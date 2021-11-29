Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Victory at last for Aberdeen Grammar

By Jack Nixon
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin charges forward against GHA
Tom Aplin's kicking was flawless for Aberdeen Grammar

Aberdeen Grammar ended their 10 game run of defeats in the Premiership, crushing play-off contenders Glasgow Hawks in some style at Rubislaw.

Ali O’Connor’s side ran in five tries in the process, giving them a chance of avoiding relegation in the second half of the season.

Played in the most hostile of weather conditions in front of the lowest crowd of the season, Grammar were in charge right from the kick off, threatening to overwhelm the strangely hesitant Glasgow side, forcing them to make numerous errors.

Iain Stanger, the Grammar coach of the on fire home forwards were ecstatic about his pack’s dominance.

The former Grammar hooker said: “They were just immense. We got in their faces early on, and never looked back. Once again flanker Ben Inglis was outstanding. He is a lion-hearted individual who just never gives up.”

But if the Grammar pack were rampant, there was a vast improvement in the home back division where Sam Knudson, playing in the unaccustomed scrum half role, dovetailed beautifully with stand-off Cammy Scott who had a tremendous game, leading his line with authority as the Rubislaw side took control.

Two tries in the first 20 minutes on the back of some poor defending by the visitors, paved the way for an emphatic win, begging the question of why it has taken 11 outings for Grammar to find their feet in the top Scottish amateur league this season.

Ironically, given their overall dominance, Grammar fell behind in three minutes when Matthew Stewart kicked a close range penalty.

Matthias Schosser scored one of Grammar’s tries

Thereafter it was all Grammar, inspired by their all action front row of Matthias Schosser, Calum Reddish and George Breese, the latter two adding lustre to their performances with a try apiece in the opening quarter.

Captain Tom Aplin was in good kicking form, slotting both conversions before going on to successfully complete all six attempts he had at goal over the afternoon.

Hawks briefly shook off their shackles to claw themselves back into the game with at try attributed to centre Brendan McRoary, but the half ended with Grammar bidding to finish the game off, although at only 14-8 to the good it was anybody’s game at half-time.

All that was to change in the second half as Grammar ran in tries from No 8 Corey Buchan, Inglis, and Cammy Scott, who continues to impress, all converted by Aplin who also added a penalty.

The only response from Hawks was a lone try, touched down by winger Thomas Glendinning.

Aplin was in no doubt his charges had turned the corner.

He said: “It was one of those days when everything clicked. We now have Jed-Forest firmly in our sights. We have given ourselves a chance of avoiding relegation.”

The bad news for Grammar is that Jed who are just above the Aberdeen side in the league were surprise 29-13 home winners against Edinburgh Accies and still 10 points clear of bottom side from the Granite City.

But nothing daunted, the win will have done wonders for morale at Rubislaw, giving them hope for Saturday’s home game with Marr and then Jed in the Borders before the Christmas break.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]