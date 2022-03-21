Shinty: Defender Blair Morrison proves unlikely goal hero for Caberfeidh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Blair Morrison was pushed up front as his attacker brother Craig was suspended and hit a hat trick to give Caberfeidh their first Mowi Premiership win of the season.

After the visitors edged Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2, manager Jodi Gorski said: “Blair enjoyed his goals and now wants to stay in the forward line.

“Craig, who has another game to go of his ban, sent the lads money for a post-match drink, but he’ll not be entirely pleased at his brother grabbing a treble.

“I made several changes after a poor forward line performance against Kinlochshiel, and it seemed to do the trick.

“Some years ago I paired Blair and Craig in the same attack and it proved a disaster. But Blair’s display has given me food for thought about maybe repeating that experiment. We’ll wait and see.”

The Morrison brothers played together in Scotland’s shinty-hurling international win in Dublin in 2019, with Blair in his usual defensive berth.

Morrison fired the Strathpeffer men ahead in 24 minutes at Petersen Park only for ex-Kinlochshiel man Olly MacRae to equalise within a minute.

Morrison grabbed his second in 63 minutes but Andy McGhee levelled in 71 minutes before Blair thumped his 87th minute winner.

In a late stramash, Cabers full back Ryan Simmonds and ex-Oban hitman Ally McKerracher were red carded.

Beauly set the pace

Meanwhile, Beauly buzzbombs are setting a hot promotion pace in the National Division. Their 3-0 home win over Glen Urquhart makes it three wins from three with 17 goals scored and none conceded.

The Green and Whites are two points clear of Skye and Lochaber, who each have a game in hand.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “Keeper Murray Mackay called off as he was unwell and we drafted in 16-year-old Lennox Stewart for his first team debut. He did fine, and was well protected by our defence with Gus Renwick and Ryan Mackay outstanding.

“It’s early days to talk about getting a Premiership place but keeping clean sheets shows we’re heading in the right direction and our goals are being shared around by a few players which is good. We face Skye at Portree in a couple of weeks and that’ll show us where we are.

“Calum Morrison was excellent in midfield while 16-year-old Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan on the wing impressed in his first full match. It was a good, hard, physical encounter and we’re very pleased at the outcome.”

Skye’s first ever trip to Fife saw them win 4-0 over Aberdour at Silversands Park to stay on Beauly’s heels.

James Pringle and Ross Gordon fired first half goals while Iain MacLellan, who stepped up from the second team as Jordan Murchison was ruled out, slammed a second half double.

Promoted Aberdour have now leaked 19 goals in three defeats as they try to adjust to this level.

Covid-19 restrictions saw the postponement of the other two National Division fixtures, Inveraray v Lochaber and Strathglass v Oban Celtic.

Donald Lamont hit a North Second Division hat trick as Lewis Camanachd won 4-2 at Inverness as the islanders returned after sitting out last year because of Covid concerns.