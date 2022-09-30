Rugby: Derby day at Woodside as Aberdeenshire host Aberdeen Wanderers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Derby day at Woodside as Aberdeenshire host Aberdeen Wanderers

By Jack Nixon
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.

Aberdeenshire host Aberdeen Wanderers in a derby match in Caley Division 1 on Saturday.

The fixture at Woodside is one of only two games taking place in the division this weekend. Both sides are seeking a first win of the new campaign.

Grangemouth Stags host Dunfermline in the other game with both sides having won their opening two games.

Ellon will have to wait for an opportunity to bounce back from their narrow 32-31 defeat against Grangemouth.

They were due to host Hillfoots but the game has been rescheduled for November 5.

In Caley 2 North, five teams are locked on 10 points at the head of affairs, although it is Moray who top this highly competitive division by virtue of their superior points difference which they will be bidding to boost when they host winless Banff.

Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them in economy class

But the eye-catching game is in Inverness where Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.

The Stonehaven club handed RAF Lossiemouth their first defeat of the season in a thrilling 36-22 win at Redcloak last week.

Shetland and Gordonians 2nds are back in action after a week’s break, seeking to force their way to the top slot when they meet in Lerwick.

At the bottom of the division Aberdeen Grammar 2nds and North Scotland Police clash at Rubislaw with the clear aim of breaking their ducks.

In Caley 3 North, unbeaten records will be on the line at Inverurie where Garioch and Dyce, the top two in the division, meet at Kellands Park.

At Kings College, Aberdeen University Medics will be keen to improve on their two defeats to date when they host Fraserburgh .

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them…
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Highland's struggles on the road continue at GHK
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
National Leagues: Late heartache for Grammar while Gordonians make it three wins out of…
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Highland looking to make gains on the road in National 1
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Davie Carson looking to make most of Highland's pace in National 1
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Nat Coe. Photo by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points

More from Press and Journal

Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow

Editor's Picks