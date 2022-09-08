Shinty: Kingussie defender Calum Grant out to prove fitness for Camanachd Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie defender Calum Grant out to prove fitness for Camanachd Cup final

By Bill McAllister
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Calum Grant (Kingussie) with Fraser Heath (Lovat) in the MacTavish Cup semi-final played at The Dell, Kingussie.
Calum Grant (Kingussie) with Fraser Heath (Lovat) in the MacTavish Cup semi-final played at The Dell, Kingussie.

Defender Calum Grant will make his comeback for Kingussie on Saturday against Oban Camanachd in their Mowi Premiership clash at Mossfield to prove his fitness to face Lovat in the following week’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

The 23-year-old engineer has been sidelined for most of the past three months after breaking the same finger twice but he has been in full training this week.

Manager John Gibson said: “Calum has won his race to make the final.

“He came back too soon the last time and suffered another fracture, but he’s taken that lesson on board and he’ll face Oban.”

The home side have been hit by a double suspension blow.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel MacVicar and Daniel Cameron have picked up one-game bans and we have a couple of others doubtful for work reasons.”

Versatile 14-year-old Doug Brockie is in Lovat’s squad to face holders Newtonmore in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup final at Drumnadrochit.

He will be the youngest player to be involved in a national final in recent years.

Veteran Glen Mackintosh, who scored four goals in Newtonmore’s win over Lovat in last year’s final, will again be a key figure as Lovat, seeking their first Sutherland triumph in 12 years, bid to pin him down.

Inverness police officer Iain Nicholson, who played in last year’s Camanachd Cup final, will skipper Lovat, who carry their own goal threat through player-manager Raymond Rennie and Ewan Ferguson.

Cousins Xander and Tristan Ross, 18 and 16 respectively, have recovered from injury to take their place in the Newtonmore attack.

Xander’s father Peter is the team manager while Tristan is the son of another ex-player Neil Ross. Nineteen-year-old James Ross- no relation – will captain the Badenoch men.

“It’ll be a lot tighter this time round”, said Peter Ross.

“We’re delighted our injuries have cleared up in time but we know better than to underestimate Lovat.”

Raymond Rennie said: “Everyone is OK for us and I don’t see why we can’t take the trophy.

“It’s all about who rises to the occasion.”

Kinlochshiel, second top of the Mowi Premiership, make the trip to face Kyles Athletic while Glasgow Mid Argyll host Fort William in a duel of two teams battling to avoid relegation. They are level on points but Mid Argyll have three games in hand.

In the National Division, leaders Beauly can sabotage Inveraray’s promotion hopes if they beat them at Braeview Park. The Argyll men are six points behind with two games in hand.

Aberdour, poised for relegation, complete their season with a trip to Strathglass, two points above them.

