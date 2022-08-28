Shinty: Beauly produce five-star display against Inverary to claim Balliemore Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Beauly produce five-star display against Inverary to claim Balliemore Cup

By Bill McAllister
August 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Beauly celebrate winning the Balliemore Cup.
Beauly celebrate winning the Balliemore Cup.

Beauly’s goalgrabbers in green continued shinty’s hottest scoring streak to lift the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup – and now their sights are set on clinching promotion to the Mowi Premiership.

Their 5-1 win over Inveraray in the final at An Aird takes their goal haul to a phenomenal 76 goals in their 17 competitive games this season, with co-managers Gregor McCormick and Niall Maclennan putting the answer down to their players’ appetite for sheer hard work.

“This trophy is a well deserved reward for the work and commitment the players have put in this year,”said McCormick.

“We’ve asked a lot of them in training sessions and they’ve responded in a way that showed the hunger for success.

“Our fitness told in the closing stages as Inveraray tired. The group’s delight at winning compensated for the disappointment of losing this final to Skye a year ago.

“We’ll enjoy our triumph for a few days – then reset to focus on our final three league games with the aim of staying top of the National Division and winning our ticket to the top flight.”

Beauly captain Conor Ross with the Balliemore Cup.

Half back Ryan MacKay’s outstanding display won the sponsors’ man of the match award while David Maclean, who played in Beauly’s previous Balliemore triumph seven years ago before collecting three Camanachd Cup winners medals with Newtonmore, fired two goals to take his tally to 12.

McCormick added: “Inveraray maybe had the better of the first half but our defence was excellent and we took our chances.

“We were in control in the second half.”

Scotland Under-17 skipper Euan McCormick slammed the Greens into an early lead – his 14th goal of he campaign – with Robbie Brindle adding another in 42 minutes with Maclean netting and Lewis MacNicol counting for the Argyll men just on the interval.

Ross Forbes made it 4-1 in 48 minutes with Maclean grabbing his second in 62 minutes.

Skipper Conor Ross stepped up to collect the trophy and Beauly will now battle it out with Skye for the National Division trophy.

Former senior stars Evan Menzies and Glen Mackintosh hit doubles as Newtonmore colts thumped Lovat 7-1 in the Strathdearn Cup final while second half strikes from Aedan MacRae and Ross Brown saw Glasgow Mid Argyll edge Kilmory 2-0 to win the MKM Bullough Cup.

Beauly’s Calum Morrison flies past Allan Cameron (Inveraray). 

Kilmallie’s Premiership survival hangs by a thread after a 4-1 home defeat to Kinlochshiel left them three points adrift with only two games left. Daniel Stewart put the home side ahead before goals from Duncan Matheson, Duncan MacRae and brothers Keith and John MacRae took Shiel up to second place.

Craig Morrison thumped five goals in Caberfeidh’s 7-1 spree against Fort William at Castle Leod to leave Fort anchored in the other relegation spot.

Skye kept up the pressure on Beauly in the National Division, Jordan Murchison firing four goals in a 7-0 drubbing of Oban Celtic at Portree.

Gregor Cameron scored a last-gasp goal to give Lochaber a 3-3 draw at Aberdour, depriving the bottom club of their first win of the season.

