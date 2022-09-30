‘How will this strategy be any different?’ – Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools’ attainment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘How will this strategy be any different?’ – Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools’ attainment

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Highland attainment action plan must deliver results, say councillors.
Highland primary schools have recorded an improved performance in literacy and numeracy – but it’s still short of the national average.

The council’s education committee gave a lukewarm response to the new statistics. While praising the hard work of schools, they said there’s still a long way to go.

Opposition councillors specifically asked how the new attainment strategy will deliver, where others have failed.

Highland education bosses stressed that this is an “improvement journey” and focusing on a small number of top priorities will pay off.

Highland primary attainment on the up

The good news, is the figures appear to be heading in the right direction.

The education committee report shows an improved performance at every level in primary school attainment.

In P1, 64% of pupils are achieving the required level of literacy (up 12%) and 77% in numeracy (up 10%).

In P4, it’s 54% for literacy and 63% for numeracy.

By the end of P7, 59% of pupils are where they should be in literacy, and 67% in numeracy.

Highland Council figures show improved primary school attainment in 2022. Photo: Shutterstock.

However, even the improved figures lag behind the national average. Councillor Helen Crawford highlighted the P7 results in particular.

“I think we ought to be mindful with these uplifted figures,” she said. “If you look at the percentage of those attaining literacy in P7, that’s 59% – I’m not happy with it, I don’t think any of us are happy with it. We need to improve on that. I know that’s the aim and I welcome that, but we must be better. On literacy in P4 we sit at 54%. That’s a sobering statistic.”

Figures from the Local Government Benchmarking Framework in 2020 put the national average at 67% for literacy and 75% for numeracy. At that time, Highland was bottom of the league table with 49% and 60% respectively.

Another attainment plan

Highland Council has outlined a detailed strategy to boost primary school attainment.

Education bosses say they intend to catch up by next year, and hope to exceed the national average by 2024.

They say the key to improving literacy is through high quality, professional learning throughout the teaching career.

However, councillor Andrew Jarvie says this is nothing new.

“These figures say to me that in general, where Highland sits nationally hasn’t changed. It was only three of four years ago the chief executive said we want to get out of the bottom quartile, where we unfortunately languished, and where we still are. The top quartile was the target. That was said very clearly, and it was meant to be in a matter of years, not three years down the line.

“We have had an attainment action plan every year and I’m not seeing anything that says this is radically turning around education. How is this plan any different?”

Nicky Grant, executive chief officer for education, said the service is now “pursuing fewer things”, arguing that a concerted focus on a small number of set priorities will deliver change.

Meanwhile, education quality officers spoke of the detailed work schools are doing in literacy and numeracy.

‘Talk about shooting ourselves in the foot’

Interestingly, educationalists said they are working to make Highland more consistent in how it grades pupils work. Education bosses suggested that there was a tendency to “mark to a higher standard” than other councils, thereby artificially lowering results.

Education chairman John Finlayson. Picture by Sandy McCook

“Teachers are often nervous about giving the highest grades,” said education chairman John Finlayson. “We need to work on their confidence.”

The council is working with schools to improve consistency in how they measure performance. Councillor Alasdair Christie picked up on the anomaly, commenting: “Talk about shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Mr Christie suggested that much of the information coming to education committee would ideally be heard at full Highland Council, to ensure members have a full understanding.

“I totally agree,” said chairman Mr Finlayson. “We need to make sure we do raise the bar. We’re on a journey and hopefully we will be able to accelerate that journey. Categorically, we need to move as fast as we can.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

 

 

