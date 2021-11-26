Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Gordonians targeting Newton Stewart scalp on their return from three-week break

By Paul Third
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am
Matt Hillier of Gordonians, right.
Gordonians return from a three-week break due to the Autumn Tests looking for a pre-Christmas boost of their own.

The Dons are second bottom of National 2, four points behind Kirkcaldy and 14 behind Newton Stewart, who are the visitors to Countesswells on Saturday.

With his side having home advantage for two of the remaining three matches of 2021, scrum-half Matt Hillier is eager to finish the year on a high.

He said: “We go into every game looking to take points from it and that will be the case in the three matches we face before the winter break.

“But certainly Newton Stewart is a game we are targeting. They are a team we know well from recent seasons and we know what to expect from them, but if we play we can get a result.

“The three-week break has been productive for us. It certainly feels that way as the numbers attending training have remained high, even though we haven’t had games and there is a good feeling among the group.”

Jim Greenwood’s side have won two of their 10 games in what has been a testing return to club rugby following the loss of last season due to the Covid pandemic.

But Hillier is far from downbeat and points to the increased numbers at training and the vibrant mood at Countesswells as cause for optimism.

Clearly he believes the future, both in the short and long-term, is positive for the Aberdeen side.

Hillier said: “It has been a challenging start to the season for us, but we’ve got a lot of young guys who are being exposed to this level of rugby for the first time.

“It’s been great having those new faces around the place and there has been a real buzz around the club. Jim Greenwood is doing a great job bringing these guys through.

“It’s been tough at times, but I think we can take a lot from the games we’ve played so far and I’ve no doubt we’re moving in the right direction. We can look forward to the second half of the season.”

