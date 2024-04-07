Rugby: Caithness Krakens overcome 25-mile venue switch and serious neck injury to earn Murrayfield final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Caithness Krakens overcome 25-mile venue switch and serious neck injury to earn Murrayfield final place

The Caithness women will take part in Silver Saturday on April 27 after they reached the women’s National Plate showpiece.

By Gary Heatly
Caithness Krakens women's rugby team have won through to a national final at Murrayfield. Image: Gary Heatly.
Caithness Krakens women's rugby team have won through to a national final at Murrayfield. Image: Gary Heatly.

Caithness Krakens are now looking forward to Silver Saturday on April 27 in Edinburgh after they reached the women’s National Plate final with a semi-final win at the weekend.

The Krakens match away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday lunchtime was relocated to St Andrews due to the weather and the visitors were 19-12 down at half-time.

However, they bounced back after the interval to win 36-19 and earn a place at finals day at Murrayfield/Hive Stadium later this month.

Abbie Gunn led the way with two tries, while Caitlin Harvey, Lauren Gunn, Emmie Smith and Helen Richard all crossed, and Carly Erridge kicked three conversions.

“It was a really tough game which ebbed and flowed from the start,” Caithness head coach Mike Flavell said.

“We were 12-0 down and then we had a serious neck injury to one of our second-rows, who had to be taken to hospital.

“After a 30-minute break, we came out of the blocks flying and scored a couple of tries before they led at the break.

“Our plan in the second half was to work hard and not allow any more scoring opportunities for them, and in the last 20 minutes we thought we would get more opportunities as we were fitter.

“That worked out to our advantage and the team worked hard as we scored 28 unanswered points.

“We’re obviously really happy with the win, but do have some ‘work ons’ around discipline and defence. We will assess things as we build towards the final.

“Kirkcaldy were a very tough team who played to their strengths and really put us under pressure.

“They also went above and beyond to source another pitch – and it was much appreciated by us.”

Garioch lost 100-0 to Stirling County in the women’s Sarah Beaney Cup.

In the women’s Regional play-off series, Shetland Valkyries lost out 24-0 at home to Dundee Valkyries.

Conversation