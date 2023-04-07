Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make next three games count ahead of post-split run in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make next three games count ahead of post-split run in

The Staggies face St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hearts before the split.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Malky Mackay insists Ross County are looking no further than their next three matches in their efforts to claw out of the relegation play-off spot.

County sit second bottom of the Premiership with eight matches remaining, with 10th placed Kilmarnock opening up a four point gap with a 2-1 victory over Hearts last weekend.

Bottom side Dundee United are two points adrift of the Staggies.

The post-split fixtures promise to be vital, with each of the relegation candidates pitched against each other during the run-in.

In the meantime, Mackay is solely focused on maximising County’s haul from their upcoming games, in order to go into the split in strong form.

Mackay, whose side make the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, said: “It could be massive. I want us to be as close to everyone as possible.

Ross County’ face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

“We’ve got to make sure that the next three games absolutely count.

“The St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hearts games are ones we’re not looking beyond.

“My focus is fully on the next team we play. We know the split is there, but it is about getting that next three points.

“We knew the scale of task we had against Celtic, but it was still a case of ‘let’s go with everything we’ve got today.’

“I think that showed on the pitch. Everyone here would have seen that was no easy day for Celtic.

“The team they encountered didn’t look like one that was beaten and on their way down.

“That’s a credit to the players and something I’ve asked them to garner, in terms of having a cause over the next three weeks.”

Staggies boss hopes to have options available for run in

Mackay earlier this week revealed he had concerns over injuries suffered by midfielder Ross Callachan and winger Gwion Edwards in the 2-0 loss to Celtic last weekend.

Callachan’s injury has now been confirmed as a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, and follows a trend of serious injuries which have hampered the Staggies throughout the campaign.

Along with players on the treatment table, Mackay says he will do all he can to protect those who are available at present.

He added: “The frustration has been the heavy injuries that have happened.

“Ben Paton and Alex Samuel tore their cruciate, with Alex now back from it.

“We now have an issue with Ross Callachan.

Ross Callachan suffers a knee injury during Ross County’s 2-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

“Ben Purrington has had a really serious ankle issue this year as did Connor Randall.

“Now we have a situation with Jordan Tillson, who has a pelvic issue.

Jordan Tillson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“It is not six-week knocks in training, it is proper serious injuries that have left us pretty bereft.

“Add suspensions into that, which are their fault.

“We’ve got to try and make sure we get as many as possible back for these final eight games.

“And we will wrap the ones that are actually out there training in cotton wool every week.

“It’s important we make sure we are doing enough, but not too much as far as that is concerned.

“The eight games are what matter most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Delight in Dingwall after Ross County teen Dylan Smith helped Scotland Under-17s reach Euro…
Ross County;'s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Ross County's Dylan Smith keeps cool head after starting debut high of facing Celtic
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in…
Jota scores from the spot for Celtic against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County 0-2 Celtic - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Alex Iacovitti is after a shock for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ready for test against Premiership top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County aim to follow Scotland's route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented