Home Sport Rugby

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors star Zander Fagerson targets big season – starting in Inverness

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:38 am
Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson visited the Caledonian Stadium on Wednesday to preview their pre-season clash against Worcester Warriors in Inverness next Friday.
Glasgow Warriors star Zander Fagerson cannot wait to kick-start a new era for the club when they take on English top-flight opponents Worcester Warriors in Inverness next Friday.

The Scotland and British Lions prop won his 50th international cap against Argentina this summer after a period of change at Scotstoun.

Last season ended with a punishing URC quarter-final 76-14 defeat against Leinster and six defeats in their last eight games overall.

However, former Italy head coach, South African Franco Smith has taken over from Danny Wilson and the Glasgow men are being put through their paces as they get set for what they hope will be a much better campaign.

As part of Highland Rugby Club’s centenary year, the clash of the Warriors at the Caledonian Stadium next Friday (September 2) sees two professional sides meet in the Highlands for the first time since Edinburgh played Caledonian Reds in 2000.

Scotland and British Lions ace Zander Fagerson takes in the views at the Caledonian Stadium ahead of next week’s Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors pre-season match in Inverness.

Worcester finished 11th in the Premiership last term, but did win the Premiership Cup in a pulsating game against London Irish at Brentford in May.

Game still on despite Worcester woes

The Midlands side have off-the-pitch issues after being served with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, but they are working hard to resolve that and, it is still game on.

Reports suggest they could be saved from going into administration following an approach from a consortium led by former chief executive Jim O’Toole.

British Lion Fagerson, who hails from Perth, 26, so is proud to stem from the Caledonian region of Scottish rugby.

He is, therefore, thrilled to bring Glasgow up for their first of two pre-season tests, with the other being at home to Ulster on September 9, before they kick off their URC fixture away to Italians Benneton seven nights later.

‘Immaculate’ pitch at Inverness CT

Fagerson, who was at the ICT stadium to preview the fixture, said: “It’s my first time at Caley Thistle. I love it. It’s awesome with a really great pitch in immaculate condition – so no excuses next Friday.

“We’re really excited to be coming to play here. Everyone has really enjoyed pre-season, with the new coach coming in.

“We’re really excited to get started. Next Friday is the start of it and we’ll take that on to the season. There are good vibes around the place.

“Personally, being a Caley boy, I am really looking forward to being back up north.

“I absolutely loved that last game in Perth, two years ago (against Harlequins), we’re looking forward to it and I’m sure people will come out and get right behind us.”

Glasgow ready for fresh start

Fagerson explained there has been much reflection at Glasgow since the disappointment of last season.

And he and his team-mates cannot wait to get back on the pitch under Smith to show Glasgow mean business.

He said: “The new coach just wants hard work. He is an honest coach and you can get right behind that and there is real excitement around the place.

“We addressed a few things at the end of last season which we weren’t good at and we fell short at, but honesty and key work are two of our strengths and key roots at Glasgow, so we want to go back to those roots and what we’re all about.

“We want to make the place proud, we’re looking forward to it.”

Highland links vital for Warriors ace

Glasgow have had a long, respectful appreciation of Highland Rugby Club.

And Fagerson feels bringing such a high-profile game to Inverness is important, as are ongoing links and routes for the best talent.

Glasgow Warriors cannot wait for pre-season to start next Friday at the home of Inverness Caley Thistle.

He added: “We try to spread the game. There is some great talent coming through from the outer regions. I’m a Caley boy and had I not had that exposure to Glasgow, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“We need to keep driving that message, such as in schools. There is some exceptional talent in these regions maybe not getting recognised. We need to spread the net far and wide and get the best crop.

“I’m sure some of our fans will also make the journey up to Inverness and it’s awesome. I hope we can do it going forward, every year.”

Oakley plans to take in rugby clash

Caley Thistle striker George Oakley was also on hand to promote next Friday’s rugby clash.

And he plans to be in the stands to watch the game before they set off the next day for their Championship match against Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, I used to play rugby quite a bit when I was at school, and I enjoyed it quite a lot.

Glasgow Warriors’ Zander Fagerson and Caley Thistle’s George Oakley are looking forward to next Friday’s Glasgow v Worcester Warriors clash at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.

“For me, it was just fun at school, and then I went into my football career.

“A lot of my friends still play, but I’ve actually never been to watch a rugby game.

“When I was told that the match would be up here next Friday, I think a few of us will be coming down to watch.”

Tickets for next Friday’s game are available, along with car park reservations, via Scottish Rugby’s eTicketing site.

