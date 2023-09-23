SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Fort William’s Struan Stephen

Midfielder Struan Stephen is captain of Fort William’s second team and is this week’s profiled player in Shinty Spotlight.

The 19-year-old, who led the club to Strathdearn Cup glory against Kinlochshiel last month, answers our 10 quickfire questions in our final player interview of this season.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I remember being given a plastic stick by my godmother when I was very young and playing shinty in her garden. I also have early memories of Inverlochy Primary School.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

The first time I was called up at senior level and played I think was against Lochaber in 2020 and I think we won.

This game secured my spot in the squad that season thanks to my friend Ben Macdonald, who was the buckshee forward and was, unfortunately for him, having an off-day.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

One would be scoring two goals in two minutes away to Caberfeidh in the league in 2021. There was a big crowd at Castle Leod as the first and second teams were playing.

I’d also have to say lifting the Strathdearn Cup last month (with a 2-1 win against Kinlochshiel). That was a special moment, especially having been captain throughout the season. It meant a lot to the boys and the club.

Strathdearn Cup Final – Kinlochshiel vs Fort William – Full Match Recorded by Norman Strachan. https://t.co/7YSnFEz9pE — Shinty (@camanachd) August 29, 2023

And the worst?

Losing the Under-17s London Shield final in 2018 to Skye was pretty disappointing.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I broke my nose the first season I took my helmet off. Safe to say the helmet has returned!

Who is the joker in your team?

Paul McKay is always playing pranks on everyone and produces some of the funniest one-liners going.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

The Ganavan Park in Oban because its views are unmatched. And I must say.. the burger van!

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Kilmallie’s Kian Cameron as he is without a doubt one of the most skilful players with the ball at his stick. He has a lethal strike on him as well.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Greig Kelly’s straight volley in a league match against Caberfeidh in 2022 at An Aird. It was played in the scorching heat. The goal put us ahead and I’ve never heard a cheer like it.

Describe shinty in three words?

Stick and ball!