Rugby: Garioch face Kinloss Eagles in pivotal clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caledonian Leagues have the centre stage pretty much to themselves on Saturday as the National League clubs take the weekend off to accommodate the Melrose Sevens.

The main focus will be on the play-offs in Caledonian 3 North where the best of the north and south sections are battling for promotion to Caley 2 North.

The clash of Garioch and Kinloss Eagles at Kellands Park will command most attention.

The Inverurie side are unbeaten on league business while their opponents are not only pushing for promotion but have a National Bowl in their sights after their splendid 31-17 win in the semi finals against Cumbernauld last week.

The winner of this crucial clash will almost certainly go on to top the six-team section, although third-place Deeside are not yet out of the running. They must beat Highland 3rds at Canal Park to maintain their challenge.

The same goes for Stornoway who host winless Dyce, but realistically the odds are on the winners at Kellands Park to step up.

Medics aim for three in a row

While the top three from each section are battling for supremacy, the bottom three in each section have their own competition which is currently led by Aberdeen University Medics who are unbeaten after two games ahead of their home game against Inverness Craig Dunain.

In the only other game in the section Turriff host Caithness.

In Caley 2 North, there are a handful of games to be played but with Moray having wrapped up the title last week, and Highland 2nds and Mackie ensured of second and third placed, tomorrow’s games will have no impact on the top placings.

Despite that, the games between Highland 2nds and Ross Sutherland, RAF Lossiemouth vs Mackie and Shetland vs North Police Scotland are still likely to be highly competitive affairs.