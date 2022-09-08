Shinty: Kingussie defender Calum Grant out to prove fitness for Camanachd Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Calum Grant will make his comeback for Kingussie on Saturday against Oban Camanachd in their Mowi Premiership clash at Mossfield to prove his fitness to face Lovat in the following week’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

The 23-year-old engineer has been sidelined for most of the past three months after breaking the same finger twice but he has been in full training this week.

Manager John Gibson said: “Calum has won his race to make the final.

“He came back too soon the last time and suffered another fracture, but he’s taken that lesson on board and he’ll face Oban.”

The home side have been hit by a double suspension blow.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel MacVicar and Daniel Cameron have picked up one-game bans and we have a couple of others doubtful for work reasons.”

Versatile 14-year-old Doug Brockie is in Lovat’s squad to face holders Newtonmore in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup final at Drumnadrochit.

He will be the youngest player to be involved in a national final in recent years.

Veteran Glen Mackintosh, who scored four goals in Newtonmore’s win over Lovat in last year’s final, will again be a key figure as Lovat, seeking their first Sutherland triumph in 12 years, bid to pin him down.

Inverness police officer Iain Nicholson, who played in last year’s Camanachd Cup final, will skipper Lovat, who carry their own goal threat through player-manager Raymond Rennie and Ewan Ferguson.

With some big games coming up in the next few weeks our president has a message🏑 pic.twitter.com/laW6b0mRFT — Lovat Shinty Club (@LovatShintyClub) September 7, 2022

Cousins Xander and Tristan Ross, 18 and 16 respectively, have recovered from injury to take their place in the Newtonmore attack.

Xander’s father Peter is the team manager while Tristan is the son of another ex-player Neil Ross. Nineteen-year-old James Ross- no relation – will captain the Badenoch men.

“It’ll be a lot tighter this time round”, said Peter Ross.

“We’re delighted our injuries have cleared up in time but we know better than to underestimate Lovat.”

Raymond Rennie said: “Everyone is OK for us and I don’t see why we can’t take the trophy.

“It’s all about who rises to the occasion.”

Kinlochshiel, second top of the Mowi Premiership, make the trip to face Kyles Athletic while Glasgow Mid Argyll host Fort William in a duel of two teams battling to avoid relegation. They are level on points but Mid Argyll have three games in hand.

In the National Division, leaders Beauly can sabotage Inveraray’s promotion hopes if they beat them at Braeview Park. The Argyll men are six points behind with two games in hand.

Aberdour, poised for relegation, complete their season with a trip to Strathglass, two points above them.