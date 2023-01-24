Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Col Glen, promoted to the National Division for the first time, have made a double signing swoop.

Manager Ronnie MacVicar has lured former player Murray McLymont back from playing for Bute and the former South Under-17s attacker is a welcome addition.

Cluanie Fraser, a prolific scorer for Kingussie’s second team, has also joined the side from Glendaruel and Colintraive who won the Single Team Club competition last season, their first trophy in 32 years.

The manager has three sons in the team – Andrew, Jamie and Scott – and Scott is the new captain taking over from Andrew who skippered the Argyll lads to the South First Division title.

“We’ve been putting the emphasis on fitness to be ready for our big step up,” said chairman Neil Black.

“Our lads won the Jack Asher Sixes in Glasgow last weekend, the preparation work is going well and the new recruits bolster our squad.”

New Kilmallie manager John Morrison has revealed he is placing the emphasis on youth as the Caol club ready for National Division life after being relegated from the Mowi Premiership.

“It’s time for a reset,” said Morrison. “Our club struggled with Covid-19 and has not come out the right side of the pandemic.

“But we’ve a highly promising group of young players who shone in the second team and I’ll be giving them their first team chance.

“Kingussie and Beauly have shown that pinning your faith in youth and allowing them to develop can pay off and we’ll be following a similar path.

“I’ve confidence in these lads to be the club’s future.”

Martin Stewart, who stepped down as player-manager during last season, has agreed to return to the Canal Park outfit as a player.

Ian Borthwick’s first game as Kingussie’s new manager will be against Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer on February 11.

He said: “I’m still in talks to put together my backroom staff and hope to have things tied up very soon.

“Because they won the Grand Slam last season, these lads know everyone will be trying to topple them, so it’s all about retaining their hunger for more success.

“I’ve coached some of them since they were in primary school and I know they’ll put in the hard work needed.”