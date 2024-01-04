Shinty: Mark MacPherson on why he’s returned as Kilmallie manager after five years away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Mark MacPherson on why he’s returned as Kilmallie manager after five years away

"No one had to persuade me or force me to do it."

By Alasdair Bruce
Mark Macpherson during his first spell as Kilmallie manager. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Mark MacPherson during his first spell as Kilmallie manager. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Mark “Archie” MacPherson is the new Kilmallie first-team manager – returning to the Mowi National Division side’s hotseat after a five-year absence.

MacPherson, a former Kilmallie player, previously managed the side between 2015 and 2018, and took them to within a whisker of securing promotion to shinty’s top-flight in his first campaign as boss, eventually losing out to Kingussie in a Premiership play-off match.

National Division and Balliemore Cup doubles followed in both 2016 and 2018, while the Blues also just missed out on a place in the 2018 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final when they were defeated by Newtonmore after a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at An Aird.

MacPherson’s contribution earned him the Mowi National Division manager of the year accolade for 2018.

Looking forward to the season starting after taking the reins again, her said: “I’ve been away from shinty and Kilmallie for too long.

“I was watching the Balliemore Cup final at Spean Bridge towards the end of last season, and I saw the boys batter Lochaber in the first half.

“Don’t get me wrong, Lochaber took control in the second half and went on to win – but our young guys never gave up, and I just thought to myself: ‘I fancy doing this again’.

“I spoke with my partner Natalie, and she encouraged me to give it a go.

“I’m really excited about this, and I want to do this job.

“No one had to persuade me or force me to do it.”

MacPherson will be assisted on the touchline by Martin Stewart, another former manager who has played through all the levels for Kilmallie, and who has considerable youth and senior coaching experience.

Ex-Kilmallie captain Martin Stewart. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Ex-Kilmallie captain Martin Stewart. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Player Michael Rodger will also have an input as part of the new management setup.

MacPherson added: “Martin has been over the course before so will be a huge help, as will Michael, who is unable to play due to a knee injury.”

‘Promising young team’ with ‘bit of experience’, as keeper Gillies returns to Kilmallie first-team fold

On the Kilmallie squad he is taking over, MacPherson said: “Johnny Morrison has left a very good foundation, and we have a promising young team with the likes of Shane O’Rua, Seamus Macfarlane, Ben MacKinnon, and Aidan Love to name a few.

“The National Division will be tough next season – especially with Beauly and Glasgow Mid Argyll dropping down from the Premiership.

“But the youngsters are so committed.

“We also have that bit of experience to help the young ones. Innes Blackhall will captain the side next season and he would walk into any Premiership team and do the business. Robbie MacFadyen is another terrific player, who is so important to us, as is Calum MacDougall.

“Some of the players know me from before, but the majority don’t.

“I won’t put any pressure on them, but I know we’ll be competitive this season.”

Keeper Shane Gillies hasn’t played for the Kilmallie senior side since 2021, but he also returns to the fold.

It is news which delights MacPherson, who said: “Shane was also at the Balliemore final, and realised how much he missed the game and playing for Kilmallie.”

Gillies added: “On one hand, I’ve enjoyed both the break away from it all and the time I spent playing outfield for the second team.

“That said, I have missed the first team and feel this is a good time to get back at it again – and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kilmallie passed on their thanks to former boss Morrison for his commitment and dedication – and he now brings his considerable experience to the Kilmallie board.

The club have already arranged pre-season friendlies against Inverness and Oban Camanachd and will look to add at least one more date to their schedule.

The Kilmallie second team will be managed by Dugald MacPhee (junior), assisted by his father, Dugald MacPhee (senior).

Previous managers Liam Cameron and Bryan MacKay will focus on playing this season.

