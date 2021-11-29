Victory at last for Aberdeen Grammar

Aberdeen Grammar ended their 10 game run of defeats in the Premiership, crushing play-off contenders Glasgow Hawks in some style at Rubislaw.

Ali O’Connor’s side ran in five tries in the process, giving them a chance of avoiding relegation in the second half of the season.

Played in the most hostile of weather conditions in front of the lowest crowd of the season, Grammar were in charge right from the kick off, threatening to overwhelm the strangely hesitant Glasgow side, forcing them to make numerous errors.

Iain Stanger, the Grammar coach of the on fire home forwards were ecstatic about his pack’s dominance.

The former Grammar hooker said: “They were just immense. We got in their faces early on, and never looked back. Once again flanker Ben Inglis was outstanding. He is a lion-hearted individual who just never gives up.”

But if the Grammar pack were rampant, there was a vast improvement in the home back division where Sam Knudson, playing in the unaccustomed scrum half role, dovetailed beautifully with stand-off Cammy Scott who had a tremendous game, leading his line with authority as the Rubislaw side took control.

Two tries in the first 20 minutes on the back of some poor defending by the visitors, paved the way for an emphatic win, begging the question of why it has taken 11 outings for Grammar to find their feet in the top Scottish amateur league this season.

Ironically, given their overall dominance, Grammar fell behind in three minutes when Matthew Stewart kicked a close range penalty.

Thereafter it was all Grammar, inspired by their all action front row of Matthias Schosser, Calum Reddish and George Breese, the latter two adding lustre to their performances with a try apiece in the opening quarter.

Captain Tom Aplin was in good kicking form, slotting both conversions before going on to successfully complete all six attempts he had at goal over the afternoon.

Hawks briefly shook off their shackles to claw themselves back into the game with at try attributed to centre Brendan McRoary, but the half ended with Grammar bidding to finish the game off, although at only 14-8 to the good it was anybody’s game at half-time.

All that was to change in the second half as Grammar ran in tries from No 8 Corey Buchan, Inglis, and Cammy Scott, who continues to impress, all converted by Aplin who also added a penalty.

The only response from Hawks was a lone try, touched down by winger Thomas Glendinning.

Aplin was in no doubt his charges had turned the corner.

He said: “It was one of those days when everything clicked. We now have Jed-Forest firmly in our sights. We have given ourselves a chance of avoiding relegation.”

The bad news for Grammar is that Jed who are just above the Aberdeen side in the league were surprise 29-13 home winners against Edinburgh Accies and still 10 points clear of bottom side from the Granite City.

But nothing daunted, the win will have done wonders for morale at Rubislaw, giving them hope for Saturday’s home game with Marr and then Jed in the Borders before the Christmas break.