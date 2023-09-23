SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Fort William’s Struan Stephen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Fort William’s Struan Stephen

Second team skipper outlines his top moments in the sport.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Fort William second team captain Struan Stephen. Image: Calum Fraser Photography
Fort William second team captain Struan Stephen. Image: Calum Fraser Photography

Midfielder Struan Stephen is captain of Fort William’s second team and is this week’s profiled player in Shinty Spotlight.

The 19-year-old, who led the club to Strathdearn Cup glory against Kinlochshiel last month, answers our 10 quickfire questions in our final player interview of this season.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

I remember being given a plastic stick by my godmother when I was very young and playing shinty in her garden. I also have early memories of Inverlochy Primary School.

Struan Stephen, right, in action for Fort William. Image: Courtesy of Fort William Shinty Club

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

The first time I was called up at senior level and played I think was against Lochaber in 2020 and I think we won.

This game secured my spot in the squad that season thanks to my friend Ben Macdonald, who was the buckshee forward and was, unfortunately for him, having an off-day.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

One would be scoring two goals in two minutes away to Caberfeidh in the league in 2021. There was a big crowd at Castle Leod as the first and second teams were playing.

I’d also have to say lifting the Strathdearn Cup last month (with a 2-1 win against Kinlochshiel). That was a special moment, especially having been captain throughout the season. It meant a lot to the boys and the club.

And the worst?

Losing the Under-17s London Shield final in 2018 to Skye was pretty disappointing.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I broke my nose the first season I took my helmet off. Safe to say the helmet has returned!

Who is the joker in your team?

Paul McKay is always playing pranks on everyone and produces some of the funniest one-liners going.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

The Ganavan Park in Oban because its views are unmatched. And I must say.. the burger van!

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Kilmallie’s Kian Cameron as he is without a doubt one of the most skilful players with the ball at his stick. He has a lethal strike on him as well.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Greig Kelly’s straight volley in a league match against Caberfeidh in 2022 at An Aird. It was played in the scorching heat. The goal put us ahead and I’ve never heard a cheer like it.

Describe shinty in three words?

Stick and ball!

