Rugby: Derby day at Woodside as Aberdeenshire host Aberdeen Wanderers

Aberdeenshire host Aberdeen Wanderers in a derby match in Caley Division 1 on Saturday.

The fixture at Woodside is one of only two games taking place in the division this weekend. Both sides are seeking a first win of the new campaign.

Grangemouth Stags host Dunfermline in the other game with both sides having won their opening two games.

Ellon will have to wait for an opportunity to bounce back from their narrow 32-31 defeat against Grangemouth.

They were due to host Hillfoots but the game has been rescheduled for November 5.

In Caley 2 North, five teams are locked on 10 points at the head of affairs, although it is Moray who top this highly competitive division by virtue of their superior points difference which they will be bidding to boost when they host winless Banff.

But the eye-catching game is in Inverness where Highland 2nds and Mackie clash at Canal Park.

The Stonehaven club handed RAF Lossiemouth their first defeat of the season in a thrilling 36-22 win at Redcloak last week.

Shetland and Gordonians 2nds are back in action after a week’s break, seeking to force their way to the top slot when they meet in Lerwick.

At the bottom of the division Aberdeen Grammar 2nds and North Scotland Police clash at Rubislaw with the clear aim of breaking their ducks.

In Caley 3 North, unbeaten records will be on the line at Inverurie where Garioch and Dyce, the top two in the division, meet at Kellands Park.

At Kings College, Aberdeen University Medics will be keen to improve on their two defeats to date when they host Fraserburgh .