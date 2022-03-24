Invernessian Jade Konkel prepares for 50th cap as Scotland kick off Women’s Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Invernessian Jade Konkel prepares for 50th cap as Scotland kick off Women’s Six Nations

By Reporter
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland rugby international Jade Konkel
Scotland rugby international Jade Konkel

Bryan Easson believes maintaining consistency and discipline are the two critical components that will make or break Scotland’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against England.

Scotland are significant underdogs for Saturday’s match at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh against a team that top the world rankings.

But after an impressive 59-3 win against Colombia in February sealed their place at October’s World Cup, Easson wants his squad to continue that level of performance.

He said: “I think we’ve been very clear from the get go that we want consistency from the performance, to make sure that we have consistency from there.

“Where we’re at, we’ve had some good 20 minutes, we’ve had some good 40 minutes. What we’d like to see is a concerted effort of consistency.

Scotland women's head coach Bryan Easson
Scotland women’s head coach Bryan Easson

“I think the performance we put in against Colombia was probably more professional than we’ve put in before, sticking to our systems, having the discipline to stick to our systems as well.

“We know what to expect from England so it’s having the discipline around our defence and attack and our game management.

“We’ve not really talked about outcome, we’ve talked about processes and hopefully the outcome takes care of itself.”

Easson’s squad has been boosted by the return of Hannah Smith, while Jade Konkel, who was born in Inverness and grew up on the Black Isle, wins her 50th international cap this weekend.

With a tough task on Scotland’s hands at the start of their TikTok Six Nations campaign, Easson believes their experience is crucial.

He said: “Hannah’s an experienced player in that channel and I think it’s important we have as much experience when you’re playing the best team in the world.

Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap for Scotland this weekend
Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap for Scotland this weekend

“I thought the way England played through the Autumn series was exceptional. Some of the systems they are using now, they’re obviously looking at different permutations of players and it was interesting to see that.

“When you go into a game against teams like that, the more experience you have the better. To have Hannah back allows us to do little different things.

“Jade always puts in a performance, she’s always got her hand up to carry ball. She’s well known, I’m sure the England girls will know her very well and will be keeping an eye on her.

“She’s certainly a good team player, she understands what her role is around that, but I think it gives us a real dynamic ball carrier. She gives us momentum, she brings that into the game. She’s also a very good defender.

“It’s a huge achievement, not only to get 50 caps but to do it the way she’s done it as well.”

  • The TikTok Women’s Six Nations is more accessible than ever before. To find out how you can watch the Women’s Championship visit: womens.sixnationsrugby.com/tv/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]