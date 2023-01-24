Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season

By Bill McAllister
January 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
Col Glen have signed two players in time for the new season.
Col Glen, promoted to the National Division for the first time, have made a double signing swoop.

Manager Ronnie MacVicar has lured former player Murray McLymont back from playing for Bute and the former South Under-17s attacker is a welcome addition.

Cluanie Fraser, a prolific scorer for Kingussie’s second team, has also joined the side from Glendaruel and Colintraive who won the Single Team Club competition last season, their first trophy in 32 years.

The manager has three sons in the team – Andrew, Jamie and Scott – and Scott is the new captain taking over from Andrew who skippered the Argyll lads to the South First Division title.

“We’ve been putting the emphasis on fitness to be ready for our big step up,” said chairman Neil Black.

“Our lads won the Jack Asher Sixes in Glasgow last weekend, the preparation work is going well and the new recruits bolster our squad.”

Ouch! Col Glen win their first shinty trophy in 32 years – but trophy presentation doesn’t go to plan

New Kilmallie manager John Morrison has revealed he is placing the emphasis on youth as the Caol club ready for National Division life after being relegated from the Mowi Premiership.

“It’s time for a reset,” said Morrison. “Our club struggled with Covid-19 and has not come out the right side of the pandemic.

“But we’ve a highly promising group of young players who shone in the second team and I’ll be giving them their first team chance.

“Kingussie and Beauly have shown that pinning your faith in youth and allowing them to develop can pay off and we’ll be following a similar path.

“I’ve confidence in these lads to be the club’s future.”

Martin Stewart, who stepped down as player-manager during last season, has agreed to return to the Canal Park outfit as a player.

Ian Borthwick’s first game as Kingussie’s new manager will be against Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer on February 11.

He said: “I’m still in talks to put together my backroom staff and hope to have things tied up very soon.

“Because they won the Grand Slam last season, these lads know everyone will be trying to topple them, so it’s all about retaining their hunger for more success.

“I’ve coached some of them since they were in primary school and I know they’ll put in the hard work needed.”

