Home Sport Rugby

Scotland Women secure spot at Rugby World Cup after comfortable 59-3 win over Colombia

By Sophie Goodwin
February 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 7:03 pm
Scotland Women secured a place at the Rugby World Cup with a win over Colombia. Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock
Scotland Women secured a place at the Rugby World Cup with a win over Colombia. Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock

Scotland Women will play at their first Rugby World Cup since 2010, after securing a place with a comfortable 59-3 win over Colombia.

Four first-half tries from Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Rhona Lloyd and Sarah Law set Scotland on their way, before second-half tries from Jade Konkel, Evie Wills, Molly Wright and a second for Gaffney secured the win.

Fly-half Law added 12 points from conversions and penalty kicks, while Helen Nelsen contributed with one conversion.

The win for Bryan Easson’s side means they will now play at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year, and will compete in Pool A with the host nation, Australia and Wales.

A strong start

Scotland made a good start at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, with Law converting a penalty kick in the second minute, before doubling the advantage minutes later with another.

Scotland scored the first try of the game in move that started in the middle that seen Skeldon surging forward before playing a superb pass off the back hand.

It eventually found its way to Thomson who finished off the superb move and kicked off Scotland’s haul of tries.

The advantage increased as Scotland were composed and controlled and opted to move into the next phase of play despite having a penalty advantage.

It was a sign of good game management as Jenny Maxwell hooked the ball back to Gaffney who scored Scotland’s second try in the corner.

Lloyd was next to touch down and get Scotland’s third try after just 30 minutes, as she received the ball after some selfless play from Law who could have had a go at making it to the try line herself.

Colombia, who had not looked like at all threatening Scotland’s lead, got three points on the board through Maria Isabel Arzuaga’s penalty kick.

But Scotland extended their lead again as Law’s selflessness was repaid as she scored Scotland’s fourth try after a well-worked scrum.

After missing the first three conversions, Law made no mistake this time and ensured Scotland finished the first half with a 25 point advantage at 28-3.

Qualification in sight

It didn’t take long for Scotland to get more points on the board as Gaffney got her second try of the day just three minutes after the restart, with Law successfully kicking for the two points.

Inverness-born Konkel scored the sixth try after being left with the easy job of getting the ball down when the scrum drove it forward beyond the try line. Law increased her points tally to 17 with the conversion.

Easson made three replacements with Caity Mattison, who was born in Inverness, coming on to make her Scotland debut after switching her allegiance from England.

Skeldon got Scotland’s 7th try, before Evie Wills scored the 8th and her first try for her country in her third appearance.

Second-half replacement Molly Wright increased Scotland’s advantage to more than 50 points, with Inverness’s Nelsen taking over kicking duties and converting to make the score 59-3.

