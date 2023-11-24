It was ‘love at first bite’ when we visited Big Daddy’s Street Food in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

It was ‘love at first bite’ when we visited Big Daddy’s Street Food in Inverurie

If you haven't visited the Aberdeenshire street food truck yet, here's why you have to...

Big Daddy's Street Food offers burgers, wraps, desserts and much more. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Big Daddy's Street Food offers burgers, wraps, desserts and much more. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Andy and I tucked into some of (without a doubt) the best street food on offer in Aberdeenshire last week — and if you’re yet to stumble across Big Daddy’s Street Food, then you can thank us later.

The food truck, located on Harlaw Drive, was opened roughly six months ago by husband and wife Lukasz and Weronika Krzebietke.

Lukasz and Weronika launched Big Daddy’s Street Food in May.

Even before browsing the flexible menu — which features sandwiches, wraps, burgers, rolls, specials, teas, coffees, desserts and much more — when we stopped by, the visit was fantastic.

The couple, who moved to Scotland 14 years ago, have already made quite the impression on the local community with people raving about their truck and its offering.

The truck is located on Harlaw Drive in Inverurie.

I actually first heard about Big Daddy’s Street Food through some friends, and had been desperate to try it out ever since.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Angus beef smash burger

Our savoury dishes took no time at all for Lukasz, who has been a chef for 26 years, to rustle up.

The first item was a £7 5oz Angus beef burger. As I requested one, the food truck owner suggested we opt for a smash version over a regular burger. I much prefer thin patties, so said “go for it”.

Our smash burger and chips.

I was delighted to see he’d presented us with some chips in the portion too, which costs an additional £2.

The chips were perfectly seasoned with a crisp outer layer and fluffy interior.

Andy tucking in whilst I inspect the burger’s contents.

As for the burger, we couldn’t believe the amount of fresh, quality ingredients it was rammed with. There was crunchy lettuce, sweet tomatoes and tender patties, among other things.

I find that the beef in smash burgers can sometimes prove a tad dry, chewy and lack flavour. However, these ones were a joy to eat.

Our burger featured lettuce, tomato and coleslaw.

Unpopular opinion, I’m not the biggest coleslaw fan so avoided it. On the other hand, Andy is and was full of praise.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Loaded chips with chicken strips, cheese and chipotle mayo

While there are a selection of rotating loaded chips options, we went for toppings of chicken strips, cheese and chipotle mayo. In total, the dish cost £8.

Chicken strips, chips, cheese and chipotle mayo? I’m sold.

While we already knew the chips would be a winner (since we’d tried them with our burger), it was all eyes on the chicken strips.

They were phenomenal, to say the least.

Four chicken strips were served in the portion.

Coated in a crunchy fried batter, the chicken itself was juicy and soft.

The tangy cheese and creamy mayo (which had a lovely smokiness to it) being in the mix too made this dish faultless in our eyes.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Breakfast wrap

Speaking of faultless, the next item on the agenda was the Big Daddy’s Street Food breakfast wrap. It was love at first bite.

The £7 wrap contained several slices of bacon as well as a fried egg, sausage, tattie scone and black pudding.

The breakfast wrap was the best I’ve had in Aberdeenshire to date.

Not only was everything perfectly cooked — including the egg which still had a runny yolk — but you could also taste the quality of the ingredients.

Lukasz did previously mention that he gets a lot of his meat products from a local butcher, so that made perfect sense.

The pair of us devoured our halves of the wrap.

This was without a doubt the best breakfast wrap I have had in Aberdeenshire. Andy loved it too.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Brownie Eton mess

With Big Daddy’s Street Food also serving £4.50 puddings — all made by Weronika at the couple’s home — we couldn’t resist putting them to the test as well.

They are kept in the truck’s fridge, so were nice and cool.

Brownie Eton mess was on offer the day we stopped by.

First up was the brownie Eton mess. I lost count of the amount of times Andy and I said the word “wow”.

The dessert comprised silky whipped cream, rich chocolate brownie slices and small chunks of milk chocolate.

You can add toffee sauce to your portion.

To top it all off, Weronika added a drizzling of toffee sauce. It pulled everything together and we kept going back for more…

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Oreo cheesecake

Our second pudding was the Oreo cheesecake (also £4.50). Again, it was incredible.

A thick layer of velvety cheesecake mixture had been topped with Oreo crumb and dark chocolate sauce.

Our Oreo cheesecake pot, which featured dark chocolate sauce.

The mixture and sauce complimented each other very well, with one being on the lighter side and the other proving very rich.

Adding a nice crunch was, of course, the Oreo.

Is your spoon full enough, Andy?

The only thing I would have loved added to this treat was a buttery layer of biscuit at the bottom as well as the top.

I did, however, take the leftovers home — and it was demolished soon after…

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Lukasz and Weronika are not only a delight to chat with, but they produce top-notch food too…

To plan your first/next visit to the food truck, check out the business’ Facebook page for its opening hours.

More from Food and Drink

Cheryl Anderson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside new Shorty's Coffee Shop and Gelateria in Aboyne — plus the treats…
David Low. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Westhill residents ask James Watt to consider town for next BrewDog location – and…
Three cans of gluten free beer, and one glass full of beer.
Gluten free beer from Scottish breweries that's actually good
3 dram flight of whiskies at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.
Cheers to the festive season with a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop
We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen
Gary Craib launched Pie Aroma roughly two years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Doner kebab and 'Big Mac' fillings are no pie in the sky ideas for…
Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?
2
Graham Sutherland. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory's The…
Aberdeen Fresh Mex
Aberdeen's FreshMex named top 10 Deliveroo dish in the WORLD as rankings revealed
Three beers in glasses, alongside their cans, from Inverness Brewery Dog Falls.
The Inverness brewery that's really crafting a name for itself

Conversation