Shinty: Fraser Heath is the hat-trick hero for Lovat in Camanachd Cup win against Newtonmore

Lovat’s pacy plumber Fraser Heath found the leaks in Newtonmore’s defence to blast the hat-trick which ended the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup dreams of the team who had won the trophy four times in a row through to 2019.

The home side could not handle Heath’s sorcery as last year’s beaten finalists came from behind to win 3-2 at The Eilean to become the team no one wants to face in Monday’s quarter-final draw.

“Fraser’s a superb player who’s been bothered by niggling injuries and a back problem,” said manager Jamie Matheson.

“If we can keep him fit he can help us have an outstanding season.

“He led the line outstandingly and he and Marc MacLachlan linked up together in impressive fashion.

“We’re keen on a home quarter-final – after all, we’ve played only games at Kiltarlity all season, although we’ve done very well on our journeys.

“This was a massive win for us against one of the potential cup winners, all the more creditable given that we were without three top players – Calum Cruden and Lorne MacKay through injury and Greg Matheson at a wedding.

“Newtonmore had the best of the first 45 minutes but we totally dominated the second half with a superb performance.”

Lovat’s livewires have reeled off seven wins and a draw with their only defeat being at Kingussie two weeks ago.

Matheson praised Danny Kelly for a superb display and his fellow defender Drew Howie for good work on and off the field.

“Drew has stepped in to the breach to take the fitness training and we’re definitely sharper than last year,” Matheson explained.

Newtonmore were frustrated two-goal Max Campbell was sent off in the closing minutes for a second bookable offence by referee Graham Cameron.

“I asked the ref why Max was sent off and was told because he was being held back from attacking an opponent,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“But he didn’t actually do anything so it seems bizarre.

“However, we’re not claiming that cost us the tie – Lovat won because they were the better team on the day and had the man of the match in Fraser Heath.

“We did well enough with the wind but Lovat stormed back. We’re disappointed to be out of the Camanachd Cup, but we’ll get on with it.”

Teenager Campbell fired Newtonmore ahead in 24 minutes and the ex-Lochaber starlet added his second in 44 minutes, five minutes after Heath had equalised.

The Black and Whites levelled through Heath in 63 minutes and he completed his treble with what proved to be the winner 14 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Newtonmore’s local rivals Kingussie, whose The Dell ground will host the final, are through but only after a huge scare.

Visitors Beauly, a division below, matched them in a two-hour struggle and came close to a sensational result. Ruaridh Anderson gave Kings an early lead but Jack MacDonald levelled in 51 minutes and the tie went to extra time.

Ross Forbes fired Beauly in front in 119 minutes but in the fourth minute of injury time, the 124th minute, skipper Savio Genini scored to rescue Kings.

In the penalty shootout it was 4-4 until Beauly’s fifth effort went past the post and goalkeeper Bob MacGregor stepped up to become the home hero by netting the winner.