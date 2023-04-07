Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make next three games count ahead of post-split run in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County are looking no further than their next three matches in their efforts to claw out of the relegation play-off spot.

County sit second bottom of the Premiership with eight matches remaining, with 10th placed Kilmarnock opening up a four point gap with a 2-1 victory over Hearts last weekend.

Bottom side Dundee United are two points adrift of the Staggies.

The post-split fixtures promise to be vital, with each of the relegation candidates pitched against each other during the run-in.

In the meantime, Mackay is solely focused on maximising County’s haul from their upcoming games, in order to go into the split in strong form.

Mackay, whose side make the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, said: “It could be massive. I want us to be as close to everyone as possible.

“We’ve got to make sure that the next three games absolutely count.

“The St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hearts games are ones we’re not looking beyond.

“My focus is fully on the next team we play. We know the split is there, but it is about getting that next three points.

“We knew the scale of task we had against Celtic, but it was still a case of ‘let’s go with everything we’ve got today.’

“I think that showed on the pitch. Everyone here would have seen that was no easy day for Celtic.

“The team they encountered didn’t look like one that was beaten and on their way down.

“That’s a credit to the players and something I’ve asked them to garner, in terms of having a cause over the next three weeks.”

Staggies boss hopes to have options available for run in

Mackay earlier this week revealed he had concerns over injuries suffered by midfielder Ross Callachan and winger Gwion Edwards in the 2-0 loss to Celtic last weekend.

Callachan’s injury has now been confirmed as a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, and follows a trend of serious injuries which have hampered the Staggies throughout the campaign.

Along with players on the treatment table, Mackay says he will do all he can to protect those who are available at present.

He added: “The frustration has been the heavy injuries that have happened.

“Ben Paton and Alex Samuel tore their cruciate, with Alex now back from it.

“We now have an issue with Ross Callachan.

“Ben Purrington has had a really serious ankle issue this year as did Connor Randall.

“Now we have a situation with Jordan Tillson, who has a pelvic issue.

“It is not six-week knocks in training, it is proper serious injuries that have left us pretty bereft.

“Add suspensions into that, which are their fault.

“We’ve got to try and make sure we get as many as possible back for these final eight games.

“And we will wrap the ones that are actually out there training in cotton wool every week.

“It’s important we make sure we are doing enough, but not too much as far as that is concerned.

“The eight games are what matter most.”