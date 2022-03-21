Shinty: Defender Blair Morrison proves unlikely goal hero for Caberfeidh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shinty: Defender Blair Morrison proves unlikely goal hero for Caberfeidh

By Bill McAllister
March 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 11:09 am
Caberfeidh boss Jodi Gorski
Caberfeidh boss Jodi Gorski

Defender Blair Morrison was pushed up front as his attacker brother Craig was suspended and hit a hat trick to give Caberfeidh their first Mowi Premiership win of the season.

After the visitors edged Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2, manager Jodi Gorski said: “Blair enjoyed his goals and now wants to stay in the forward line.

“Craig, who has another game to go of his ban, sent the lads money for a post-match drink, but he’ll not be entirely pleased at his brother grabbing a treble.

“I made several changes after a poor forward line performance against Kinlochshiel, and it seemed to do the trick.

“Some years ago I paired Blair and Craig in the same attack and it proved a disaster. But Blair’s display has given me food for thought about maybe repeating that experiment. We’ll wait and see.”

The Morrison brothers played together in Scotland’s shinty-hurling international win in Dublin in 2019, with Blair in his usual defensive berth.

Morrison fired the Strathpeffer men ahead in 24 minutes at Petersen Park only for ex-Kinlochshiel man Olly MacRae to equalise within a minute.

Morrison grabbed his second in 63 minutes but Andy McGhee levelled in 71 minutes before Blair thumped his 87th minute winner.

In a late stramash, Cabers full back Ryan Simmonds and ex-Oban hitman Ally McKerracher were red carded.

Beauly set the pace

Meanwhile, Beauly buzzbombs are setting a hot promotion pace in the National Division. Their 3-0 home win over Glen Urquhart makes it three wins from three with 17 goals scored and none conceded.

The Green and Whites are two points clear of Skye and Lochaber, who each have a game in hand.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “Keeper Murray Mackay called off as he was unwell and we drafted in 16-year-old Lennox Stewart for his first team debut. He did fine, and was well protected by our defence with Gus Renwick and Ryan Mackay outstanding.

“It’s early days to talk about getting a Premiership place but keeping clean sheets shows we’re heading in the right direction and our goals are being shared around by a few players which is good. We face Skye at Portree in a couple of weeks and that’ll show us where we are.

“Calum Morrison was excellent in midfield while 16-year-old Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan on the wing impressed in his first full match. It was a good, hard, physical encounter and we’re very pleased at the outcome.”

Skye’s first ever trip to Fife saw them win 4-0 over Aberdour at Silversands Park to stay on Beauly’s heels.

James Pringle and Ross Gordon fired first half goals while Iain MacLellan, who stepped up from the second team as Jordan Murchison was ruled out, slammed a second half double.

Promoted Aberdour have now leaked 19 goals in three defeats as they try to adjust to this level.

Covid-19 restrictions saw the postponement of the other two National Division fixtures, Inveraray v Lochaber and Strathglass v Oban Celtic.

Donald Lamont hit a North Second Division hat trick as Lewis Camanachd won 4-2 at Inverness as the islanders returned after sitting out last year because of Covid concerns.

 

