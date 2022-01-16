Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland boost promotion chances by coming from behind to defeat Dundee

By Jack Nixon
January 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Winger Rupeni Rokoduguni was on the scoresheet for Highland.
Highland kept their dream of promotion to the Premiership alive with a 24-16 away win against Dundee.

Not for the first this season had to come from behind to win, enabling them to move into fourth place in National League 1 in the process.

Highland head coach Davie Carson hailed his team’s resilience which brought his side their fourth win on the road and kept them in touch with leaders Heriots who are eight points  above them.

He said: “We were pretty ring rusty after five weeks without a game, but came good once we had adjusted to the pace of the game against a dogged Dundee side who kept coming back at us.

“In the end we picked up five valuable points.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved so far but there are some big challenges to come including away from home in the next two weeks, starting next week when we Watsonians in Edinburgh, followed by Biggar down there.

“But we are in good shape going into the last third of the campaign in a very competitive league.”

Highland RFC hed coach Dave Carson praised his side’s display. 

The Inverness side conceded 10 points in the first 10 minutes, leaking a converted try and a penalty before surging back in the contest on the back of two tries, one of which was converted by stand off Benn Morris. The touchdowns were attributed to centres Seamus Ross and  Scott Fraser.

Dundee had the last word in an all action first half, slotting a penalty to go into the break with a slender 13-12 lead.

The second half belonged to the Canal Park visitors who added two more tries, as the home team wilted in the face of the highly organised Highland pack in which Johnny Milton was a stand out before he had to leave the action injured. His front row colleague Patrick Ratumaisee was no less impressive, putting in a huge shift, capping his afternoon with a fine try.

The other Highland touchdown came from winger Rupeni Rokoduguni as they visitors eased to victory, although an audacious drop goal made for uncomfortable last few minutes as High battled to overturn the 24-16 deficit.

But it was not to be as the northerners held on, recording their ninth win of the season, drawing level with Kelso who failed to pick up a try bonus point in their 23-3 win at home to Ayr, and six behind Biggar who were narrow 25-19  winners away to Melrose.

In the meantime leaders Heriots sent out the message that they are the ones to catch after thrashing Stirling Wolves 64-34 at Goldenacre.

