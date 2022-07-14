Shinty: Kilmallie need new manager – as previous incumbent returns to playing for club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmallie are urgently seeking a replacement for Martin Stewart, who has stepped down as manager – and is hoping to make his comeback as a player this weekend.

The Canal Park side are bottom of the Mowi Premiership, with one win, and will have only seven league games remaining after Saturday’s tough home fixture against unbeaten table-toppers Kingussie.

Martin, who succeeded his brother John as team boss for the start of the 2020 season, led Kilmallie through the 2021 interim season and was praised for giving youth a chance.

“I’ve stepped down because I’m not able to get 100 per cent out of some of the players”, he said. “There’s no arguments, just I felt some could have done more.

“I gave up playing to take the job and now I’ll be training again and looking to play for the second team, maybe even this weekend, and hopefully work my way back in to first team contention.”

Second team manager Liam Cameron is likely to take charge against Kingussie. The reserve fixture with Strathspey is also at Caol at noon. Otherwise, senior players Calum MacDougall, Robbie MacFadyen and Ryan Stewart will organise the first team.

The club, which has praised Stewart for his commitment and youth development, is seeking applications for the managerial role.

The Kilmallie defence faces the formidable challenge of big Roddy Young, who has plundered hat-tricks in four successive games for Kingussie, who are seeking their 12th successive league victory.

Meanwhile, internationalist Callum Cruden, who played for the second team last week after two months out injured, is set for a senior return for Lovat against second-bottom Fort William at Kiltarlity, with the aim to tune him up for the upcoming MacAulay and Camanachd Cup semi-finals.

Craig Morrison, who thumped four goals for Caberfeidh last weekend to continue his hot streak, is a threat to Newtonmore at Castle Leod.

“He’s scoring goals for fun and needs watching,” said ‘More co-boss Norman Macarthur.

The visitors are at full strength apart from Drew Macdonald, who has now undergone surgery on his early season knee injury and will not play again this year.

Bumper crowd expected for Beauly v Skye cup clash

In the National Division, Lochaber have Innes Whyte suspended for their trip to Oban Celtic, while Lachie Smith serves a one-game ban for Glen Urquhart, who visit Strathglass.

Biggest crowd in the North could be at Braeview Park where National Division leaders Beauly host their strongest challengers Skye in the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-final.

A James Pringle double helped Skye to edge Beauly in last year’s final.

Jordan Murchison picked up a hamstring injury last Saturday and is set to miss out for the islanders, who are also without broken jaw victim Neil MacVicar. B

eauly co-manager Gregor MacCormack said: “We drew with them at Portree this season then they knocked us out of the MacTavish Cup.

“We were under strength that day ,but we’ve a full squad this time, with David Maclean having hit five goals in two games.”

Lovat colts host Kingussie in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup quarter-final.

Veteran Ray Rennie carries the home goal threat, while Robert Sheills is Kings’ leading marksman.

Lovat won 2-1 at home when they met in the league in April, and they shared a 5-5 draw at The Dell.

Scoring medic to miss Mid Argyll Camanachd Cup visit to Kyles

Goalgrabbing doctor Ewen Fraser is injured and will miss Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Saturday trip to Kyles Athletic in the remaining Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final.

Fraser, who played for Newtonmore when they won the 2019 final, has failed to recover from a thigh injury sustained in Mid Argyll’s recent 1-0 Celtic Society Cup final win over Kyles.

“It’s a blow to be without Ewen and it looks as if he’ll be out of action for a few more weeks,” revealed manager Allan MacRae.

Former Kinlochshiel attacker Oliver MacRae returns for Mid Argyll’s bid to reach a Camanachd semi-final for the first time in 20 years, with Lovat awaiting the winners.

“We drew with Kyles in the league and we anticipate another really tough game at Tighnabruaich,” said MacRae. “Our fitness levels are good and we’re ready for the challenge.”

Kyles will be boosted by the return up front of Scott MacDonald, who has been working in the United States for six weeks.

Roddy Macdonald and Andy King, who missed the Celtic final because of a Dutch music festival, return and manager Robert Baxter reported: “It’s the first time this season I’ve had a full squad to pick from.

“This tie isn’t a case of a chance for revenge for the Celtic final defeat – it’s an opportunity to move within 90 minutes of the Camanachd final, a real prize.”

Single Team Club Cup semi

Col Glen will be contesting their first final in 32 years when they face Glengarry at Taynuilt in the new Single Team Club Cup.

Ronnie MacVicar’s side from Colintraive and Glendaruel, who knocked out Tayforth in the semi-final, are top of the South First Division, while their Lochaber opponents are contesting the North First Division title.

With the likes of Shaun Nicolson and Nick Dalgety up front, Glengarry seem to have the edge in experience.

Association president Steven Mackenzie said: “We believe the competition has been a great success, offering 13 clubs the chance to compete for a trophy with opposition at a similar level.”