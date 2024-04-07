Rugby: Caithness Krakens overcome 25-mile venue switch and serious neck injury to earn Murrayfield final place

Caithness Krakens are now looking forward to Silver Saturday on April 27 in Edinburgh after they reached the women’s National Plate final with a semi-final win at the weekend.

The Krakens match away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday lunchtime was relocated to St Andrews due to the weather and the visitors were 19-12 down at half-time.

However, they bounced back after the interval to win 36-19 and earn a place at finals day at Murrayfield/Hive Stadium later this month.

Abbie Gunn led the way with two tries, while Caitlin Harvey, Lauren Gunn, Emmie Smith and Helen Richard all crossed, and Carly Erridge kicked three conversions.

“It was a really tough game which ebbed and flowed from the start,” Caithness head coach Mike Flavell said.

“We were 12-0 down and then we had a serious neck injury to one of our second-rows, who had to be taken to hospital.

“After a 30-minute break, we came out of the blocks flying and scored a couple of tries before they led at the break.

“Our plan in the second half was to work hard and not allow any more scoring opportunities for them, and in the last 20 minutes we thought we would get more opportunities as we were fitter.

“That worked out to our advantage and the team worked hard as we scored 28 unanswered points.

“We’re obviously really happy with the win, but do have some ‘work ons’ around discipline and defence. We will assess things as we build towards the final.

“Kirkcaldy were a very tough team who played to their strengths and really put us under pressure.

“They also went above and beyond to source another pitch – and it was much appreciated by us.”

Garioch lost 100-0 to Stirling County in the women’s Sarah Beaney Cup.

In the women’s Regional play-off series, Shetland Valkyries lost out 24-0 at home to Dundee Valkyries.