Camanachd Cup semi clash to be first major shinty fixture held on a SUNDAY – with the second scheduled for a week later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Camanachd Cup semi clash to be first major shinty fixture held on a SUNDAY – with the second scheduled for a week later

By Bill McAllister
July 18, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 5:53 pm
The Camanachd Cup.
The Camanachd Cup.

The first two major shinty cup occasions to be staged on a Sunday will happen on successive weeks next month.

The Camanachd Association have revealed both Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals will be played at Fort William.

Lovat will meet Kyles Athletic at An Aird on Saturday, August 6, while Kingussie will face Oban Camanachd on Sunday, August 14.

Oban will then host the Artemis Macaulay Cup Final on Sunday, August 21 – the first time a senior trophy has been decided on a Sunday.

The same four teams will contest the Macaulay Cup semi-finals a week on Saturday, with Kingussie facing Lovat, while Oban host Kyles.

Crowds and viewing figures will determine long-term prospects for Sunday clashes

Although some players are understood to have expressed concern about potential injuries suffered in Sunday matches preventing them from working on the Monday, the switch has not triggered major controversy.

Crowd attendances are likely to be a key factor in determining if Sunday action is to become a regular feature in the game’s calendar.

Association president Steven Mackenzie, of Beauly, made it clear that Sunday shinty is the price of live TV coverage, saying: “We realise that Sunday fixtures are something new in shinty, but, because of other commitments, MG Alba could not televise all the games on a Saturday.

“Our board agreed unanimously that it was important to maximise the number of games being televised, necessitating two Sunday games.”

Mackenzie stressed this agreement with the TV company is only for this season, adding: “A full review will be carried out to identify the positives and negatives of playing on a Sunday.”

The association’s competitions director Burton Morrison said: “TV coverage of major games is vitally important as it takes the sport into areas outwith traditional shinty communities.”

Meanwhile, the top women’s showpiece is also to be screened on TV.

The Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final will be on Saturday, September 3, with Newtonmore selected as the venue.

The semi-finals see Badenoch host Aberdour, while Skye welcome Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal