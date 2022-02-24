Rugby World Cup: Three north players named in Scotland Women starting XV to face Colombia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bryan Easson has named his Scotland Women squad, who are only 80 minutes away from qualifying for their first Rugby World Cup since 2010.

Scotland come up against Colombia in Dubai tomorrow afternoon and a win would secure their place at the major competition which will be held in New Zealand later this year.

Easson has opted for continuity as 14 players who were named in the starting XV in the dramatic qualifying win against Ireland in September retain their place for tomorrow’s match.

Ellon-born Emma Wassell will make her 52nd consecutive appearance for Scotland when she lines up in the second-row against Colombia.

Inverness natives Helen Nelson and Jade Konkel have also been named in Easson’s starting XV, while Aberdeen-born Sarah Bonar misses out due to injury.

Your Scotland team for Friday’s @rugbyworldcup Final Qualifier against Colombia has been confirmed. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/lY6WxvDHS7#AsOne pic.twitter.com/cWQFF0bKHY — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 24, 2022

Head coach Easson said of his selection: “I think it was important to look at the team that played against Ireland and Japan as we’ve got good consistency with this group at the moment.

“We’ve got real depth within our group, so it’s a testament to those starting this weekend but also to those on the bench who have been pushing them hard for places.

“Our pack has been really solid in recent games, while in the backs we’ve got a tried and tested group.

“We are really looking forward to the match. It’s been a long qualification journey for the group and I’m sure it’ll be an exciting match for everyone watching back home.”

Scotland should go into the game as favourites being ranked 9th in the world, with Colombia ranked 15 places below in 26th.

However, the South American side come into the game off the back of an impressive 18-10 win over 15th ranked Kazakhstan, having played 65 minutes with only 14 players on the pitch after being shown an early red card.

If Scotland overcome Colombia and make it to New Zealand, they will be placed into a tough group that includes the host nation, Wales and Australia.

Scotland Women v Colombia will be shown live on BBC Alba with coverage starting from 3pm.