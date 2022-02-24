Rugby World Cup: Three north players named in Scotland Women starting XV to face Colombia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby World Cup: Three north players named in Scotland Women starting XV to face Colombia

By Sophie Goodwin
February 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 5:02 pm
Emma Wassell in action for Scotland
Bryan Easson has named his Scotland Women squad, who are only 80 minutes away from qualifying for their first Rugby World Cup since 2010.

Scotland come up against Colombia in Dubai tomorrow afternoon and a win would secure their place at the major competition which will be held in New Zealand later this year.

Easson has opted for continuity as 14 players who were named in the starting XV in the dramatic qualifying win against Ireland in September retain their place for tomorrow’s match.

Ellon-born Emma Wassell will make her 52nd consecutive appearance for Scotland when she lines up in the second-row against Colombia.

Inverness natives Helen Nelson and Jade Konkel have also been named in Easson’s starting XV, while Aberdeen-born Sarah Bonar misses out due to injury.

Head coach Easson said of his selection: “I think it was important to look at the team that played against Ireland and Japan as we’ve got good consistency with this group at the moment.

“We’ve got real depth within our group, so it’s a testament to those starting this weekend but also to those on the bench who have been pushing them hard for places.

“Our pack has been really solid in recent games, while in the backs we’ve got a tried and tested group.

“We are really looking forward to the match. It’s been a long qualification journey for the group and I’m sure it’ll be an exciting match for everyone watching back home.”

Scotland should go into the game as favourites being ranked 9th in the world, with Colombia ranked 15 places below in 26th.

However, the South American side come into the game off the back of an impressive 18-10 win over 15th ranked Kazakhstan, having played 65 minutes with only 14 players on the pitch after being shown an early red card.

If Scotland overcome Colombia and make it to New Zealand, they will be placed into a tough group that includes the host nation, Wales and Australia.

Scotland Women v Colombia will be shown live on BBC Alba with coverage starting from 3pm.

