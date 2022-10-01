SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson is the latest player to answer our quickfire questions for Shinty Spotlight.

The 23-year-old relives special moments in the sport, both highs and lows, at the Mowi Premiership club.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My earliest memory was playing in the Williamson Cup, which is a sixes tournament hosted by Newtonmore.

It’s an introductory phase for all Newtonmore and primary-aged players around the area, for those in P1 through to P7 and it gets as many teams as possible playing.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

It was against Glen Urquhart and we won 7-0 and I managed to get three goals.

I was meant to be on the bench, but one of the players who was meant to be starting wasn’t available, so I got the nod – and never looked back.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

Winning the Camanachd Cup in 2017 is my highlight when we beat Lovat 3-2 in Inverness.

It was the first time I’d won it and I was delighted to achieve it aged 18. Every shinty player dreams of lifting the Camanachd Cup. It’s amazing.

And the worst?

In 2019, Newtonmore and Oban played in the Camanachd Cup final which was abandoned. I started that game, but got hit and found out during the week my hand was broken.

The following week, the sun was splitting the sky as the Camanachd Cup final was replayed and I had to miss out, which was gutting. (Newtonmore were 5-1 winners in the final in Fort William).

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

In the first game of this season, I dislocated my shoulder after falling awkwardly on it against Kinlochshiel. I was out for six to eight weeks.

Who is the joker in the team?

Steven MacDonald is always up for a laugh, but you always have to watch your back when he’s around.

What is your favourite away ground?

I’d say Lovat’s Balgate is my favourite away venue. I don’t think I’ve lost a game up there and I’ve always managed to get a goal here or there.

Newtonmore also seem to take a good support up there, so we’ve usually got a good crowd backing us.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Blair Morrison, who plays for Caberfeidh, is one of the best all-round players.

He plays at half-back for Cabers and if he played that role for Newtonmore he would find you when you play up front. You would definitely have the ball on the end of your stick.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My own favourite goal came against Lovat in the Camanachd Cup in 2019. We were 1-0 down and there was a massive crowd there.

Everything seemed stacked against us. We had a number of injuries and it looked as if we were heading out of the cup. I managed to get a goal with eight minutes to go to keep us in it. We won the replay and went on to win the cup. It felt very important at the time.

Another goal which I will always remember was because it was scored by Andy MacKintosh, our team-mate who passed away (earlier this year).

He was our captain in 2018 and we had a penalty shoot-out against Kilmallie (in the Camanachd Cup semi-final) and he took and scored the last penalty, which took us through. I was one of the other penalty takers and I recall five of us standing on the halfway line, running up to meet and celebrate that moment with him. It was one of the best feelings ever.

Describe the sport in three words?

Passion, commitment and community.