Shinty: Kingussie’s Robert Mabon crowned Mowi national player of the year

Mabon was an integral part of the Kingussie side which won a treble this year.

By Alasdair Bruce
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.

Shinty’s annual prize-giving ceremony took place in Fort William on Saturday where Kingussie’s Robert Mabon was crowned Mowi national player of the year.

Mabon was an integral part of the Kingussie side which won the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup, the cottages.com MacTavish Cup and the Mowi Premiership title treble during 2023 and manager Iain Borthwick was delighted to see his player recognised.

He said: “Robert has been exceptional for us this season.

“He’s versatile and his stick-work is unbelievable for someone so tall.

“He must be very hard to play against and he has pace when he needs it.”

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson fought off top-flight contenders to win the Mowi national coach of the year accolade following a season during which the former Scotland boss reinvigorated the side as they secured a return to the Premiership by winning the Mowi National Division, while also taking the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson watches the game. Lochaber v Kilmallie in the Mowi National Division, played at Spean Bridge.

Ally Ferguson said: “It’s been a remarkable season, topped off by this very prestigious award.

“It is great recognition, in particular for the players and my fellow coaches, who have turned the fortunes of our club around by hard graft and the ability to work as a team.

“We have lots more to do of course and it’s up another level for next season in the Premiership, but this award feels very special; it will take pride of place on the wall at home.”

There was a unique family double when Matthew Sloss was named Mowi national under-17 player of the year as his older brother Daniel Sloss, the current Oban Camanachd captain, collected the same award in 2019.

Skye and Scotland captain Caitlin Maclean was the WCA Mowi national division player of the year.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final referee Des McNulty received the coveted Johnny “Ach” MacRae Quaich as referee of the year.

The media award went to the irrepressible Norman Strachan for a second time as his unrivalled camera work once more showcased shinty as a spectacular sporting spectacle.

The full list of winners was as follows:

Coach Awards

Mowi National Coach of the Year – Ally Ferguson (Lochaber)

Mowi North Area Leagues Coach of the Year – Duncan MacIntyre (Lewis Camanachd)

Mowi South Area Leagues Coach of the Year – James Craig (Bute)

Player Awards

Mowi National Player of the Year – Robert Mabon (Kingussie) Mowi North Area Leagues Player of the Year – Glen MacKintosh (Newtonmore)

Mowi South Area Leagues Player of the Year – Ryan Craig (Bute)

Club Award

Mowi Community Club of the Year – Kilmory / Dunadd

Women’s Camanachd Association Awards

Club Awards

Mowi National Division Club of the Year – Badenoch

Mowi Division 2 Club of the Year – Kinlochshiel

Mowi Club Development Award – Strathspey Camanachd

Coach Awards

Mowi National Division Coach of the Year – Scott Campbell & Iain Robinson (Badenoch)

Mowi Division 2 Coach of the Year – Andrew MacKenzie (Kinlochshiel)

Player Awards

Mowi National Division Player of the Year – Caitlin Maclean (Skye Camanachd)

Mowi North Division 2 Player of the Year – Lorna MacRae (Kinlochshiel)

Mowi South Division 2 Player of the Year – Eilidh Cameron (Dunadd)

Service Awards

Mowi Service to Women’s Shinty Award – Scott Campbell (Badenoch)

Mowi Service to Women’s Shinty Award – Jim Barr (Glenurquhart)

Youth Awards

Mowi Youth Coach of the Year – Sean McQuarrie (Newtonmore)

Mowi U14 Player of the Year – Joe Coyle (Newtonmore)

Mowi U17 Player of the Year – Matthew Sloss (Oban Camanachd)

Donella Crawford Award for Youth & Schools – Graeme Mitchell

Gary Innes Award for Club of the Year (Youth Development) – Inveraray

Gary Innes Award for School of the Year (Youth Development) – Tomnacross

Referee Awards

Johnny “Ach” MacRae Quaich for Referee of the Year – Des McNulty

Emerging Referee of the Year – Jamie MacPherson

Volunteer Awards

William Paterson Salver for Volunteer of the Year – Douglas Luke (Glasgow Mid Argyll)

Mowi Award for Social Responsibility – Strathglass

Mowi Award for Innovation – Beauly Fair-play Awards

Fair Play Award – Ardnamurchan, Uddingston & Bute

Media Award

Media Award – Norman Strachan

