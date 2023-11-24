It was ‘love at first bite’ when we visited Big Daddy’s Street Food in Inverurie

Andy and I tucked into some of (without a doubt) the best street food on offer in Aberdeenshire last week — and if you’re yet to stumble across Big Daddy’s Street Food, then you can thank us later.

The food truck, located on Harlaw Drive, was opened roughly six months ago by husband and wife Lukasz and Weronika Krzebietke.

Even before browsing the flexible menu — which features sandwiches, wraps, burgers, rolls, specials, teas, coffees, desserts and much more — when we stopped by, the visit was fantastic.

The couple, who moved to Scotland 14 years ago, have already made quite the impression on the local community with people raving about their truck and its offering.

I actually first heard about Big Daddy’s Street Food through some friends, and had been desperate to try it out ever since.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Angus beef smash burger

Our savoury dishes took no time at all for Lukasz, who has been a chef for 26 years, to rustle up.

The first item was a £7 5oz Angus beef burger. As I requested one, the food truck owner suggested we opt for a smash version over a regular burger. I much prefer thin patties, so said “go for it”.

I was delighted to see he’d presented us with some chips in the portion too, which costs an additional £2.

The chips were perfectly seasoned with a crisp outer layer and fluffy interior.

As for the burger, we couldn’t believe the amount of fresh, quality ingredients it was rammed with. There was crunchy lettuce, sweet tomatoes and tender patties, among other things.

I find that the beef in smash burgers can sometimes prove a tad dry, chewy and lack flavour. However, these ones were a joy to eat.

Unpopular opinion, I’m not the biggest coleslaw fan so avoided it. On the other hand, Andy is and was full of praise.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Loaded chips with chicken strips, cheese and chipotle mayo

While there are a selection of rotating loaded chips options, we went for toppings of chicken strips, cheese and chipotle mayo. In total, the dish cost £8.

While we already knew the chips would be a winner (since we’d tried them with our burger), it was all eyes on the chicken strips.

They were phenomenal, to say the least.

Coated in a crunchy fried batter, the chicken itself was juicy and soft.

The tangy cheese and creamy mayo (which had a lovely smokiness to it) being in the mix too made this dish faultless in our eyes.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Breakfast wrap

Speaking of faultless, the next item on the agenda was the Big Daddy’s Street Food breakfast wrap. It was love at first bite.

The £7 wrap contained several slices of bacon as well as a fried egg, sausage, tattie scone and black pudding.

Not only was everything perfectly cooked — including the egg which still had a runny yolk — but you could also taste the quality of the ingredients.

Lukasz did previously mention that he gets a lot of his meat products from a local butcher, so that made perfect sense.

This was without a doubt the best breakfast wrap I have had in Aberdeenshire. Andy loved it too.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Brownie Eton mess

With Big Daddy’s Street Food also serving £4.50 puddings — all made by Weronika at the couple’s home — we couldn’t resist putting them to the test as well.

They are kept in the truck’s fridge, so were nice and cool.

First up was the brownie Eton mess. I lost count of the amount of times Andy and I said the word “wow”.

The dessert comprised silky whipped cream, rich chocolate brownie slices and small chunks of milk chocolate.

To top it all off, Weronika added a drizzling of toffee sauce. It pulled everything together and we kept going back for more…

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Oreo cheesecake

Our second pudding was the Oreo cheesecake (also £4.50). Again, it was incredible.

A thick layer of velvety cheesecake mixture had been topped with Oreo crumb and dark chocolate sauce.

The mixture and sauce complimented each other very well, with one being on the lighter side and the other proving very rich.

Adding a nice crunch was, of course, the Oreo.

The only thing I would have loved added to this treat was a buttery layer of biscuit at the bottom as well as the top.

I did, however, take the leftovers home — and it was demolished soon after…

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Lukasz and Weronika are not only a delight to chat with, but they produce top-notch food too…

To plan your first/next visit to the food truck, check out the business’ Facebook page for its opening hours.