Rugby: Aberdeenshire close in on promotion, while Dunfermline look to open up gap at top of Caley Division 1

By Jack Nixon
January 28, 2022, 6:00 am
06/04/12 EDINBURGH RUGBY TRAINING MURRAYFIELD - EDINBURGH Heineken Cup match ball
Dunfermline can extend their lead over second placed Orkney to 12 points at the top of Caley Division 1 when the take on Grangemouth at the McKane Park if they collect maximum points.

Orkney, who are without a game, will have four games in hand on the Fifers by the end of afternoon.

Their head coach Garry Coltherd said: “While we are enjoying our three week break, we are fully committed to keeping in shape with two weekly training schedules.

“We also have props Alistair Linklater and Scott Rendall out on loan to Premiership side Aberdeen Grammar for their game with GHA.

“It’s valuable game time for the two, and a great experience at the highest level in the amateur game which will benefit them and Orkney in the longer term.”

In what has become a two horse race for the Caley Division 1 title and the one promotion slot on offer, the main interest in the other games is in who is going to be third.

Ellon look to be marginal favourites, especially as the Aberdeenshire side have two games on hand on Caithness who are currently in the bronze medal position.

Ellon will expect to take maximum points from their game at bottom placed Glenrothes, while Caithness with home advantage should be too strong for Blairgowrie.

Aberdeenshire bid to gain promotion

Elsewhere, Aberdeen Wanderers will be severely tested at Hillfoots who are still in contention for third place.

The promotion race will be settled in Caley 2 North should leaders Aberdeenshire take maximum points from their game away to Mackie FPs.

Charlie Catto, the Shire head coach who is in his first year in charge, said: “It would be a great feat after losing our first three games of the season but Mackie won’t roll over for us. We will be made to work for it.”

Highland Rugby Club will play host to a unique fixture at Canal Park where Caley 3 North sides Shetland and Stornoway have agreed to play a double header.

Davie Carson, the Highland head coach, said: “It’s a welcome initiative, and sure to be a great social occasion.

“We are delighted to host what is sure to be a very competitive game, especially as double points will be at stake.”

