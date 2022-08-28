Shinty: Beauly produce five-star display against Inverary to claim Balliemore Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beauly’s goalgrabbers in green continued shinty’s hottest scoring streak to lift the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup – and now their sights are set on clinching promotion to the Mowi Premiership.

Their 5-1 win over Inveraray in the final at An Aird takes their goal haul to a phenomenal 76 goals in their 17 competitive games this season, with co-managers Gregor McCormick and Niall Maclennan putting the answer down to their players’ appetite for sheer hard work.

“This trophy is a well deserved reward for the work and commitment the players have put in this year,”said McCormick.

“We’ve asked a lot of them in training sessions and they’ve responded in a way that showed the hunger for success.

“Our fitness told in the closing stages as Inveraray tired. The group’s delight at winning compensated for the disappointment of losing this final to Skye a year ago.

“We’ll enjoy our triumph for a few days – then reset to focus on our final three league games with the aim of staying top of the National Division and winning our ticket to the top flight.”

Half back Ryan MacKay’s outstanding display won the sponsors’ man of the match award while David Maclean, who played in Beauly’s previous Balliemore triumph seven years ago before collecting three Camanachd Cup winners medals with Newtonmore, fired two goals to take his tally to 12.

McCormick added: “Inveraray maybe had the better of the first half but our defence was excellent and we took our chances.

“We were in control in the second half.”

Beauly Captain Conor Ross receives the Ferguson Transport & shipping Balliemore Cup from Ali & Jill Ferguson on 27th Aug 2022 following his sides 5 – 1 victory over Inveraray pic.twitter.com/ThE95yAZrY — Shinty (@camanachd) August 28, 2022

Scotland Under-17 skipper Euan McCormick slammed the Greens into an early lead – his 14th goal of he campaign – with Robbie Brindle adding another in 42 minutes with Maclean netting and Lewis MacNicol counting for the Argyll men just on the interval.

Ross Forbes made it 4-1 in 48 minutes with Maclean grabbing his second in 62 minutes.

Skipper Conor Ross stepped up to collect the trophy and Beauly will now battle it out with Skye for the National Division trophy.

Former senior stars Evan Menzies and Glen Mackintosh hit doubles as Newtonmore colts thumped Lovat 7-1 in the Strathdearn Cup final while second half strikes from Aedan MacRae and Ross Brown saw Glasgow Mid Argyll edge Kilmory 2-0 to win the MKM Bullough Cup.

Kilmallie’s Premiership survival hangs by a thread after a 4-1 home defeat to Kinlochshiel left them three points adrift with only two games left. Daniel Stewart put the home side ahead before goals from Duncan Matheson, Duncan MacRae and brothers Keith and John MacRae took Shiel up to second place.

Craig Morrison thumped five goals in Caberfeidh’s 7-1 spree against Fort William at Castle Leod to leave Fort anchored in the other relegation spot.

Skye kept up the pressure on Beauly in the National Division, Jordan Murchison firing four goals in a 7-0 drubbing of Oban Celtic at Portree.

Gregor Cameron scored a last-gasp goal to give Lochaber a 3-3 draw at Aberdour, depriving the bottom club of their first win of the season.