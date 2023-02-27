Aberdeen Grammar suffer 59-0 loss at Dundee; Highland defeat Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar have left themselves a mountain to climb in their quest to avoid relegation from National League 1 after a nine try drubbing away to Caledonian derby rivals Dundee.

The 59-0 defeat leaves the Rubislaw side 12 points behind Stirling County the side immediately above them in the third relegation place, and 14 adrift of GHK.

Captain Tom Aplin conceded the Mayfield men had been good value for their emphatic win.

He said: “It just wasn’t our day. We were bullied out of it up front.

“We were second best at everything.

“Dundee were well worthy winners. Who knows where we go from here.”

Right from the kick off Dundee were set to avenge the 21-20 defeat suffered in Aberdeen on October 29 when they contrived to throw away a winning position, forcing the visitors into desperate defence in the opening 10 minutes.

Grammar were unable to sustain their defensive position, conceding two tries shortly after, while never threatening the home line, as Dundee upped the pressure to close the half with two further ties to lead 26-0 at the break.

There was no significant change in the second period, as Grammar folded under constant raiding from Dundee which led to five unanswered tries in the Rubislaw side’s worst performance of the season.

The only good news of the afternoon was that of all the other four relegation-threatened teams in the division also lost, including Saturday’s visitors to Rubislaw.

A home defeat to GHK would be a major setback for Grammar, leaving the daunting prospect of having to beat Biggar, Gala, Highland and Watsonians to avoid a second consecutive relegation.

Among the few to pass muster were centre Craig Shepherd and lock Jonny Spence

Club captain Jack Burnett said: “It was an extremely disappointing performance, given the dire circumstances we find ourselves facing, we are not down yet but we have a mountain to climb.”

Home win for Highland

Highland enjoyed a comfortable 35-10 win against Stirling County in front of a bumper crowd at Canal Park, keeping alive their top four ambitions in the same division as Grammar.

Head coach Davie Carson was delighted with the performance of his team, which included a number of young players, drafted in to replace injured senior players.

He said: “We had to shuffle around our resources after a bad run of knocks.

“The new boys stood up well, including Alan MacDonald and Paul Quinn.

“Our defending was particularly impressive, while stand- off Scott Fraser turned in a perfect performance, converting all five of our tries, while scoring one his own.

“We were in control from the start, and finished it strongly, setting us up nicely for a tilt at Melrose next week.

“They are still in the title hunt but we are looking at a top four place, while planning for next season. These are good times at Canal Park.”

Highland led 21-3 at half time, ensuring the game was secured on the back of touchdowns from Fraser, Magnus Henry, Jack Sutherland, Callum Carson and Steve Murray.

At the head of affairs Kelso retained their top slot, holding off Melrose in an 18-15 thriller at Poynder Park.