SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.

Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson is the latest player to answer our quickfire questions for Shinty Spotlight.

The 23-year-old relives special moments in the sport, both highs and lows, at the Mowi Premiership club.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My earliest memory was playing in the Williamson Cup, which is a sixes tournament hosted by Newtonmore.

It’s an introductory phase for all Newtonmore and primary-aged players around the area, for those in P1 through to P7 and it gets as many teams as possible playing.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

It was against Glen Urquhart and we won 7-0 and I managed to get three goals.

I was meant to be on the bench, but one of the players who was meant to be starting wasn’t available, so I got the nod – and never looked back.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

Winning the Camanachd Cup in 2017 is my highlight when we beat Lovat 3-2 in Inverness.

It was the first time I’d won it and I was delighted to achieve it aged 18. Every shinty player dreams of lifting the Camanachd Cup. It’s amazing.

And the worst?

In 2019, Newtonmore and Oban played in the Camanachd Cup final which was abandoned. I started that game, but got hit and found out during the week my hand was broken.

The following week, the sun was splitting the sky as the Camanachd Cup final was replayed and I had to miss out, which was gutting. (Newtonmore were 5-1 winners in the final in Fort William).

Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson causes trouble for goalkeeper Adam Todd and the Strathglass defence.

What is the worst injury you have suffered? 

In the first game of this season, I dislocated my shoulder after falling awkwardly on it against Kinlochshiel. I was out for six to eight weeks.

Who is the joker in the team?

Steven MacDonald is always up for a laugh, but you always have to watch your back when he’s around.

What is your favourite away ground?

I’d say Lovat’s Balgate is my favourite away venue. I don’t think I’ve lost a game up there and I’ve always managed to get a goal here or there.

Newtonmore also seem to take a good support up there, so we’ve usually got a good crowd backing us.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Blair Morrison, who plays for Caberfeidh, is one of the best all-round players.

He plays at half-back for Cabers and if he played that role for Newtonmore he would find you when you play up front. You would definitely have the ball on the end of your stick.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My own favourite goal came against Lovat in the Camanachd Cup in 2019. We were 1-0 down and there was a massive crowd there.

Everything seemed stacked against us. We had a number of injuries and it looked as if we were heading out of the cup. I managed to get a goal with eight minutes to go to keep us in it. We won the replay and went on to win the cup. It felt very important at the time.

Another goal which I will always remember was because it was scored by Andy MacKintosh, our team-mate who passed away (earlier this year).

He was our captain in 2018 and we had a penalty shoot-out against Kilmallie (in the Camanachd Cup semi-final) and he took and scored the last penalty, which took us through. I was one of the other penalty takers and I recall five of us standing on the halfway line, running up to meet and celebrate that moment with him. It was one of the best feelings ever.

Describe the sport in three words?

Passion, commitment and community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.
Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome…
Skye captain Iain MacInnes, whose team won the MacMaster Cup by beating Newtonmore 5-1 at Kingussie last week. Photograph - Neil Paterson
JUNIOR SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye's MacMaster Cup-winning captain Iain MacInnes
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.
Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop
The victorious Kingussie team after beating Lovat in the Camanachd Cup final.
Kingussie's James Falconer sidesteps medical advice to score in Camanachd Cup final win against…
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) in action.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Hutchison, 43, goes for 10th Camanachd Cup final win - 25…
Liam Arnott (Kyles) with Drew Howie (Lovat) in the Camanachd Cup semi-final.
Camanachd Cup final: Lovat's Drew Howie aims to shock Kingussie while keeper Rory MacGregor…
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks