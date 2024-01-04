Shinty: Mark MacPherson on why he’s returned as Kilmallie manager after five years away

Mark “Archie” MacPherson is the new Kilmallie first-team manager – returning to the Mowi National Division side’s hotseat after a five-year absence.

MacPherson, a former Kilmallie player, previously managed the side between 2015 and 2018, and took them to within a whisker of securing promotion to shinty’s top-flight in his first campaign as boss, eventually losing out to Kingussie in a Premiership play-off match.

National Division and Balliemore Cup doubles followed in both 2016 and 2018, while the Blues also just missed out on a place in the 2018 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final when they were defeated by Newtonmore after a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at An Aird.

MacPherson’s contribution earned him the Mowi National Division manager of the year accolade for 2018.

Looking forward to the season starting after taking the reins again, her said: “I’ve been away from shinty and Kilmallie for too long.

“I was watching the Balliemore Cup final at Spean Bridge towards the end of last season, and I saw the boys batter Lochaber in the first half.

“Don’t get me wrong, Lochaber took control in the second half and went on to win – but our young guys never gave up, and I just thought to myself: ‘I fancy doing this again’.

“I spoke with my partner Natalie, and she encouraged me to give it a go.

“I’m really excited about this, and I want to do this job.

“No one had to persuade me or force me to do it.”

MacPherson will be assisted on the touchline by Martin Stewart, another former manager who has played through all the levels for Kilmallie, and who has considerable youth and senior coaching experience.

Player Michael Rodger will also have an input as part of the new management setup.

MacPherson added: “Martin has been over the course before so will be a huge help, as will Michael, who is unable to play due to a knee injury.”

‘Promising young team’ with ‘bit of experience’, as keeper Gillies returns to Kilmallie first-team fold

On the Kilmallie squad he is taking over, MacPherson said: “Johnny Morrison has left a very good foundation, and we have a promising young team with the likes of Shane O’Rua, Seamus Macfarlane, Ben MacKinnon, and Aidan Love to name a few.

“The National Division will be tough next season – especially with Beauly and Glasgow Mid Argyll dropping down from the Premiership.

“But the youngsters are so committed.

“We also have that bit of experience to help the young ones. Innes Blackhall will captain the side next season and he would walk into any Premiership team and do the business. Robbie MacFadyen is another terrific player, who is so important to us, as is Calum MacDougall.

“Some of the players know me from before, but the majority don’t.

“I won’t put any pressure on them, but I know we’ll be competitive this season.”

Keeper Shane Gillies hasn’t played for the Kilmallie senior side since 2021, but he also returns to the fold.

It is news which delights MacPherson, who said: “Shane was also at the Balliemore final, and realised how much he missed the game and playing for Kilmallie.”

Gillies added: “On one hand, I’ve enjoyed both the break away from it all and the time I spent playing outfield for the second team.

“That said, I have missed the first team and feel this is a good time to get back at it again – and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kilmallie passed on their thanks to former boss Morrison for his commitment and dedication – and he now brings his considerable experience to the Kilmallie board.

The club have already arranged pre-season friendlies against Inverness and Oban Camanachd and will look to add at least one more date to their schedule.

The Kilmallie second team will be managed by Dugald MacPhee (junior), assisted by his father, Dugald MacPhee (senior).

Previous managers Liam Cameron and Bryan MacKay will focus on playing this season.