Rugby: Orkney potentially two games away from claiming Caley Division 1 title

By Jack Nixon
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 11:48 am
Orkney could win the league - and promotion - next weekend.
Orkney will move nearer to winning Caley Division 1 on Saturday if, as expected, they beat bottom side Glenrothes in Kirkwall to move joint top of the league.

However, they will not be able to claim the title until a week tomorrow, when – all going to plan – they will require only one point when they meet Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road.

Head coach Garry Coltherd was not getting ahead of himself – pointing out this weekend’s opponents, Glenrothes, beat third-placed Caithness last week.

“They will have our full respect, although – now we have got the bit between our teeth – we’ll take a lot of stopping. We are training well, and raring to get back to the national leagues,” said Coltherd.

Elsewhere in the same league, Ellon and Caithness continue their battle for third place behind Dunfermline, with the balance having swung the way of the Aberdeenshire side, following the aforementioned unexpected Caithness defeat at Glenrothes last week.

Ellon – who have three games in hand – are at Grangemouth, while the Millbank side are at home to Blairgowrie.

Aberdeen Wanderers travel to Hillfoots in the same division.

In the last game in Caley 2 North this season, Mackie meet Ross Sutherland at Redcloak.

There are no games scheduled for Divisions 3 and 4, but the league decider in Caley 4 North between Deeside and 2nd Caithness will be played at Banchory next week.

