Shinty: Lochaber relish chance to cause MacTavish Cup shock against unbeaten Newtonmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Lochaber relish chance to cause MacTavish Cup shock against unbeaten Newtonmore

Spean Bridge club's boss says his National Division side will 'respect but not fear' their top-flight opponents.

By Paul Chalk
Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson is urging his side to compete against Newtonmore in the MacTavish Cup second round tie this Saturday. Image: Neil Paterson
Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson is urging his side to compete against Newtonmore in the MacTavish Cup second round tie this Saturday. Image: Neil Paterson

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson says the heat is off his men as they prepare to tackle early Premiership pace-setters Newtonmore in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

A place in the semi-finals is the prize eight clubs will be chasing this weekend and Lochaber, who are third in the second-tier National Division, are keen to show their capabilities in this mouth-watering tie.

The highly-rated Badenoch visitors are long overdue a run in the cups, and neutrals will keep an eye on this clash for a potential shock from Lochaber.

Ferguson says the pressure falls on to their top-table visitors as Lochaber set out to cause an upset on Saturday at 2.30pm.

He said: “There is obviously a bit of a gulf between the teams in terms of our leagues, but we’re looking forward to the tie.

“We’re at home and we’re hoping to show we can compete. We will go into it with good optimism.

“Newtonmore are top of the Premiership and I would expect them to adjust to most circumstances, but we’re at home and there is no travelling for us.

“Badenoch is quite a formidable place to go in front of their home crowd, so we’d like to think we can give a really good account of ourselves given we’re at home. We will prepare as best we can.

“Newtonmore will be the out-and-out favourites, so there’s not so much pressure on us. It’s 12 v 12 and, while we respect Newtonmore for their position and (know) that they’re a very good side, we won’t fear them.”

Strong start to season for Lochaber in National ranks

The reason for that degree of optimism from Lochaber comes from three wins from their opening four league games.

They have scored victories over Inveraray, Col Glen and Oban Celtic before being edged out 4-3 Glen Uruqhart last week in a match where Ben Delaney bagged a treble.

Ferguson added: “We wanted to reduce our goals against this season and score more.

“Inveraray beat us home and away last year and we’ve beaten them down there this season, which is a step in the right direction.

“We have got good coaches and the players are all responding well.”

A knee injury keeps Stuart Callison out of this weekend’s game, while Barry MacDonald is still in Australia, but otherwise Lochaber should be unchanged from last week.

Never an easy game at Spean Bridge – Newtonmore boss

Newtonmore manager Norman MacArthur has a full-strength pool of players available, but he insists no one will be taking this chance of reaching the last four lightly.

He said: “We expect a tough tie against Lochaber. Ally is doing a great job and he’s got them up and running.

“He’s got players back playing and he’s been getting results, albeit they lost (4-3 against Glen Urquhart) last week.

“They have certainly turned the corner and I have never had an easy game at Spean Bridge in my life and I’m not expecting it this Saturday either.”

Newtonmore manager Norman MacArthur.

And MacArthur explained a professional approach will be the name of the game as ever as Newtonmore seek to advance to the latter stages after falling out of cups too soon, too often.

He said: “We haven’t been able to get past the first round of a cup competition for the last two years or so.

“We’re now in the next round of the MacTavish Cup – but we won’t be taking this game lightly.

“We will prepare for this game as we always do. We approach every game exactly the same.

“We turn up at the same time before a game, we get ourselves ready and that will be the same at Lochaber.”

Three wins and two draws in the Premiership so far is a strong start for ‘More and the boss is satisfied with the club’s progress at the start of the campaign.

He added: “Considering where we are and where we’ve been the last few years as we’ve been rebuilding – and we’ve still a bit to go yet – I’d like to think the more we go on without a defeat, the more the confidence will build up.

“We have big games to come, but we will take them as they come.”

Holders all set for test against Lovat

Meanwhile, holders Kingussie face fellow Premiership rivals Lovat at Balgate at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Kings’ MacTavish Cup defence starts with the tie, while Lovat earned this fixture thanks to a 3-2 home victory against Kilmallie in round one.

The teams met in the league on March 11 at The Dell when Roddy Young and James Falconer goals earned Kingussie a 2-0 victory.

Kings ended Lovat’s interest in this knockout competition last year as they ran out 4-2 victors in the semi-finals before going on to beat Caberfeidh 5-2 in the final.

There’s also a fifth v eighth all-Premiership tie at Braeview Park as Beauly entertain Skye at 3pm on Saturday.

The top-table rivals will be aiming for cup progression before locking horns next weekend in Portree on league business – where a win would take the hosts Skye above Beauly on goal difference.

The other quarter-final takes place in the Highland capital,  with Inverness – who sit seventh in North Division 1 after their first five fixtures – at home to Glen Urquhart, who are fourth in the National Division, in a 2.30pm start.

League derby in focus in Fort William

There is just one game in the National Division this weekend and it is a derby cracker as Fort William take on early front-runners Kilmallie at An Aird at 1pm.

The Caol side have won their opening four fixtures, while Fort have only three points from their first three matches.

These teams dropped down from the Premiership last year and have their eyes on an instant return, so there is early pressure on Fort William to get a positive result.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Shinty

Newtonmore's Steven Macdonald takes charge against Lewis Tawse and Callum Cruden (both Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye claim first league win; Newtonmore held by Lovat
Strachur-Dunoon's Roddy Cairns, right, in action against Kyles Athletic.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Strachur-Dunoon's Roddy Cairns
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson celebrates his hat-trick to against Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson encouraged by start to the season
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan celebrates the first goal against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Finlay Maclennan hits the right note as Beauly defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
Shinty: Ballachulish to sit out the season if they can't field a team this…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Freya and Fraser of Lochaber School made the draw for the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup 2023. Image: Camanachd Association
Shinty: MacTavish Cup draw pairs last season's Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat and Kingussie

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]