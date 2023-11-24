Rugby: Gordonians’ home game v Newton Stewart looks vital in National Two title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Gordonians’ home game v Newton Stewart looks vital in National Two title bid

Gordonians are trying to catch leaders Lasswade, with Aberdeen Grammar and Highland also in rugby action on Saturday.

By Gary Heatly
Gordonians in a previous encounter with Newton Stewart. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Gordonians in a previous encounter with Newton Stewart. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Gordonians are eight points off the top of the National Two table – and know Saturday’s clash with Newton Stewart at Countesswells is a crucial one in their season.

The Aberdeen outfit are fourth in the standings on 35 points, ahead of Newton Stewart in fifth by points difference.

Leaders Lasswade are on 43 points and Gordonians have a game in hand on them, so this weekend’s rearranged fixture looks vitally important to the Granite City side’s title hopes.

Newton Stewart will travel off the back of a draw with Lasswade last time out, while Gordonians go into this weekend’s match having secured a bonus-point victory at Kirkcaldy.

“We are looking forward to renewing old rivalries with Newton Stewart,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“There have been some cracking games between the two sides over the years and I expect this one to be no different.

“They have been in good form of late, so we will need to be at our best if we want to come out on top.

“Both sides will be looking to use the ball and we are expecting an open, free flowing game. The battle of the back-rows will be key in this contest.”

For Gordonians, Struan Robertson and Rollo Press return to the pack, which will boost the scrum and lineout options.

Sam Ryan drops out as he is back offshore, but young Rory Buchanan is set to come into a rejigged backline at full-back to make his first start, after debuting off the bench last weekend.

‘Time is really running out’ for Aberdeen Grammar in survival battle

In the same division, Aberdeen Grammar’s bid to get off the bottom starts with a trip to third-placed Peebles.

Grammar were beaten 50-10 at home by Falkirk last week, and captain Jonny Spence said:  “That was an extremely disappointing result.

“We had a decent first half and spent a lot of time in their half, but gave away two really soft tries then completely capitulated in the second half.

“Peebles will be a difficult place to go, but we’ve got some confidence from how we played the few weeks before last, and will welcome Ben Renton back into the outside channels where he can hopefully do some damage.

“Time is really running out for us and now is the time to turn things around.”

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Eric Strachan
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Eric Strachan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Head coach Eric Strachan added:  “The mood is remaining positive in the camp as we get ready to play the last couple of away games prior to a string of home games.

“Jack Geddes slots back in at 10 and we expect Peebles to be a stern test – but we are up for the challenge.”

Highland look for return to winning ways at National One strugglers GHK

In National One, Highland head to GHK looking to bounce back after two defeats on the spin.

Highland are still second despite their recent blip, but know they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they have any chance of chasing down runaway leaders Ayr.

GHK are currently bottom, and Highland head coach Dave Carson said:  “We are needing to get back to winning ways to stay second in the league, but know it will be tough at GHK as they are scrapping for every point to stay up.

“We have won some tough matches away from home this year, so need to go down to Glasgow and work hard for 80 minutes and hopefully come back up the road with a victory.”

Rory Mighton will come into the Highland second-row in place of Euan Milton, who is working.

Co-captain Callum Carson is out injured, so Ritchie Dinnes will take his place in the back-row, and 17-year-old Lochlan Hodge is again in the squad.

There is no National Three action this weekend so Orkney have a rest before they look to build on their 10 wins from 10.

Second-placed Moray will be looking to keep the pressure up on leaders Aberdeenshire in Caledonia One’s North Conference when they host fourth-placed Mackie.

Aberdeenshire are set to be at home to third-placed Ellon.

In the women’s Premiership, Garioch will head to second-placed Stirling County looking for their first win of the campaign.

Time is running out for them to avoid bottom spot, but they are just one point behind Stewartry.

More from Rugby

Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Rugby: A perfect 10 for Orkney but Highland suffer first home defeat of the…
Aberdeen Grammar rugby team in action
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar hope home game and new backs coach impact can bring result…
Orkney team manager Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Orkney on cloud nine but defeats for Highland, Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Rugby: Ryan Morrice hopes Gordonians can show progress against Peebles
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Rugby.
Rugby: Orkney maintain perfect start; Highland come from behind to defeat Dundee
Highland's Kevin Brown on the ball against Dundee Rugby. Image: Alan Richardson.
Rugby: Highland aim to maintain the pressure on National One leaders Ayr
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Rugby: Gordonians claim Granite City derby bragging rights with 17-5 win over Aberdeen Grammar
England's Ollie Lawrence with Manu Tuilagi after their 26-23 victory over Argentina in Friday's bronze medal game. Images: Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock
Paul Chalk: South Africa 'rain' supreme in Rugby World Cup - but let's ditch…
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Wright rises high for the ball against Gordonians at Countesswells in April 1998. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Rugby: Granite City gets derby 'it's crying out for' as Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians…
Aberdeenshire RFC's youth development officer Paul Harrow. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeenshire beat Storm Babet to defeat RAF Lossiemouth 55-27 and stay top of…

Conversation