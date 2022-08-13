SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore full-back Rory Kennedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore full-back Rory Kennedy gladly went under our Shinty Spotlight this week.

The 30-year-old reveals the highs and lows he’s experienced in the sport over his 14 years at the Premiership club.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

We used to go to our primary school on Monday nights and John Russell and Kenneth Mackintosh, two legends in the game, used to take us for training.

They made it such a great environment for us to start playing the game. Plenty of guys came through under their guidance over the years, that’s for sure.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

It was against Oban Camanachd at The Eilan.

The first team were short that day because David Cheyne was getting married and I played for the second team just before and, because they were short, I got a game for the first team as well. I think we won 2-1.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

It was definitely being the Camanachd Cup-winning captain in 2017. That is the peak of shinty.

It was at the Bught against Lovat and we won 3-2.

We were struggling with injuries and with player numbers and went into the final maybe as the underdogs, which made the win all the sweeter.

And the worst?

My worst moment was probably the same year in the Macaulay Cup final. I was injured the week before and couldn’t play.

I was the captain and we got a bit of a battering as Kyles won 7-4.

It was a tough watch from the sidelines, not being able to help.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I broke my hand and one of my fingers in the 2013 Scottish Cup semi-final.

That put me out for more than a year and I had three operations on it.

Who is the joker in the team?

It would be between Steven MacDonald and Conor Jones – they’re always up to something.

What is your favourite away ground?

The Dell in Kingussie. The surface alone is absolutely fantastic.

With all the work that has been done there, it really is a great venue for shinty.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Blair Morrison from Caberfeidh.

He is a top, top player and has got everything you need in the modern game.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I’ve not scored many in my career, so my favourite goal was scored by Glen Mackintosh up at Kinlochshiel one day.

The ball was played out from defence, he took a touch around his marker, spun round the opposite way and took it around the goalkeeper before slotting it away.

It was an amazing goal, but it also took us 4-1 up, I think, and topped off a complete performance.

Describe the sport in three words?

Committed, fast and respectful.