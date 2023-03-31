Rugby: Kinloss Eagles hope to soar into Murrayfield final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion and relegation issues are all but resolved in Caledonian, but for Kinloss Eagles, the opportunity to reach a national cup final at Murrayfield still exists.

The Eagles, an army team based at Kinloss but who also include local civilians, are scheduled to meet Cumbernauld tomorrow in the semi-finals of the National Bowl.

With home advantage, the Caley 3 North Division side will fancy their chances, especially given their good form which has taken them into the National League play-offs and the possibility of elevation to Caley 2 North.

Kinloss finished the northern section in second place, registering eight wins from 10 games, while clocking up a remarkable points tally of 583 in the process.

In the only game played to date in the play-offs, they made the best of starts, easing to a comfortable 27-0 win at home to a highly fancied Highland 3rd side.

Chance to represent Caledonian

Cumbernauld who play in West Division 3 are currently top of the division but Ealges head coach Mike Lawton is relishing the match.

He said: “We are on a good run of form, and will be focused on our own style of play.

“This is a great opportunity for the club to get to a final at Murrayfield on May 6.

“Having played 70 players over the season, we’ll have no shortage of support.

“We are also on the fringe of a possible league and bowl double, making for a good run in to the end of what has so far been a great season.

“We would be proud to represent Caledonian.”

Should the Eagles win they will play the winners of the Lismore and Edinburgh University Medics tie.

Elsewhere in the area, in Caley 2 North, Ross Sutherland host Mackie at Invergordon, while North Police Scotland are at home to RAF Lossiemouth.

In the Caley 3 North play-offs Deeside are at home to Garioch who completed their southern section campaign with 10 wins from the 10 games played.

Highland 3rds will be keen to get back to winning ways when they entertain Dyce.