forward to the second half of the season.”