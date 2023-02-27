Aberdeen Grammar suffer 59-0 loss at Dundee; Highland defeat Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar suffer 59-0 loss at Dundee; Highland defeat Stirling

By Jack Nixon
February 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Grammar lost 59-0 at Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Aberdeen Grammar lost 59-0 at Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Aberdeen Grammar have left themselves a mountain to climb in their quest to avoid relegation from National League 1 after a nine try drubbing away to Caledonian derby rivals Dundee.

The 59-0 defeat leaves the Rubislaw side 12 points behind Stirling County the side immediately above them in the third relegation place, and 14 adrift of GHK.

Captain Tom Aplin conceded the Mayfield men had been good value for their emphatic win.

He said: “It just wasn’t our day. We were bullied out of it up front.

“We were second best at everything.

“Dundee were well worthy winners. Who knows where we go from here.”

Right from the kick off Dundee were set to avenge the 21-20 defeat suffered in Aberdeen on October 29 when they contrived to throw away a winning position, forcing the visitors into desperate defence in the opening 10 minutes.

Aberdeen Grammar had won the reverse fixture at Rubislaw but were heavily beaten on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Grammar were unable to sustain their defensive position, conceding two tries shortly after, while never threatening the home line, as Dundee upped the pressure to close the half with two further ties to lead 26-0 at the break.

There was no significant change in the second period, as Grammar folded under constant raiding from Dundee which led to five unanswered tries in the Rubislaw side’s worst performance of the season.

The only good news of the afternoon was that of all the other four relegation-threatened teams in the division also lost, including Saturday’s visitors to Rubislaw.

A home defeat to GHK would be a major setback for Grammar, leaving the daunting prospect of having to beat Biggar, Gala, Highland and Watsonians to avoid a second consecutive relegation.

Aberdeen Grammar host GHK on Saturday.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Among the few to pass muster were centre Craig Shepherd and lock Jonny Spence

Club captain Jack Burnett said: “It was an extremely disappointing performance, given the dire circumstances we find ourselves facing, we are not down yet but we have a mountain to climb.”

Home win for Highland

Highland enjoyed a comfortable 35-10 win against Stirling County in front of a bumper crowd at Canal Park, keeping alive their top four ambitions in the same division as Grammar.

Head coach Davie Carson was delighted with the performance of his team, which  included a number of young players, drafted in to replace injured senior players.

He said: “We had to shuffle around our resources after a bad run of knocks.

“The new boys stood up well, including Alan MacDonald and Paul Quinn.

“Our defending was particularly impressive, while stand- off Scott Fraser turned in a perfect performance, converting all five of our tries, while scoring one his own.

“We were in control from the start, and finished it strongly, setting us up nicely for a tilt at Melrose next week.

“They are still in the title hunt but we are looking at a top four place, while planning for next season. These are good times at Canal Park.”

Highland led 21-3 at half time, ensuring the game was secured on the back of touchdowns from Fraser, Magnus Henry, Jack Sutherland, Callum Carson and Steve Murray.

At the head of affairs Kelso retained their top slot, holding off Melrose in an 18-15 thriller at Poynder Park.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians open up 13-point advanatge at top of National League 3
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend at training this week.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
Hamish Watson is back in Scotland's starting team for Paris.
Six Nations: Scotland recall Hamish Watson and Ali Price for crucial contest with France…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland still harbour ambitions of top-four finish in National 1
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar coach Nat Coe fuelled by restoration not relegation
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented