Gordonians coach Jim Greenwood calls for show of belief from players

Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood believes the only barriers to success at the club are experience and belief.

Having won two of their last three games before the winter break, including an impressive 30-5 win against league leaders GHK, Greenwood believes his players have proved they can hold their own in the division and hopes to see his side prove it in the second half of the season.

He said: “It’s hard to alter the mindset of a group of bodies but the guys really do have to understand the only thing holding them back apart from rugby experience is their mindset.

“They have to go out and believe they can beat anyone. They went out against GHK and there was only one team in that game. It was cut short by 18 minutes and we were well ahead.

“They have to understand they are good enough to be in this league and compete but with an average age of 19 or 20 the challenge for the coaching staff is getting them to believe it.”

Racking of wins crucial in second half of the campaign

The National League 2 side are second bottom of the division as they hope to make their delayed return to rugby action tomorrow at Hamilton Bulls.

Hamilton are 11 points ahead of Gordonians but have played a game more. Greenwood, however, is confident his side can push up the table in the weeks ahead.

He said: “Every game is big for us now. When you look at the teams and their points in our league, if you have a two or three game streak either way you could find yourself mid-table or rock bottom.

“That is why every game now is of massive importance and the boys know that.

“We’ve also spoken about not letting the situation freeze us. We have to play each game as it comes and what is in front of us without letting it faze us.”

Hopes high for return of club rugby following Covid delay

The wait for action in 2022 has been delayed two weeks due to Covid issues and while hopeful of finally getting underway again this weekend Greenwood is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “We’ve had teams having troubles and we had an issue last weekend so I’ve given up making plans now. If we get to Saturday morning and the game is still on then happy days.

“We’re at full strength. We’ve come back in the new year with good clarity of what we’re trying to achieve and what our goals are.

“The second team is doing really well and the first team know what they have to achieve to stay up and it’s just a case of getting on with it now.”